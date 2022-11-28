U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,007.25
    -25.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,217.00
    -139.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,682.75
    -100.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.90
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.29
    -1.99 (-2.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.15 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0376
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.50
    +0.08 (+0.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.2260
    -0.8740 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,191.45
    -371.74 (-2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    379.60
    -3.05 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,486.67
    +20.07 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Chula Ranked Top in Thailand and No. 5 in ASEAN by QS Sustainability 2023

·1 min read

BANGKOK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chulalongkorn University has been ranked as the top university in Thailand and No.5 in ASEAN by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Sustainability 2023, released on October 26, 2022. Of the 700 participating universities from 71 countries around the world, Chulalongkorn University made No.13 in Asia and placed in the world's top 151-160 tier in this sustainability ranking scheme.

Chula Ranked Top in Thailand and No. 5 in ASEAN by QS Sustainability 2023
Chula Ranked Top in Thailand and No. 5 in ASEAN by QS Sustainability 2023

This is the first edition of the QS World University Rankings in Sustainability 2023, which focuses on environmental sustainability performance in higher education institutions, released by the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS).

The QS Sustainability 2023 is based and weighted on 2 key indicators, including

1) Social Impact

Equality (30% / 15%)

Knowledge Exchange (20% / 10%)

Impact of Education (20% / 10%)

Employability and Opportunities (20% / 10%)

Quality of Life (10% / 5%)

2) Environmental Impact

Sustainable Institutions (35% / 17.5%)

Sustainable Education (40% / 20%)

Sustainable Research (25% / 12.5%)

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/89807/

CONTACT: Chulalongkorn University Communication Center, Email: Pataraporn.r@chula.ac.th 

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Recommended Stories

  • After nearly eight months on leave, Sean Gibbons is out as Wayland police chief

    Wayland Police Chief Sean Gibbons has seven days to revoke his acceptance of an employment settlement that calls for him to resign on Dec. 20.

  • Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color

    National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]

  • Cal State University poised to drop plan for tougher math admissions requirement

    The proposal to require a fourth year of math, first proposed in 2016, was widely opposed by education advocates.

  • Student athletes feel 'tossed aside' after Whittier College ends NCAA Division III sports

    A week before Thanksgiving break, Whittier College announced it would end its NCAA Division III football, lacrosse and golf programs.

  • Family of Stanford soccer player Katie Meyer sues school over her suicide death

    The lawsuit alleges that Stanford University's 'reckless' handling of disciplinary charges against Katie Meyer led to the goalkeeper's suicide.

  • Marion Technical College inducts four into Alumni Hall of Fame

    Marion Technical College recognized four outstanding alumni for making a difference in their fields and their communities.

  • 2022 Texas High School Football playoff schedule, scores

    Texas high school football playoff schedule for the 2022 season from Class 6A through Class 1A six-man.

  • Hong Kong-Listed Casino Stocks Gain Following License Approvals

    Hong Kong-listed casino stocks are up in early Asia trade after the Macau government renewed the licenses of the six casino operators currently registered in the city for another 10 years. SJM Holdings Ltd. rises 7.6%, MGM China Holdings Ltd. surges 13%, Melco International Development Ltd. is up 7.2%, Sands China Ltd. gains 5.9%, and Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd. edges 0.8% higher. Casino operator Genting Malaysia Bhd., which had emerged as a surprise seventh bidder, had its license application rejected.

  • NZ faces 'shallow' recession as rates need to rise more - senior central banker

    New Zealand is likely facing a "shallow" recession as interest rates need to rise further to tame inflation, a top central banker said on Monday, suggesting that a pause in the policy tightening streak was still a distant prospect. In an interview, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Karen Silk said the central bank would be closely monitoring high frequency data including on spending, business investment and housing when deciding on how much to hike rates when it next meets in February. Inflation data for the fourth quarter, due on Jan. 25, will also be a key consideration.

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    In a financial environment riddled with unprecedented levels of uncertainty, investors are at wits’ end. When it comes to finding an investment strategy that will yield returns, traditional methods might not be as dependable. So, how should investors get out of the rut? In times like these, a more comprehensive stock analysis can steer investors in the direction of returns. Rather than looking solely at more conventional factors like fundamental or technical analyses, other metrics can play a ke

  • Hormel Foods and HP Inc. Declare Dividend Increases

    This marks the 57th consecutive year in which Hormel has raised its annual payout. It is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Nearly half of Americans earning more than $100K now report living paycheck to paycheck — here's why your savings are now more important than ever

    As a recession approaches, more Americans are financially falling behind.

  • China's industrial profits drop further as COVID woes take toll on economy

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industrial firms saw overall profits decline further in the January-October period as COVID-19 outbreaks flared up and cities imposed new virus curbs, including targeted lockdowns, dampening economic activity. Last month, China's industrial output surged 5.0% from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.2% gain in a Reuters poll and slowing from the 6.3% growth seen in September.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession T

  • Stocks Poised for Slightly Lower Open

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will discuss the U.S. economy and the labor market at the Brookings Institution’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy on Wednesday.

  • Oil Stocks Are Showing A Peculiar Disconnect From Crude Prices

    Crude prices have fallen back on a flurry of bearish news, but energy stocks remain resilient as oil firms continue to hand out cash to shareholders

  • SoftBank-Backed Oyo Posts Narrower Loss After Curbing Expenses

    (Bloomberg) -- Oyo Hotels, the once high-flying Indian startup, reported a narrower quarterly loss after curbing spending to cope with a slow recovery in travel following the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumThe loss shrank to 3.33 billion rupees ($40.8 million) in the three months through September from 4.14 billion rupees i

  • This Furniture Company Laid Off 2,700 Workers Via Text, Days Before Thanksgiving

    A Mississippi-based furniture company, United Furniture Industries, has become a bad Samaritan for its employees just before Thanksgiving. The company fired almost 2,700 employees in text messages and emails. The company’s employees, spread across North Carolina, Mississippi, and California, were unemployed before Thanksgiving. "At the instruction of the board of directors, we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult de

  • Cloud software is suffering a cold November rain. Can Snowflake and Salesforce turn it around?

    Cloud software stocks take center stage the week after Thanksgiving as a handful of high-profile earnings will dictate whether or not the cold November rain for investors lasts until the end of 2022.

  • Top Retirement Savings Tips for 55-to-64-Year-Olds

    If you plan to retire within the next 10 years, you still have time to boost your 401(k) contributions and make other moves to increase your savings.