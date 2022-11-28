BANGKOK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has been ranked as the top university in Thailand and No.5 in ASEAN by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Sustainability 2023, released on October 26, 2022. Of the 700 participating universities from 71 countries around the world, Chulalongkorn University made No.13 in Asia and placed in the world's top 151-160 tier in this sustainability ranking scheme.

Chula Ranked Top in Thailand and No. 5 in ASEAN by QS Sustainability 2023

This is the first edition of the QS World University Rankings in Sustainability 2023, which focuses on environmental sustainability performance in higher education institutions, released by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The QS Sustainability 2023 is based and weighted on 2 key indicators, including

1) Social Impact

Equality (30% / 15%)

Knowledge Exchange (20% / 10%)

Impact of Education (20% / 10%)

Employability and Opportunities (20% / 10%)

Quality of Life (10% / 5%)

2) Environmental Impact

Sustainable Institutions (35% / 17.5%)

Sustainable Education (40% / 20%)

Sustainable Research (25% / 12.5%)

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/89807/

CONTACT: Chulalongkorn University Communication Center, Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center