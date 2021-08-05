Chuck E. Cheese Looks To Fill 3,500 Jobs To Meet Guest Demand

Continued Growth Drives Company to Hire Additional High School and Young Professional Talent

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chuck E. Cheese, the number one global leader in family entertainment, continues its mission to hire the best talent to meet guest demand across its network of 460 locations in 47 states. The company plans to hire more than 3,500 more Cast Members and Managers to welcome families to its upcoming Season of Fun – the Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-tacular, as the best family destination for Halloween fun.

Chuck E. Cheese is consistently considered a great place for a student's first job, a seasonal job, or to start a career. Over its 44-year history, the brand not only celebrates incredible employee tenure, but also touts its broad learning and development program that teaches Cast Members and Managers about the business of restaurants, retail, hospitality, and entertainment – all in one place.

Octavio Castañeda, senior general manager of the Bell and Pasadena, CA locations, joined the company in 1999 and now manages a team of 68 at two of the company's busiest locations. "I was a kid who played here, worked in the Pasadena, CA location as a Cast Member, and even met my wife here. Now I lead a team and, of course, bring my own kids to celebrate special family moments and everyday accomplishments," said Castañeda. "Next month, we are going to kick-off my favorite Season of Fun, Halloween Boo-tacular, and it's a great experience for our Cast Members and guests because it's Halloween every day for six weeks!"

Like Octavio, 80% of Chuck E. Cheese restaurant managers grew up in the company and were promoted to their current positions. Roles the company is looking to fill immediately include Cast Members and Manager, with both part-time and full-time opportunities available. There are also international opening team member opportunities for those who want to travel and help grow the brand across the globe. The corporate Support Center in Irving, TX is also growing and hiring for critical new roles to support the family of brands under CEC Entertainment.

"It's an exciting place and time to be a part of the CEC family," said Rudy Rodriguez, executive vice president, chief legal and human resources officer at ‎CEC Entertainment. "We are committed to strengthening our communities by building energizing careers, and that's why we are re-building our company and teams. We are a great place to work, with competitive pay, flexible work schedules, and accommodations for work/life balance—and this is a really fun place to grow your career."

Back to School time is the perfect time for first-time job seekers, students, and young professionals to get in on the action, because it's a great season with a lot of opportunity to make money and pay for school expenses or for end-of-year and holiday plans. As a Work Today, Get Paid Tomorrow employer, the Company offers its employees the ability to access up to 50% (or a maximum of $500) of their earned wages instantly after their first week of employment.

Chuck E. Cheese offers a wide variety of benefits to eligible U.S. employees, including medical, dental, vision, life and disability insurance, along with scholarships, employee discounts, and a 401(k)-retirement savings plan as part of the overall employment package.

As an equal opportunity employer, CEC Entertainment believes the workforce should reflect the diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives of its guests. CEC Entertainment does not discriminate against applicants due to race, ancestry, color, genetics, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, physical or mental disability, pregnancy, veteran status, or on the basis of any other federal, state or local protected class.

About CEC Entertainment, LLC.

CEC Entertainment, LLC is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese's goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food, and play and is the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. Peter Piper Pizza features dining, entertainment and carryout with a neighborhood pizzeria feel and "pizza made fresh, families made happy" culture. Peter Piper Pizza takes pride in delivering quality food and fun that reconnects family and friends. With a bold design and contemporary layout, an open kitchen revealing much of their handcrafted food preparation, the latest technology and games, and beer and wine for adults, Peter Piper Pizza restaurants appeal to parents and kids alike. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of 555 Chuck E. Cheese and 113 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 15 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com and peterpiperpizza.com.

