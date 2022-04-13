Chula Ranks 1st in Thailand for 26 Subjects by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022
BANGKOK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 have been announced on April 6, 2022. Chulalongkorn University is ranked the first in Thailand for 26 subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022.
Chulalongkorn University ranks the first in Thailand in four broad subject areas and No. 1 in Thailand in 26 sub-subjects as follows:
Art & Humanities in Five Subjects
Architecture / Built Environment
Art & Design
English Language & Literature
Linguistics
Modern Languages
Engineering & Technology in Six Subjects
Computer Science & Information Systems
Engineering – Chemical
Engineering – Civil & Structural
Engineering – Electrical & Electronic
Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing
Petroleum Engineering
Natural Sciences in Five Subjects
Chemistry
Environmental Sciences
Geography
Materials Science
Physics & Astronomy
Social Sciences & Management in 10 Subjects
Accounting & Finance
Business & Management Studies
Development Studies
Economics & Econometrics
Education
Law
Politics & International Studies
Social Policy & Administration
Sociology
Sports-related Subjects
At the global level, there are four subjects of Chula that rank among the top 100 in the world, namely:
Performing Arts
Engineering – Petroleum
Development Studies
Social Policy & Administration
Seven subjects ranked among the top 150 in the world are:
Architecture / Built Environment
Art & Design
Engineering – Chemical
Pharmacy & Pharmacology
Geography
Politics & International Studies
Sport-related Subjects (placed in the 101-130 range)
Six subjects ranked among the top 200 in the world are:
English Language & Literature
Modern Languages
Chemistry
Environmental Sciences
Business & Management Studies
Law
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 indicators include:
Academic Reputation 40-60%
Employer Reputation 10-30%
Citations per Paper 7.5-20%
H-Index 7.5-20%
This is the first year that QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 has added additional indicators to its international criteria.
For the full release and more images, please visit: https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/70561/
About Chulalongkorn University
Chulalongkorn University sets the standard as a university of innovations for society and is listed in the World's Top 100 Universities for Academic Reputation, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021.
