Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 2, 2024

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.622 EPS, expectations were $0.64.

Matt Farrell: Okay gang. It's a little bit like the Academy Awards. We're going to be hearing cutlery and clinking of plates and whatnot. All right. Thank you. Welcome, everybody. This is our 2024 Analyst Day, and we got all of our sell-side analyst friends in the room and lots of major shareholders. So, let's begin. We have a Safe Harbor statement. Encourage everybody to read that after class. And I'm going to start -- virtually the entire management team, one of the best-looking management teams in CPG. I'm sure you'll agree. And we've got kind of a packed agenda. I won't read it to you, but got a number of people coming up, are going to talk to you today about financials, our new products, digital and also our international story.

So, here's a quick look back to 2023. So, we had a great year for reported and also organic growth, our reported 9% and organic 5%. And we had gross margin expansion of 220 basis points. You can hold the applause for a minute. We had all-time high shares in a lot of our major brands, share gains. Marketing spending historically has been around 11%. We almost got all the way back to 10.9%. And we generated $1 billion in cash from operations. And finally, as you know, we've been investing in capacity for laundry, litter and vitamins and also adding to the capabilities of the company. And here's our TSR. We show this to you every year, one, three, five and 10 years, especially what matters to our shareholders. 2022 was an abysmal year for us and we've recovered 2023.

And we got a lot of confidence going forward, which you're going to walk out of the room here today thinking this is that. We've got a lot of confidence in our ability to grow in the US. You see that we tweaked our evergreen model in our press release, so we're expecting 3% growth in the future in the US. International, we've tweaked that there to say we expect 8% growth internationally going forward. We have a wonderful lineup of new products in 2024, but we've been consistent in our innovation for many, many years. We're becoming more and more digitally-savvy. So, one of the markers for that would be what percentage of your sales is online? And the answer is 20% of our sales is purchased online. That's over $1 billion in sales. The new evergreen model is very healthy.

I'm sure you're going to leave here today thinking that. We've got really strong fundamentals going forward. So, who are we? We're a $6 billion company, largely US. You see 78% domestic and 17% international. Specialty Products is our original business from back in the 1840s. Historically, we've talked to you about 14 power brands, and those 14 power brands account for 85% of our revenues and profits. But today, as you saw under our release, in the future, we're going to narrow our communication to investors and shareholders and analysts to seven of those 14. And those seven are ones that are in larger categories, and we also believe they have a lot of potential for our global growth. So, those are the seven, THERABREATH, VITAFUSION, HERO, of course, ARM & HAMMER, our biggest brand, WATERPIK, BATISTE, and OXICLEAN.

And they account for 70% of our revenues and profits. So, I'm going to run through what our winning formula is. First off is we have a very balanced and diversified business. We have low private label exposure, great innovation as you're going to see here today, and we are an acquisitive company. For many, many years, we've said the highest and best use of our cash flow is to buy brands. All right. Here's the balance. We're pretty much 50-50 between household and personal care. As far as value versus premium, historically, it's been 40-60 between value and premium, because of the growth of THERABREATH and HERO that shifted a little bit, but it's still pretty solidly around 40-60. Low private label exposure, this is on a weighted average basis, it's around 12%, and it's been like that for many, many years.

