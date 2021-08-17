U.S. markets closed

Church Management Software Market 2021-2025: ACS Technologies Group Inc., Blackbaud Inc., and Breeze ChMS Emerge as the Dominant Players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The church management software market size is expected to grow by USD 196.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5.41% during the forecast period. ACS Technologies Group Inc. (US), Blackbaud Inc. (US), Breeze ChMS (US), Church Community Builder LLC (US), and Ministry Brands LLC (US) are some of the dominant market players contributing to the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Church Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Church Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market vendors offering low-cost, trial versions of church management software, increased benefits of church management software, and the growing number of churches globally are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. In addition, other factors including the integration of church management software with email marketing apps, growing use of analytics with church management software, and rising use of mobile apps with church management software are expected to influence the market positively in the upcoming years.

However, factors such as lack of awareness and improper selection of church management software, a threat from open-source and free church management software, and growing threats to data security are some of the prominent factors anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period.

Church Management Software Market: Deployment

By Deployment, the church management software market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud-based software. On-premise church management software was the largest revenue-generating segment in the market as they are convenient and affordable to deploy. The segment will continue to hold the largest share during the forecast period.

Church Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

In terms of geography, North America contributed 38% of the overall market growth, and the region is anticipated to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Companies Covered

  • ACS Technologies Group Inc.

  • Blackbaud Inc.

  • Breeze ChMS

  • Church Community Builder LLC

  • Ministry Brands LLC

  • Nuverb Systems Inc.

  • Raklet LLC

  • ServantPC Resources Inc.

  • Your Giving Group

  • Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.


What our reports offer:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

  • Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

  • Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Church Management Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist in church management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the church management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the church management software market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of church management software market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ACS Technologies Group Inc.

  • Blackbaud Inc.

  • Breeze ChMS

  • Church Community Builder LLC

  • Ministry Brands LLC

  • Nuverb Systems Inc.

  • Raklet LLC

  • ServantPC Resources Inc.

  • Your Giving Group

  • Web Synergies (S) Pte Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/church-management-software-market-2021-2025-acs-technologies-group-inc-blackbaud-inc-and-breeze-chms-emerge-as-the-dominant-players--technavio-301355387.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

