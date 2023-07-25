Chubb's (NYSE:CB) three-year earnings growth trails the 17% YoY shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, the Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) share price is up 51% in the last three years, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 9.0% in the last year , including dividends .

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Chubb investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Chubb was able to grow its EPS at 18% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We note that the 15% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Chubb the TSR over the last 3 years was 60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Chubb shareholders gained a total return of 9.0% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 10% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Chubb better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Chubb is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

