U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,357.12
    -75.87 (-1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,044.77
    -540.11 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,710.85
    -333.12 (-2.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,181.90
    -54.97 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    -0.89 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.90
    +13.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0420 (-3.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3667
    -0.0071 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4720
    -0.4230 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,812.13
    -3,898.51 (-8.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.58
    -38.80 (-3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,904.26
    -59.38 (-0.85%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Chuck E. Cheese debuts all new Monster Menu items, Nighttime Kids Dance & Costume Party and more for 2nd Annual Boo-tacular, the Nation's largest Family Halloween Event

·7 min read

Six-Week Event Makes It Easy for Families to Enjoy the Spooky Season Safely and Affordably In-Store, At-Home and Online

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global family entertainment venue, is bringing out frightful fun for its second annual Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Celebration.

Chuck E. Cheese Boo-Tacular (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, LLC)
Chuck E. Cheese Boo-Tacular (PRNewsfoto/CEC Entertainment, LLC)

Boo-tacular is the latest Season of Fun giving kids and families delightful new reasons to come spend the fall season with Chuck E. Cheese and his friends. "This is the second year that we are hosting our Halloween Boo-tacular celebration, and we are so excited! We will give away free candy each night and have conjured up ghoulish goodies featuring slime desserts with spooky eyeballs and of course frightful worms to make your Halloween visit to Chuck E. Cheese unforgettable," said CMO of CEC Entertainment LLC., Sherri Landry. "This Boo-tacular season we are packing in every bit of Halloween magic imaginable into our six week long party. Every location will have its own Halloween inspired decorations, perfect for our young guests, and we invite all families, goblins, witches, and superheroes to come and have fun with us this Halloween!"

Scary Fun and Savings Worth Screaming About
For parents with younger children, planning for Halloween isn't always a treat. From deciding where to go, to finding a safe place to trick or treat, to managing the changing weather and trying to extend the fun for more than just one day. Chuck E. Cheese is coming to the rescue and taking out all the planning because mom and dad will have one Boo-tacular destination to deliver a safe place to trick or treat every day. Plus, families can now save with offers available in-store and online, for carryout and delivery. Scary-good offers for families to take advantage of include:

  • 10 FREE Play Points when kids come dressed to play at Chuck E. Cheese in their costume, minimum of $5 game purchase required (available 9/20-10/31)

  • Combo #5 starting at $52.69, guests can get 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, a Slime Cookie and 6 soft drinks. Price varies by location.

  • Boo-tacular Family Fun Pack, for families celebrating at home or anywhere outside they can enjoy 2 Large 1-Topping Pizzas, a Slime Cookie, goody bag filled with cool toys and activities (contents my vary), and a Boo-tacular Activity Sheet (available for takeout and delivery), starting at $35.99 when you order direct at chuckecheese.com. Price may vary by location.

Boo-tacular Nights Every Night Starting at 6pm
At Chuck E. Cheese, Halloween doesn't start in October – it begins on September 20 and goes through October 31. Extra days means extra ways to enjoy the immersive Halloween-themed celebration. When guests take a trip to their favorite local Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, they'll immediately be greeted with giant cobwebs covering the windows, walls and counters, friendly ghosts and bats floating in the air, cast members dressed in their favorite costumes, and delicious new menu items to sink their teeth into.

Families can dance into the moonlight with DJ Munch during the special nighttime show, featuring upbeat pop music and on-screen cameos from Chuck E. and friends. Plus, at 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 local time families can show off their best spooky dance moves with Chuck E. Live! and the new Haunted House Party dance, with free Chupa Chups® candy, part of a new partnership with Perfetti van Melle USA.

Families will also fall into a trance after they try these limited time "monster" menu items:

  • Pumpkin-shaped Pepperoni Pizza -- Your family's favorite pepperoni pizza in a fun, Halloween Pumpkin shape

  • Creepy Cupcake -- a jumbo-sized gourmet vanilla cupcake topped and filled with a vanilla whipped frosting, slime, a candy monster face and a Halloween pick

  • Slime Cookie -- a giant warm cookie topped with white icing, slime, a candy monster face, and Halloween pick

  • Dippin' Dots® Eye Scream -- Cookies and Cream Dippin' Dots® topped with chocolate syrup, a dollop of slime, three gummy worms, and a scary candy eye

Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Entertainment at Home
For families celebrating in the comfort of their own castles and carriages, Chuck E. Cheese has exciting new Boo-tacular-themed videos every Friday during "Afternoon Fun Breaks" to enjoy at home and will be available on YouTube and YouTube Kids. Music fans can enjoy brand new Halloween music that will be streaming on all major streaming platforms starting on September 24. Then, on Friday October 29, families can enjoy a special treat with a 30-minute special, The Best of Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular Show, where Chuck E. and his friends get together and share some of their favorite Halloween videos. Parents and kids can watch together on YouTube at 3PM CST.

Halloween for Everyone on Sensory Sensitive Sunday
This year the spooky day falls on a Sunday, and Chuck E. is calling for all witches, wizards, ghouls, and goblins for a day of fun on Halloween. Following the tradition of Sensory Sensitive Sunday, restaurants nationwide will open two hours early for a sensory-friendly celebration with sugar-free treats included.

"Halloween is a magical time for kids to express themselves and a moment when a kid can be anything, and we are committed to hosting the best Boo-tacular celebration for every child," said Landry. "Sensory Sensitive Sundays are important to us as they allow us to create a safe and enjoyable environment for children with sensory sensitivities. We believe every kid should be able to celebrate the fun and joy of Halloween."

Safety and Sanitation First
CEC Entertainment LLC. is committed to the safety and well-being of guests and team members, and are closely following the CDC, state and local government guideline recommendations regarding COVID-19 and safety measures. Guests and team members can expect to find enhanced safety and sanitation efforts including:

  • Face coverings are strongly encouraged for our guests and required of our employees, and guests will be encouraged to follow CDC guidelines concerning face coverings. If face coverings are required by local rules, guests must wear a face covering during their visit. If guests forget their masks, Chuck E. Cheese has masks available for purchase.

  • At the Kid Check® station, a hand stamp or sticker will be provided to each family member, or guests may choose a touch-less "Kid Check Selfie" instead.

  • Hand sanitizing stations will be accessible throughout the play and dining areas.

  • Games, restrooms, and dining rooms will be sanitized a regular basis.

  • No touch payment, including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and cards with the capability will be accepted, as well as a touchless experience with new E-tickets loaded directly on guests' play band or card.

  • Employee health screenings are conducted as each employee reports to work.

  • MERV10 air filters have been installed in all facilities for improved air filtration.

For more information on Chuck E.'s Boo-tacular celebration please visit https://www.chuckecheese.com/promotions to find the closest location near you.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.
CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 556 Chuck E. Cheese and 114 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

For questions please contact:
Alejandra Brady
CEC Entertainment
Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com
972-504-1320

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chuck-e-cheese-debuts-all-new-monster-menu-items-nighttime-kids-dance--costume-party-and-more-for-2nd-annual-boo-tacular-the-nations-largest-family-halloween-event-301380574.html

SOURCE CEC Entertainment, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

    The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed. The 23-year-old, who police in North Police, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday. An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his parents home.

  • FBI says fortune seized in Beverly Hills raid was criminals' loot. Owners say: Where's the proof?

    The FBI's attempt to confiscate tens of millions of dollars from Beverly Hills safe deposit boxes draws resistance and charges of government misconduct.

  • Footage shows new details after NYC restaurant incident over proof of vaccination

    Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess when she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated indoors, the New York Times reports. The latest: On Saturday, lawyers for the restaurant and the three women revealed that the tourists had in fact shown proof of vaccination and been allowed into Carmine's Italian restaurant, according to the Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Gabby Petito - live: Laundrie parents removed and Florida home declared ‘crime scene’ as he remains missing

    Follow the latest updates

  • Women involved in New York restaurant brawl over vaccine proof say race was a factor in row

    The hostess allegedly suggested that their vaccination cards were fake and used a racial slur

  • Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

    A lawyer for Donald Trump’s indicted corporate finance chief told a judge Monday he has “strong reason to believe” more indictments are coming in an ongoing New York investigation into the former president’s real estate empire. Lawyer Bryan Scarlatos made the remark during Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s first court appearance since his July 1 arraignment on tax fraud charges. In recent weeks, a pair of Trump Organization executives have testified before a grand jury, which is continuing to meet behind closed doors to hear testimony and review evidence in the case.

  • Two men shoot each other after car crash

    Two men shoot each other after car crash

  • NYC hostess allegedly punched after asking customers for proof of COVID vaccine required by city

    In New York City, proof of vaccination is required in indoor venues. One NYC hostess was allegedly attacked after asking diners for proof of vaccine.

  • Black Lives Matter training among new diversity courses offered to NHS staff

    NHS England staff are being offered training on the Black Lives Matter movement despite the Health Secretary’s crackdown on "wokery", The Telegraph can disclose.

  • 3 tourists allegedly attack NYC restaurant hostess over proof of vaccination

    Three tourists were allegedly arrested after assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess when she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated indoors, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: Mayor Bill de Blasio signed an executive order to mandate proof of vaccination in New York City to participate in indoor activities, including visiting gyms and restaurants. The order went into effect Sept. 13.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscri

  • Gabby Petito: Laundrie family releases statement after FBI report her body has been found

    ‘The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking,’ brief statement says

  • Officers search Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend

    Police on Monday swarmed the home of a young man wanted for questioning in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, whose body was apparently discovered over the weekend at a Wyoming national park. The officers served a search warrant, and local media reported that 23-year-old Brian Laundrie's parents were seen getting into a police van. Petito, 22, disappeared after she and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the West.

  • Socialism vs. Capitalism: What Does Gen Z Think?

    Although the oldest members of Generation Z are just now entering their mid-20s, it was an 80-year-old man who gave a voice to their collective disgust with the system that they were inheriting....

  • Rwandan court finds 'Hotel Rwanda' film hero guilty in terrorism case

    KIGALI (Reuters) -A Rwandan court on Monday sentenced Paul Rusesabagina, a one-time hotel manager portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood film about the 1994 genocide, to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of terror-related charges. Rusesabagina, 67, who was feted around the world after being portrayed by actor Don Cheadle in the film "Hotel Rwanda", is a vocal critic of President Paul Kagame. Prosecutors have sought a life sentence for Rusesabagina on nine charges, including terrorism, arson, taking hostages and forming an armed rebel group which he directed from abroad.

  • Grenade-dropping drones, a paranoid president, guards who ran: Latest on Haiti assassination

    Two of his own guards were informants. The alleged killers, several now in custody, knew his every move. One alleged mastermind even secured an apartment nearby — purportedly watching his estate for 10 months before running reconnaissance patrols with Colombian hit men shortly before the middle-of-the-night ambush.

  • Murder suspect arrested in Iowa after couple shot in Long Beach

    A murder suspect has been arrested in Iowa for the killings of a man and a woman who were shot Sept. 4 in Long Beach.

  • Dutch king unveils Holocaust name monument in Amsterdam

    King Willem-Alexander officially unveiled a new memorial in the heart of Amsterdam's historic Jewish Quarter on Sunday honoring more than 102,000 Dutch victims of the Holocaust, and the Dutch prime minister vowed that it would remind citizens today to be vigilant against antisemitism. Designed by Polish-Jewish architect Daniel Libeskind, the memorial is made up of walls shaped to form four Hebrew letters spelling out a word that translates as “In Memory Of.” The walls are built using bricks, each of which is inscribed with the name, date of birth and age when they died of one of the more than 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II or who died on their way to the camps.

  • Timelapse Captures Sunset as La Palma Volcano Erupts

    A volcano erupted on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, on Sunday, September 19, after seismologists recorded a series of tremors over several days, the strongest of which was measured at a magnitude of 4.2 earlier on Sunday.The eruption at the Cumbre Vieja volcano was reported around 3:30 pm local time and sent smoke and lava spewing out of several fissures. Multiple government agencies responded, including the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (Involcan), the local council, civil protection units, firefighters and police.This timelapse, posted by Sky-Live.TV, captures plumes of smoke erupting from the volcano as the sun sets. Lava can be seen spouting from its crater.Between 5,000 and 10,000 people were expected to be evacuated from areas near the volcano, police said.The Spanish government also called up support from the Military Emergency Unit (UME) on the neighboring islands of Tenerife and Gran Canaria.The government said more than 126 troops, along with multiple firefighting vehicles, were to arrive on La Palma on Monday.The increase in seismic activity through the week had been closely monitored by Involcan, which earlier on Sunday said the “current seismic swarm represents a significant change in the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.” On Friday, Involcan said it had at times recorded more than 400 earthquakes in a single hour; on Saturday, the agency reported a nine-day total of more than 25,000 earthquakes.Authorities warned residents of the increased risk, and in the hours before the eruption announced the temporary closure of public recreational spots and precautionary evacuations of people with disabilities from several areas. Credit: Sky-Live.TV via Storyful

  • Search Continues For Gabby Petito's Fiancé After Body Found

    Just over 11 weeks since Gabby Petito left Long Island on a cross country trip, the FBI has confirmed that remains found in Wyoming are likely hers. This as the whereabouts as her fiancé, a person of interest in her disappearance, remain unknown. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

  • Man Killed, 3 Women Injured After Shooting And Crash In West Chatham

    Police said a man was driving southbound on Vincennes around 11:30 p.m. when he was shot by a shooter in a red van. The man was shot in the head, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.