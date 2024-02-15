Church finds a roommate and a ticket out of temporary Iowa State Fairgrounds home

The Northbridge Event Center under construction on East 46th Street will also host LifeChange Church.

Building a church isn't easy, and one Des Moines east side congregation is giving thanks it doesn't have to do it alone.

LifeChange Church is partnering with developer Robert Cramer to build a nonprofit gathering place with a dual purpose. The Northbridge Event Center at 4530 E. 46th St. will host private events for most of the week, with LifeChange taking over Wednesdays and Sundays to hold services.

"With the cost of construction, we know it is almost impossible for new churches to build a building on their own," Cramer said. "So, we decided to combine it with an event center where weddings, parties and corporate events can help pay for the construction."

A rendering of Northbridge Event Center in Des Moines.

Cramer purchased the parcel in 2022 for $260,000. He's currently co-president of Cramer and Associates, a bridge construction company most recently awarded a contract to rebuild downtown Des Moines' Walnut Street Bridge.

Cramer and his wife Lori attend LifeChange, joining the 6-year-old church after son, Rob, sat next to Lead Pastor Steve Christiansen at a youth conference by chance. Cramer said it was "a match made in heaven."

"LifeChange has been searching for a more permanent location on the east side, and we at Northbridge were looking for a church," he explained.

Before church leaders met the Cramers, Pastor Alejandro Chavez said, LifeChange had been struggling to find a replacement for its temporary Iowa State Fairgrounds location. Any building they looked at came with a new set of problems, from a lack of parking to not enough space for the growing congregation.

A rendering of the interior of Northbridge Event Center in Des Moines.

Now, they'll have a spacious home for 30 years or more, Chavez estimated.

"The way I think about it, when you move into a community, you buy your first home. But as your family grows, you've got to find a bigger house — something you can raise your family in," he said. "This is what that next step is."

Small churches see more barriers to building

Chavez added that without Northbridge, LifeChange would have might not have been able to make the transition. The rising costs of goods and labor have been an issue for small churches, with some having difficulty getting approved for a loan big enough to buy land, let alone fund new construction.

Story continues

LifeChange spoke with a bank and could only secure $1 million.

"I thought, man, we could get a lot with a million dollars. Actually, that doesn't get us very much," Chavez said.

The permit issued for the construction of the event center was valued at $3.3 million.

"We were so nervous it was going to take a lot longer, but by the grace of God, everything seems to be going according to plan," Chavez said.

Northbridge could be open for Sunday services as early as July.

Addison Lathers covers growth and development for the Des Moines metro. Reach her at 608-931-1761 and ALathers@registermedia.com, and follow her on Twitter at @addisonlathers.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Church, event center coming to Des Moines' upper east side