Church of England fund manager urges Amazon to recognise unions

A £14bn asset manager that invests Church of England funds has called on Amazon to recognise the union rights of its warehouse workers as the tech giant braces for a series of shareholder rebellions.

CCLA Investment Management, which supervises billions of pounds for Church of England parishes, dioceses and charities, is backing a shareholder motion demanding Amazon conduct a third-party audit into allegations of union busting.

It came as the GMB union claimed it had reached the legal threshold for mandatory recognition at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse.

GMB said it had gathered the support of 700 members at the fulfilment centre, over the 51pc needed to secure official recognition.

However, union officials claimed Amazon was “threatening to flood the warehouse with up to 1,000 new staff in a bid to dodge their legal obligations”.

The Telegraph understands CCLA wrote to Amazon on Friday urging it to recognise the Coventry union and demonstrate its commitment to collective bargaining rights.

ISS, the shareholder advisory group, has urged investors to back the proposal.

The proxy voting body has also pushed shareholders to rebel against Amazon’s board and vote in favour of proposals asking for reports on the company’s climate change impact, workplace safety and plastic waste. It also asked investors to vote against an advisory motion on directors’ pay.

Amazon has been dogged by strike action in the UK this year as warehouse workers protest over low pay.

Ahead of its upcoming annual general meeting, Amazon has been hit with a record number of shareholder protests over workers rights, its environmental record and corporate governance.

CCLA’s proposal demands that Amazon conduct an “independent, third-party assessment” of whether it is complying with union rules and the human right to freedom of association.

The shareholder group invests funds on behalf of the Church of England, as well as other Christian denominations, secular charities and local authorities.

The investor, which has gained the backing of shareholders who own $660m (£527m) of Amazon stock, warned that the company's current approach “may expose Amazon to material risks and threaten long-term shareholder value”.

The motion, coordinated by shareholder advocacy group SHARE, also has the support of the Third Swedish National Pension fund and $200bn asset manager British Columbia.

In a proxy filing published last month in support of the motion, the shareholders said: “Numerous reports indicate that Amazon’s conduct towards employees seeking unionisation appears to contradict its own human rights commitments.”

Amazon’s board has urged shareholders to vote against the motion, arguing it already respects union rights and has produced a report into its union relations.

The company’s response said: “We respect the rights of our employees to form, join, or not to join a labor union or other lawful organisation of their own selection, without fear of reprisal, intimidation, or harassment, and our policies and practices protect these rights.”

On Friday, Amazon UK workers with the GMB union submitted a formal bid to the Central Arbitration Committee, asking it to force Amazon to recognise their organisation. Last year, Amazon was forced to recognise a workers union in the US for the first time.

Amanda Gearing, a GMB organiser, accused Amazon of threatening to introduce hundreds of new staff that could undermine the union’s mandate. She said: “They are running scared.”

In response to the claims, Amazon said there were currently no open roles at its Coventry centre.

Staff in Coventry have been demanding Amazon boost their pay to £15 per hour amid the cost of living crisis. The tech giant currently offers staff between £11 and £12 per hour, depending on location. It insists its recent pay increases mean wages have gone up 10pc in the last seven months.

In response to the GMB, Amazon said: “We offer competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, opportunities for career growth, all while working in a safe, modern work environment. At Amazon, these benefits and opportunities come with the job, as does the ability to communicate directly with the leadership of the company.”

