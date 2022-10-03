U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,595.75
    -5.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,813.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,975.75
    -59.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.20
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    +2.11 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.90
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.24
    +0.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9796
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    -3.7470 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -31.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1094
    -0.0072 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9260
    +0.1970 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,136.41
    -178.12 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.93
    -8.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,088.88
    +151.67 (+0.58%)
     

Chula Launches "Microbes to Clean Marine Oil Spill Bioproducts"

·2 min read

BANGKOK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chula Faculty of Science has developed bioproducts to clean up marine oil spills from a research on oil-eating microbes while getting ready to expand to industrial-scale production for ecological sustainability.

The bioproducts to clean sea oil spills
The bioproducts to clean sea oil spills

Major marine oil spills that leave residual pollutants have detrimental effects on the economy, tourism, as well as the marine environment in the long run. One solution is oil-eating microbes bioproducts developed with clean technology by the Center of Excellence in Microbial Technology for Marine Pollution Treatment, Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Chulalongkorn University, under the supervision of Associate Professor Dr. Onruthai Pinyakong.

Concept Origins
"Usually, managing oil spills starts with physical methods, like oil booms, or oil dispersants followed by biodegradation, which is slow and unpredictable. So, if the biodegradation process can be accelerated, it should bring about major benefits," said Assoc. Prof. Dr. Onruthai who then turned to "oil-eating microbes".

Thailand — the source of quality and diverse microorganisms
To accelerate the biodegradation process, sufficient quantities of effective oil-eating microbes developed into bioproducts with a long shelf life must be used.

Thailand has high biodiversity -- a good source of pollutants-degrading microorganisms. Pollutant eating and biosurfactants producing microorganisms were thus selected from previously contaminated sites with high biodiversity such as marine sediments, sediments from mangrove forests, as well as water or soil contaminated with petroleum hydrocarbons. They were then cultured and multiplied while ensuring that the isolated microorganisms are not pathogenic, and safe for users and the environment. The isolated toxins-digesting microbes, aka oil-eating microbes, were then developed into 3 types of lab products:

  • Ready-to-use liquid formula suitable for contaminated sand or soil.

  • Microbial product pellets suitable to treat contaminated soil or sand while promoting aeration and biodegradation.

  • Microbial immobilization suitable for contaminated water.

Expanding research into industrial production

This research has received widespread feedback and support from both the public and private sectors who give much importance to the Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model which is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

If these bioproducts to clean marine oil spills can reach commercial-scale production and use, they will be part of the BCG Economy using truly clean technology, which the research team is ready to transfer to investors and interested parties to collaborate and develop in the future.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/84839/

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Recommended Stories

  • Rio Forces Departure of Mining Unit Chairman After Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy Resources of Australia’s chairman is to resign after biggest shareholder Rio Tinto Group called for his departure over a disagreement about the future of a uranium mine.London-based Rio said on Monday that Peter Mansell should step down after cost overruns at the northern Australia mine, which ERA owns and was in the process of closing, as well as ERA’s support of proposals to resume uranium production at the site against the wishes of Indigenous groups.Shortly after the an

  • Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines

    Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

  • Ruptured oil pipeline off California approved for repairs

    A Texas oil company was granted permission to repair an underwater pipeline that ruptured off the coast of Southern California a year ago, spilled tens of thousands of gallons of crude, and forced beaches and fisheries to close. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers granted the approval Friday to Amplify Energy Corp., clearing the way to rebuild the aging pipeline that burst months after it was apparently weakened when it was snagged by the anchors of ships adrift in a storm. The Oct. 1, 2021, rupture spilled about 25,000 gallons (94,600 liters) of oil into the Pacific Ocean, closed miles of beaches for a week, shuttered fisheries for months and coated birds and wetlands in oil.

  • No, it’s not too soon. After Hurricane Ian, it’s time to say ‘climate change,’ Gov. DeSantis | Editorial

    To date, there are no statewide plans to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions or goals to transition to renewable energy, the Editorial Board says

  • Another Challenge for Hardest-Hit Parts of Florida: Finding Clean Drinking Water

    FORT MYERS, Fla. — Francine Cole’s problem was a depressingly common one this past week in Florida: First, there was too much water. Now there is not enough of it. Cole, 50, lives in a two-story apartment on the western coast of Florida that was battered and flooded by Hurricane Ian. After the storm, she and her husband found themselves holed up on the second floor in a county where the water system was broken; the power was mostly out; and many of the taps, including hers, were dry. The downsta

  • What is the energy price cap and why are gas and electricity prices going up?

    Energy regulator Ofgem's new price cap increase came into effect on October 1. The average household bill will rise from £1,971 per year to £2,500.

  • Biden pledge to make federal fleet electric faces slow start

    Biden last year directed the U.S. government to purchase only American-made, zero-emission passenger cars by 2027 and electric versions of other vehicles by 2035. “We’re going to harness the purchasing power of the federal government to buy clean, zero-emission vehicles,” the president said soon after his January 2021 inauguration. The White House frequently describes the 2027 timeline as on track.

  • The end of a way of life? Ranchers struggle to survive the south-west’s megadrought

    Farmers are increasingly being forced to sell off parts of herds and seeing cows perish as drought conditions worsen

  • Worst Brazil forest fires in a decade, yet election silence

    It is the first time since 2010 that fires in the Amazon surpassed 40,000 in a single month. The official data for forest loss only goes through September 23 so far, yet is already 14% more devastating than September 2021. In just those three weeks, the Amazon lost 1,120 square kilometers of rainforest (434 square miles), an area larger than New York City.

  • Stock market: 2022 is exposing 'freaky post-QE financial system plumbing,' BofA says

    The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.

  • Financial Stability Keeps Thai Rates From Rising Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- The need for financial stability, one of the three main objective of the Bank of Thailand, is keeping monetary policy makers in the Southeast Asian nation from raising interest rates too fast. While trends in economic growth and inflation may support the case for a faster monetary policy normalization, doing so would unhinge financial stability, BOT Deputy Governor Mathee Supapongse said on Saturday, during an annual interaction with the media at a mountain resort 184 kilometers (

  • The Fed gets a 'D' grade from Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel

    Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel rips the Fed in a Yahoo Finance Live interview.

  • Tesla Deliveries Set a Record. Shares Should Fall.

    Tesla delivered about 344,000 vehicles in the third quarter. That fell short of Wall Street estimates. Tesla blamed cars in transit.

  • Corrections & Amplifications

    CORRECTIONS In the Streetwise column in Saturday’s Exchange section, the dollar conversion for Britain’s expected £150 billion-or-so, or $167 billion, subsidy of energy costs for households and businesses was incorrectly given as $140 billion.

  • DuPont acquisition of Chandler company still awaits approval from China

    The $5 billion merger deal had been announced last November but has been held up as it works through regulatory approvals. Rogers is one of Arizona's largest public companies with more than 3,500 global employees and annual revenue approaching $1 billion.

  • India Cuts Windfall Taxes on Diesel, Aviation Fuel and Local Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- India slashed windfall taxes on locally produced crude oil, and for exported diesel and aviation turbine fuel, in line with the decline in international prices.The tax on crude oil produced from domestic fields, introduced from July 1, was cut from Sunday by about 24% to 8,000 rupees ($98.3) a ton, according to a government notification published late Oct. 1. The government also removed a 5-rupee-per-liter levy on the export of aviation fuel and halved the tariff on diesel to 5 ru

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.

  • Goldman’s Petershill, Hunter Point Near SLR Capital Stake Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Petershill unit and Hunter Point Capital agreed to acquire a minority stake in credit-focused asset manager SLR Capital Partners, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The transaction involving Petershill and Bennett Goodman’s Hunter Point, which each specialize in the business of buying general partner stakes, may be announced as soon as Monday, said the people, all of whom requested anonymity as the talks are private. Terms couldn’t immediat

  • China EV Sales: Nio Deliveries Hit Record In Q3 As Tesla Model 3 Rival Kicks Off

    China EV sales: Nio deliveries hit a record in Q3, while Li Auto beat its just-lowered target, both fueled by new models. Xpeng is lagging.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Deliveries Raise Demand Concerns; BYD Launches In Europe

    Tesla AI Day and deliveries loom amid China demand concerns. BYD has launched in Europe as it expands globally. Both EV stocks are struggling.