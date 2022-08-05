U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    +12.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,775.00
    +94.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,374.25
    +47.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,914.50
    +6.70 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.97
    +0.43 (+0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    +0.11 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0238
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6760
    -0.0720 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -0.51 (-2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2330
    +0.2170 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,053.21
    -90.44 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.73
    +0.10 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,131.87
    +199.67 (+0.71%)
     

CHUCK E. CHEESE ANNOUNCES ROLLOUT OF COMPANY-WIDE CULTURAL SENSITIVITY TRAINING

·3 min read

WAYNE, N.J., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leader in the family entertainment business, all Chuck E. Cheese team members at every level are charged with upholding the highest standards of cleanliness, entertainment and service as part of our brand promise to ensure that "Every Guest Leaves Happy."

Before our Cast Members engage with a single Guest, we outline our brand promise and policies and begin an ongoing training cycle to ensure they meet and exceed those standards every day. Guest feedback is an important mechanism to inform us when, how and why we fall short of our standards of excellence.

We take every Guest experience seriously and, considering the recent event in Wayne, NJ, are taking steps to review our training and protocols and implement any necessary adjustments to ensure positive experiences for all our Guests, starting in Wayne, NJ and continuing at the rest of our locations throughout the United States.

Our President and Chief Executive Officer, David McKillips, along with members of the senior leadership team, will be visiting the Wayne location on the latest stop of his "Listening and Learning Tour" that he began shortly after joining CEC in early 2020.  The discussion agenda will cover current performance, the recent incident and the company's plans for improving the Guest experience.  Additionally, Kanarys, our Dallas based DE&I partner since 2021, will facilitate employee engagement sessions the week of August 8thand will work with the company to enhance its culture and sensitivity training for all employees, which will be implemented first in Wayne, New Jersey and surrounding locations and will then be applied across all of our US locations.

We are grateful for the opportunity to improve our experience in every aspect of our business and welcome guests to continue to provide feedback to better inform our processes. As always, our mission is to provide a fun and safe place where families can make life-long memories and to ensure that Every Guest Leaves Happy, each and every day.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC  
CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza brands and virtual kitchen concept, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. Created in 2020, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings offers a distinct, customized eating experience outside of a restaurant environment that amplifies classic pizza and wings and operates out of 400 ghost locations nationwide. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and more than 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 17 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com, pasquallyspizza.com, and peterpiperpizza.com.

Media Contact: Media@CECEntertainment.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuck-e-cheese-announces-rollout-of-company-wide-cultural-sensitivity-training-301600563.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla investors pave way for stock split, vote with company on most proposals

    Tesla Inc. shareholders on Thursday approved a proposal expected to lead to a 3-for-1 stock split and sided with the company on most of the proposals up for a vote.

  • UPDATE 4-Tesla shareholders broadly follow board recommendations at annual meeting

    Votes on three of the 13 proposals did not follow board recommendations, according to preliminary tallies presented at the annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas. Over board opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal that would increase investors' ability to nominate directors. Dressed in black, Chief Executive Elon Musk heavily influenced the voting and spoke to an enthusiastic crowd after the vote.

  • Tesla Investors Fail to Back Pair of Company-Supported Proposals

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors voted against proposals to allow board directors to serve two-year terms and to eliminate supermajority voting requirements, dealing the company’s management a setback. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe initiatives to shorten director terms to two years from three and also to s

  • Tesla shareholders broadly follow board recommendations at annual meeting

    Votes on three of the 13 proposals did not follow board recommendations, according to preliminary tallies presented at the annual shareholder meeting in Austin, Texas. Over board opposition, shareholders passed an advisory proposal that would increase investors' ability to nominate directors. Dressed in black, Chief Executive Elon Musk heavily influenced the voting and spoke to an enthusiastic crowd after the vote.

  • Athersys hires turnaround consultant as interim CFO

    Athersys Inc., the Cleveland-based regenerative medicine company, has hired turnaround specialist Ankura Consulting Group LLC and appointed the firm's senior managing director, Kasey Rosado, as its interim chief financial officer. Athersys lost its previous CFO, Ivor Macleod, in June through a restructuring — which included cutting its workforce by as much as 70% — aimed at reducing costs and making it an attractive investment for potential financial or strategic partners. New York-based Ankura offers management consulting and expert services "at critical inflection points," including corporate restructuring, bankruptcy, dispute and litigation, according to its LinkedIn page.

  • Brad Jacobs Will Step Aside as CEO of XPO Logistics

    Mario Harik would succeed Mr. Jacobs, who will step down in the fourth quarter. Mr. Jacobs has started to carve apart the business he built through a series of rapid-fire acquisitions.

  • F45 Training shares tumble after news of layoffs, CEO transition

    F45 Training, a Mark Wahlberg-backed fitness franchise that went public last year, has been on a stock market tumble since announcing layoffs and a leadership change. The Austin-based company is laying off about 45% of its total global workforce.

  • Bank of America makes changes to Greater Philadelphia market leadership

    Jim Dever will see his role expand across Pennsylvania while a colleague will take on part of his local responsibilities.

  • Just Eat vows profit in 2023, shares rise; Katy Perry ad spend past peak

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest meal delivery company, on Wednesday reported a smaller loss for the first half of 2022 and maintained growth and margin forecasts for the full year, promising lower spending on costs such as a recent commercial featuring pop icon Katy Perry. Marketing expenditure increased by 40% to 414 million euros in the first half from a year earlier, which the company attributed to spending on U.S. arm Grubhub, which last month struck a deal to give Amazon prime users free delivery. Just Eat also spent on football sponsorships and the Katy Perry ad.

  • Former LifePoint Health CEO Bill Carpenter named chairman at FirstBank

    Bill Carpenter replaces Stuart McWhorter, who stepped down as chairman to rejoin Gov. Bill Lee’s administration as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

  • Tinder: CEO Renate Nyborg to leave dating app after one year

    Renate Nyborg's exit is part of a major shake-up of the dating app's management and strategy.

  • PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

    Pathway Health Corp. (TSXV: PHC) (Frankfurt: KL1) ("Pathway" or the "Company"), an integrated healthcare company that provides products and services to patients suffering from chronic pain and related conditions, announced today that Mr. Michael Steele has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company.

  • Tinder kills plan to make users date in the metaverse

    Tinder also pushed back its virtual currency, Tinder Coins, and lost its chief executive

  • REPAY Adds Former ProPay President as Senior Vice President of Clearing & Settlement

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff REPAY, a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, announced the addition of Michael Cottrell as Senior Vice President, Clearing & Settlement yesterday morning. In his new role, Cottrell will focus on growing and scaling operations, integrating processing technologies and enhancing the offering of REPAY’s Clearing & Settlement platform, including […]

  • Neiman Marcus Names Former Williams Sonoma Exec as Its New President

    The department store announced today that retail executive Ryan Ross will join as president.

  • Under Armour is pivoting its business strategy. Here's how.

    During Under Armour’s first quarter earnings call with analysts, Interim CEO Colin Browne outlined how he plans to take the company away from the “constrained model” it has operated under recently and get back to driving significant growth.

  • Ex-Lukoil Traders Jump to US-Based Hartree’s Fuel Oil Desk

    (Bloomberg) -- Hartree Partners LP, the commodities trading firm founded by a pair of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veterans, hired three ex-Lukoil PJSC traders to build out its fuel oil desk. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanHarry Thwaites, the former global head of fuel oil trading at Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco SA, is now Hartree’s

  • Why a Patient Growth Fund Is Sticking With Microsoft and Hess Stock

    The BNY Mellon Worldwide Growth fund continues to focus on the patient strategy of renowned investor Fayez Sarofim, who died in May.

  • Carvana Sold More Cars In the Latest Quarter. The Stock Is Rising.

    Shares of the Tempe, Ariz.-based online used car retailer were up after-hours Thursday, following an 8% decline in regular trading.

  • Exclusive-Saudi, UAE save oil firepower in case of winter supply crisis

    OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates stand ready to deliver a "significant increase" in oil output should the world face a severe supply crisis this winter, sources familiar with the thinking of the top Gulf exporters said. When the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) decided on Wednesday to raise oil output by a mere 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), it broke a taboo with a rare reference to the group's spare production capacity. The statement referred to "the severely limited availability" of spare capacity, saying that meant it needed to kept it in reserve for "severe supply disruptions".