On December 31, 2023, Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s investment firm made a notable addition to its investment portfolio by acquiring 2,042,490 shares of NewtekOne Inc (NASDAQ:NEWT), a financial holding company based in the USA. The transaction, which saw the firm add shares at a trade price of $13.8 each, represents a 0.29% position in the portfolio and an 8.29% ownership of the traded company. This move by the firm is significant as it reflects a strategic investment decision in the financial sector.

Charles M. Royce, a renowned figure in the investment world, has been at the helm of Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972. With a bachelor's degree from Brown University and an MBA from Columbia University, Royce's firm has carved out a niche in small-cap investing. The firm's investment philosophy is centered on identifying undervalued companies with strong balance sheets, a history of success, and promising future profitability. With a preference for companies with market capitalizations up to $5 billion, the firm's approach is grounded in acquiring stocks at prices less than their estimated enterprise value. As of the latest data, the firm manages an equity portfolio worth $9.82 billion, with top holdings in various sectors, including Industrials and Technology.

Chuck Royce Adds NewtekOne Inc to Portfolio in Recent Trade

Company Profile: NewtekOne Inc

NewtekOne Inc, operating under the stock symbol NEWT, has been a player in the financial solutions industry since its IPO on September 20, 2000. The company's business model leverages financial and technology solutions to provide cost-effective client acquisition and management. Through its patented NewTracker software, NewtekOne offers a comprehensive online dashboard for clients to access a suite of business and financial solutions. With segments including Banking, Payments, and Technology, the company has a market capitalization of $323.876 million and is positioned within the competitive Banks industry.

Trade Impact and Portfolio Integration

The recent acquisition of NewtekOne Inc shares by Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm has a modest impact on the overall portfolio, given the 0.29% position size. However, the firm's 8.29% stake in NEWT indicates a significant level of confidence in the company's future performance. This trade aligns with the firm's strategy of investing in undervalued companies with solid financials and growth potential.

Stock Performance and Valuation

At the time of the trade, NEWT's shares were purchased at $13.8, slightly above the current stock price of $13.14. The stock is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of $17.29, and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.76. Despite a -4.78% decline since the trade date, the company's valuation metrics suggest that the stock may be trading below its intrinsic value.

Financial Health and Growth Prospects

NewtekOne Inc's financial health is a mixed bag, with a Financial Strength rank of 3/10 and a Profitability Rank of 6/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating some challenges in terms of financial stability. However, with a GF Value Rank of 9/10, there is potential for the stock to appreciate in value if the company can improve its financials and growth trajectory.

Market Sentiment and Future Outlook

The market sentiment towards NewtekOne Inc is cautious, with RSI indicators suggesting a neutral to slightly bearish momentum. The stock's GF Score of 70/100 indicates that there may be some challenges ahead, but also potential for average performance in the long term. Investors will be closely monitoring the company's ability to turn around its financials and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Industry Context and Comparative Analysis

Within the Banks industry, NewtekOne Inc faces stiff competition and must navigate a challenging economic environment. The firm's investment in NEWT suggests a belief in the company's unique business model and its ability to stand out among its peers. As the industry evolves, NewtekOne's performance will be a testament to the firm's ability to identify undervalued opportunities with growth potential.

Conclusion: Evaluating the Strategic Move

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm's recent trade in NewtekOne Inc shares is a strategic move that aligns with its investment philosophy. While the trade has not significantly impacted the stock's price in the short term, the firm's substantial stake in NEWT indicates a long-term commitment to the company's prospects. As NewtekOne strives to improve its financial health and growth ranks, value investors will be watching to see if this investment yields the anticipated returns.

