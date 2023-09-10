Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.86 Dividend

It looks like Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Chubb's shares before the 14th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 6th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.86 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.44 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chubb stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of $204.67. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Chubb has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Chubb is paying out just 24% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Chubb's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Chubb has lifted its dividend by approximately 5.8% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Chubb is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

Has Chubb got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Companies like Chubb that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Chubb more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Chubb for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example - Chubb has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

