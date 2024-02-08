Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:CHD) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.2838 on 1st of March. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.1% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Church & Dwight's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Church & Dwight was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Church & Dwight Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.56 total annually to $1.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.3% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

We Could See Church & Dwight's Dividend Growing

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Church & Dwight has been growing its earnings per share at 5.8% a year over the past five years. Church & Dwight definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Church & Dwight Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Church & Dwight that investors should take into consideration. Is Church & Dwight not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

