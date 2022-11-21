U.S. markets open in 9 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.00
    -14.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,678.00
    -97.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,670.75
    -37.25 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.90
    -6.30 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.21
    -0.87 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,747.80
    -6.60 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    -0.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0283
    -0.0037 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    -3.7750 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.12
    -23.93 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1831
    -0.0066 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.5040
    +0.1790 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,178.99
    -510.09 (-3.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.52
    -19.55 (-4.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.52
    +38.98 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,898.78
    -0.99 (-0.00%)
     

Chula's Potassium Liquid Soap from Used Cooking Oil for a Greener Environment and to Promote a Circular Economy

·2 min read

Chula Environmental Research Institute (ERIC) researcher has developed potassium liquid soap from used cooking oil to add value to community waste and enhance the community's potential in waste management and organic farming.

BANGKOK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, an estimated 115 million liters of used cooking oil (UCO) which is harmful to human health and the environment require proper management. Though some UCO is turned into biodiesel, a large quantity gets thrown out into the sewer or mixed with other types of garbage causing contamination, and great damage to the environment. In the landfill, it can generate methane, a greenhouse gas that is 23 times worse than carbon dioxide!

Chula’s Potassium Liquid Soap from Used Cooking Oil for a Greener Environment and to Promote a Circular Economy
Chula’s Potassium Liquid Soap from Used Cooking Oil for a Greener Environment and to Promote a Circular Economy

This prompted Dr. Nattapong Tuntiwiwattanapun, an ERIC researcher of Chulalongkorn University, to develop UCO into potassium liquid soap (K-soap).

The research team started by being tasked by Chula to tackle the fat residue and UCO problem on campus. They were successful in making the fat residue into water-soluble potassium liquid soap that was then composted with the Chamchuree (rain tree) leaves. This method could get rid of the fat residue while enriching the Chamchuree fertilizer with potassium.

With its surface-active agents, K-Soap is as effective as other cleansers on the market.  It has low toxin for microbes making it 100% biodegradable, and it has disinfesting abilities at the levels permitted by organic farming standards.

The K-Soap production project was started with a community enterprise at Baan Phai Lueang in Nan Province as part of eco-tourism and circular economy promotion. The K-soap was used to clean garbage trucks, road surfaces, and public places and was well received. It is easy to manufacture at much lower costs. The Pak Lad Community of Samut Prakan Province also implements a similar project based on the Zero-Waste concept.

In collaboration with Chula's School of Agricultural Resources, the project has enhanced the soap's biopharmaceutical ingredients that safely control plant diseases and pests and benefit organic farming. It is being tested by groups of organic farmers as alternative pest control and is expected to be ready in 2023 or 2024.

In the future, the project hopes to try using K-soap to wash fruit and vegetable right on the farms for added safety.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/89894/
or contact Dr. Nattapong at Nattapong.T@chula.ac.th.

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center

Recommended Stories

  • Climate protester who confronted David Attenborough in Michelin-starred restaurant arrested

    A climate change protester has been arrested for trying to confront Sir David Attenborough as he dined at a Michelin-starred fish restaurant.

  • 11 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the eleven best wind power and solar stocks to buy. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. The race to a renewable future where emissions for humanity’s energy requirements do not cause climate change has spurred investments […]

  • Global LNG Supplies Are ‘Sold Out’ for Years, Top Importer Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan warns that global competition for liquefied natural gas is set to intensify over the next three years due to an underinvestment in supply.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own PlatformLong-t

  • Major Natural Gas Leak at Pennsylvania Facility Ends After 11 Days

    (Bloomberg) -- A leak at a Pennsylvania natural gas facility that lasted 11 days released over 1 billion cubic feet of the fuel into the atmosphere, according to its owner.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own P

  • Tonga volcanic eruption reshaped Pacific seafloor

    Prodigious volumes of rocky debris blanketed the ocean bottom in January's cataclysmic blast.

  • Russia’s Shivulech volcano could burst into ‘powerful eruption’ any time

    Volcanic activity could affect international aircrafts

  • National Guard activated amid deadly western New York snow storm that has dropped more than 6 feet of snow in region

    New York Gov.

  • Giant Sinkhole Threatens To Swallow West Virginia Police Station

    Caused by a failing 90-year-old drain beneath the road, the sinkhole is spurring construction of a temporary bridge — and an impending $5 million permanent fix.

  • How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

    Here's how much snow has fallen in your area so far.

  • The Best Cities With Great Weather To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    Living on a fixed income during retirement doesn't mean you have to settle for living somewhere that doesn't meet your needs. While it might seem difficult to find a place to retire that is affordable...

  • COP27 delivers climate fund breakthrough at cost of progress on emissions

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Countries closed this year's U.N. climate summit on Sunday with a hard-fought deal to create a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters, even as many lamented its lack of ambition in tackling the emissions causing them. The deal was widely lauded as a triumph for responding to the devastating impact that global warming is already having on vulnerable countries.

  • Explainer-Who will pay for climate 'loss and damage'?

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - The COP27 summit of nearly 200 countries agreed on Sunday to set up a "loss and damage" fund to support poorer countries being ravaged by climate impacts, overcoming decades of resistance from wealthy nations whose historic emissions have fuelled climate change. Pakistan's climate minister Sherry Rehman, who was part of the campaign by developing nations to win the commitment at the two-week U.N. summit in Egypt, hailed the landmark decision as "downpayment on climate justice". WHAT IS 'LOSS AND DAMAGE'?

  • Winter storm paralyzes parts of Buffalo, Rochester regions. Live updates, snow totals

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for parts of western New York.

  • 2 volcanoes rumble into action in Russia's far east

    Towering clouds of ash and glowing lava are spewing from two volcanoes on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and scientists say major eruptions could be on the way. The peninsula, which extends into the Pacific Ocean about 6,600 kilometers (4,000 miles) east of Moscow, is one of the world's most concentrated areas of geothermal activity, with about 30 active volcanoes. The Russian Academy of Sciences' vulcanology institute said that at Klyuchevskaya Sopka, which at 4,754 meters (nearly 16,000 feet) is Eurasia's tallest active volcano, as many as 10 explosions an hour were being recorded.

  • Did climate change really kill billions of snow crabs in Alaska? Here’s what experts say

    Fisheries managers, biologists say snow crab’s decline from climate change. Fishers, experts blame fishing practices like trawling bycatch.

  • Rare-colored snake found by hikers in Florida

    A group of hikers had a slithering encounter when they found an unusually colored rattlesnake.

  • How COP27 Ended With Success on Climate Justice and Failure on Emissions

    (Bloomberg) -- Hours after the COP27 climate talks reached the deadline, there was still no deal and Frans Timmermans, the climate chief of the European Union, was threatening to leave Sharm El-Sheikh without one. “We don’t want a result at any price,” he told the press, flanked by ministers from Germany, Austria, Ireland and Spain. “The EU would rather have no decision than a bad decision.”Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: T

  • Bald eagle production plummeted in Wisconsin in 2022

    Bald eagle production plummeted in Wisconsin in 2022, according to a nest watch program. The primary culprit is suspected to be avian flu.

  • Ukrainians need to go abroad or we won't survive winter, warns energy chief

    Civilians should leave Ukraine this winter if they can to help the country deal with a crippling energy crisis, the head of the biggest private Ukrainian power firm warned on Saturday.

  • A Breakthrough on Climate Compensation and 7 Other Takeaways From COP27

    (Bloomberg) -- They got there in the end. After dawn on Sunday morning in Egypt, bleary-eyed ministers adopted a final agreement for COP27 and completed more than two weeks of UN climate negotiations in the Sinai peninsula.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentFTX Owes Its 50 Biggest Unsecured Creditors More Than $3 BillionWall Street’s Chorus of Buy China Calls Is Getting LouderTrump