Churchill Capital Corp IV Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; Files Required Report

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) (the "Company") today announced that is has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 28, 2021, which is expected to be available on the SEC website on June 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Churchill Capital Corp IV)
(PRNewsfoto/Churchill Capital Corp IV)

On May 25, 2021, the Company received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Q1 Form 10-Q with the SEC. As previously disclosed in its Form 12b-25 filing with the SEC, the Company was unable to timely file the Q1 2021 Form 10-Q due to the ongoing review of the impact of the "Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs")" issued by the SEC Staff on April 12, 2021, on the Company's financial statements for the first quarter. The notice had no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's stock on the NYSE, and indicated that the Company had six months to file its Q1 Form 10-Q to regain compliance.

Upon the filing of the Q1 Form 10-Q on May 28, 2021, the Company is expected to regain compliance with the NYSE listing rules.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Churchill Capital Corp IV may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the continued listing criteria of the NYSE. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Steve Lipin / Lauren Odell / Christina Stenson
Gladstone Place Partners
(212) 230-5930

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchill-capital-corp-iv-receives-nyse-notice-regarding-delayed-form-10-q-filing--files-required-report-301301967.html

SOURCE Churchill Capital Corp IV

  • Charles Schwab Challenge: This week’s player disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard is…

    Scott Piercy was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. He would've missed the cut anyway, but here's why it still matters.

  • AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally

    (Reuters) -Shares of movie theater chain AMC Entertainment closed lower on Friday, snapping a four-day rally that saw them gain 116% on the week. After vaulting to a record high during the session, AMC's shares finished down 1.5% at $26.12. The stock's weekly gain was its largest since January.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Next Big Challenge for Bullish Traders is 50% Level at .7204

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main Fibonacci level at .7266.

  • Paytm Targets $3 Billion IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Paytm, India’s leading digital payments provider, is aiming to raise about 218 billion rupees ($3 billion) in an initial public offering late this year, according to a person familiar with the deal, in what could be the country’s largest debut ever.The startup, backed by investors including Berkshire Hathaway Inc., SoftBank Group Corp. and Ant Group Co., plans to list in India around November and its offering could coincide with the Diwali festival season, said the person, asking not to be named because the details are private. Paytm, formally called One97 Communications Ltd., is targeting a valuation of around $25 billion to $30 billion.The One97 board plans to meet this Friday to formally approve the IPO, said the person. Paytm declined to comment in response to emailed questions.If successful, Paytm’s initial share sale would surpass Coal India Ltd.’s offering, which raised more than 150 billion rupees in 2010 in the country’s largest IPO so far.Banks shortlisted to run the Paytm offering include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with Morgan Stanley the leading contender, the person said. The process is expected to get rolling in late June or early July. JPMorgan and Citigroup declined to comment; Morgan Stanley didn’t respond to requests for commentThe public market debut will include a mix of new and existing shares to meet regulatory obligations in India. The country’s regulations require that 10% of shares are floated within two years and 25% within five years.Karan Sharma, co-head of the digital and technology investment banking practice at Mumbai-based Avendus Capital Pvt., said there is strong demand for tech IPOs. While giants like Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. have proven the potential for lucrative returns, there are few options for investors looking to get a foothold in India’s burgeoning digital economy.“The market capitalization of companies listed on BSE has topped $3 trillion, but there are hardly any listed Internet companies in which investors can partake,” Sharma said, referring to the Bombay Stock Exchange. “There’s also massive latent demand from global investors who have large allocations for emerging markets.”Paytm, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has been focusing on ramping up revenue and monetizing its services over the past year. It’s expanded beyond digital payments into banking, credit cards, financial services, wealth management and digital wallets. It also supports India’s financial payments backbone, the Unified Payments Interface or UPI.Paytm has fended off stiff competition from a swath of global players including Walmart Inc.-owned PhonePe, Google Pay, Amazon Pay as well as Facebook Inc.-owned WhatsApp Pay. It has the biggest market share of India’s merchant payments.Paytm has over 20 million merchant partners and its users make 1.4 billion monthly transactions, according to numbers in a recent company blog post.In a recent conversation, CEO Sharma said Paytm had its best ever quarter in the first three months of this year after pandemic-related spending spurred digital payments.Sharma of Avendus says there are likely to be many India tech companies heading for public debuts in the next few years. He counts 57 that have grown to unicorn status, worth $1 billion or more.“Many of these companies are seeing 50 to 60% growth annually, are profitable,” Sharma said. “The market is waiting for these companies to go public.”(Adds bank responses in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Advances as Tech Takes Inflation Spike in Stride

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • RBC Beats Estimates as Investment Banking Lifts Capital Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada is getting a lift from its capital-markets business, fueled by surging equity markets and record merger activity in its home market.Fiscal second-quarter net income from Royal Bank’s capital-markets unit rose 10-fold to C$1.07 billion ($885 million), helped by investment banking. Overall profit topped analysts’ estimates.Key InsightsRoyal Bank has been one of the more conservative banks in terms of setting aside capital to protect itself against potential loan losses. The lender’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio was the second-highest of Canada’s six largest banks at the end of the first quarter. The bank set released C$96 million in loan-loss provisions in the second quarter. Analysts estimated C$275.6 million in set-asides.The rising market has also boosted Royal Bank’s wealth-management business. Profit in the unit rose 63% to C$691 million, helped by gains in both Canada and the U.S.Net income from Royal Bank’s personal and commercial banking unit more than tripled to C$1.91 billion, driven by the strength of the Canadian mortgage market.Market ReactionRoyal Bank shares have advanced 19% this year, compared with a 23% gain for the S&P/TSX Commercial Banks Index.Get MoreNet income rose 171% to C$4.02 billion, or C$2.76 a share, in the three months through April. Excluding some items, profit was C$2.79 a share. Analysts estimated C$2.51, on average.Click here for more on Royal Bank of Canada’s second-quarter results.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Moderna Warns New Waves of Covid-19 Are Coming

    Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.

  • AMC & GME are Not the Only Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy According to Top Wall Street Analysts

    If you’re looking for penny stocks to buy right now, I’m sure you’ve seen plenty of attention placed on social media, namely Reddit. The phenomenon that began earlier in the year thanks to GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock has caused an avalanche of trading activity spilling over into other heavily shorted names. Whether you’re talking about beaten-down meat alternative stocks like Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) or bankrupt car rental companies like Hertz (OTC: HTZGQ), Redditors are going against the grain and focusing on the “anti-trade” in the market. This week AMC Theatres (NYSE: AMC) took the leading role among meme stocks. It’s hard to believe that earlier this year, shares were trading around $2 a share. The first big Reddit-fueled move took the broken-down theatre stock to highs of $20.36 before taking an abrupt turn during the weeks to follow. As I’m sure many have already seen, that meme stock has not only managed to recover but surge to new, all-time highs this week. Was there some major development that fundamentally changed the make-up of the company? No, but Redditors have certainly gotten behind AMC stock in a big way. Hedge funds have long been seen as groups that have “controlled” markets for far too long. That’s the general thought process resonating from retail traders using Reddit and Twitter for their soapboxes. As we approach the mid-point of 2021, a new chapter is being written. It’s no longer a hunt for heavily shorted stocks alone. These same groups of retail traders are finding that the “mob mentality” can dramatically influence markets. Enter penny stocks. Subreddits like r/PennyStocks are gaining thousands of followers per day, looking for the next round of top penny stocks to buy. Reddit Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now If you’re a novice trader or brand new to the stock market in general, there are a few things you’ll need to keep in mind. The first and probably most obvious is that there are massive amounts of risk involved. This isn’t just the typical market risk but, with the hype of Reddit factoring in, you’ve also got other things to consider. Needless to say, being on the right side of a Reddit stock trade isn’t usually a bad thing. Remember, there are far more things you can use to find top penny stocks. One of these research tools is looking into what analysts are saying. Comments from some top firms, price targets, and research reports seem to have resonated well with retail investors. In this article, we’ll discuss some of the popular penny stocks on Reddit that have also gained interest from some of Wall Street’s top firms covering smaller companies. After seeing what they’ve discussed, it could bring some extra data to add to your diligence process to decide if certain hyped-up stocks are worth the risk. Penny Stocks to Buy According to Wall Street Analysts: Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Ideanomics has seen a surge of interest over the last few weeks on Reddit. Traders are circulating rumblings of interest in electric vehicle penny stocks. If you look at Ideanomics’ model, the company focuses on a diversified entry into the space. It offers everything from electric cars and motorcycles to charging systems and EV agriculture products like tractors. Since May 11th, shares of IDEX stock have climbed by more than 30%. If analysts at Roth Capital are to be believed, there could be much more upside based on their target. Roth currently has a Buy rating on the penny stock and gave it a $7 target earlier this quarter. Based on the recent $3 level, that would equate to a move of more than 130%. Whether or not the penny stock actually reaches those levels is to be seen. The current 52-week high sits at $5.53, which is also its all-time high. Coming off of a strong earnings beat this month, retail traders have placed IDEX on their list of penny stocks to watch. According to CEO Alfred Poor, the outlook could be even brighter for the company. On a conference call earlier this month, Poor explained that its WAVE charging product line is being introduced in China with growing interest from seaports, airports, and trucking businesses. Also, the first vehicles under Treeletrik orders in Indonesia will be exported from Malaysia as finished products with deliveries anticipated beginning in Q3 with the Indonesia-based assembly facilities online in “Q4 or early 2022.” Poor explained that elsewhere, the Treeletrik team is finalizing these new headquarters and showroom in Kuala Lumpur with an August timeline for moving in. Redditors are also circulating the recent update of Ideanomics acquisition agreement with U.S. Hybrid, which manufactures and supplies fuel cells, drive trains, and components for zero-emission vehicles. In light of the Biden Administration’s stance on carbon neutrality, this could be an interesting development to keep tabs on as the deal materializes. Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) Shares of Tellurian have also surged this month on the back of the bullish retail trading sentiment. Since May 3rd, shares of TELL stock have climbed by more than 80%. It reached highs this week of $4.13, just 26 cents shy of the 52-week high it set back in January. Tellurian hasn’t only been one of the Reddit penny stocks to watch. With growing interest in the reopening trade and epicenter stocks, natural gas companies have gained ground. These were some of the hardest hit during the early days of the pandemic, thanks to a drop in travel and commerce. Tellurian stock was actively trading over $7 per share before the pandemic melt-down last year to give you an idea. If Wolfe Research analysts are to be believed, Tellurian ould be set to return to those levels as well. The company recently boosted its price target from $5 to $7 while maintaining its Outperform rating. Wolfe analyst Sam Margolin highlighted that prospects for Tellurian’s Driftwood liquified natural gas project are “improved” based on a recent jump in global LNG prices. Margolin further explains that the project's "appeal is durable in commodity price environments." Margolin's comments could be further supported in light of the company’s recent agreement with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd. In May, Tellurian signed a 10-year deal with Gunvor for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas, which includes 3 million tons per year during the period. Emphasizing the potential of the deal, Executive Vice President LNG Marketing & Trading Tarek Souki said, “Our business model creates significant value for Tellurian; at today’s LNG prices, this agreement represents the equivalent of approximately $12 billion in revenue over the 10-year term of the agreement.” Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI) Some marijuana stocks have cooled in recent weeks. However, thanks to a mix of corporate milestones and Reddit--fueled hype, shares of Organigram have gone against the broader trend. If you look at industry ETFs like the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) or the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS), they paint a relatively muted cannabis market. However, if you look at OGI stock this month, the trend is different. Shares have climbed from around $2.50 to highs this week of over $3. If analysts at Stifel Nicolaus and Raymond James are to be believed, Organigam could have more upside to it. Earlier this quarter, both firms raised their targets to $6 CAD or roughly $4.97 USD. Raymond James analysts have found that the company’s recent M&A strategy could add to its value proposition. Analyst Rahul Sarugaser wrote, “We see today’s acquisition of EIC as OGI’s move to consolidate its already-strong position in the Canadian edibles market, adding top-quality soft chew manufacturing expertise to its industry-leading automated chocolate manufacturing capabilities.” Organigram purchased The Edibles & Infusions Corporation (EIC) in April for $22 million, plus up to an additional $13 million in OGI stock based on milestones. The focus of this acquisition was to gain access to EIC’s edibles portfolio. First sales of its products are expected in Q4 of this year. This M&A trend seems to be a focus for several cannabis companies right now. This week, Hexo Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) announced a $925 million CAD purchase of Redecan, creating a massive Canadian recreational cannabis company. The milestone deal is broken up into a $400 million CAD cash payment with the remaining portion due in shares of HEXO stock. You also can’t forget Tilray’s (NASDAQ: TLRY) acquisition of Aphria. Final Thoughts on Penny Stocks Whether you’re new to trading penny stocks or a seasoned veteran, the choice to buy or sell ultimately falls on your shoulders. How you arrive at a decision is up to you. Outlets like Reddit, Twitter, or even financial media platforms are great places to get information and build your thesis. Analyst ratings and company headlines are also useful in researching penny stocks to buy. Due to the high-flying nature of cheap stocks, there’s usually something for everyone. Just remember that penny stocks can fall just as quickly as they can climb, so having a plan in place even before hitting the buy button is a must. "GameStop" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMORE Act Reintroduced In The House As Senate Readies Its Own Cannabis Reform LegislationEuropean Drug Regulator Supports Use Of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine In Adolescents: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Crypto Slide, Gaming Slowdown Wipe Billions Off Tycoon’s Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Kim Jung-ju, the billionaire behind Nexon Co., is having a turbulent month.Shares of the Tokyo-listed gaming company have plunged 21% since it forecast a decline in profit on May 12, suggesting its strong performance when the pandemic kept people indoors won’t be sustained as some countries reopen.That’s erased about $1.9 billion from the South Korean entrepreneur’s net worth, reducing his fortune to $8.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.On top of that, Kim’s diversification away from gaming into areas including cryptocurrency is facing obstacles. Bitcoin has dropped almost 38% since it rose to a record in April, a stark example of the swings in the prices of virtual coins that have left some mainstream investors skeptical.Kim, 53, has been an avid supporter of digital currencies, and has been acquiring cryptocurrency exchanges in recent years. Nexon also bought $100 million worth of Bitcoin last month.“It was bound to come down,” Matthew Kanterman, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, said of Nexon’s earnings forecast. “Last year was a high base and they are not going to replicate that,” he said. On Bitcoin, “corporations don’t like buying stuff with too much volatility,” he said, suggesting Nexon is unlikely to add to its purchase for now.Crypto InvestmentsEven before Nexon bought Bitcoin, Kim’s holding company NXC Corp., which owns almost half of Nexon, snapped up 65% of Korbit Inc., a crypto exchange in South Korea, in 2017.The following year, NXC’s subsidiary in Europe acquired another cryptocurrency exchange: Luxembourg-based Bitstamp.Korbit’s book value plunged to about 3.1 billion won ($2.8 million) at the end of last year from about 96 billion won at the end of 2017, according to NXC’s financial statements for 2017 and 2020. A spokesman for NXC said there’s no plan to sell the exchanges that it bought.Kim was also keen to acquire Bithumb, one of South Korea’s largest virtual currency exchanges, according to local media reports earlier this year. The NXC spokesman declined to comment.Kim declined to be interviewed for this story. Owen Mahoney, Nexon’s chief executive officer, wasn’t available for comment.The company pointed to Mahoney’s Medium post in April on the Bitcoin purchase. Nexon sees Bitcoin as a form of cash that’s likely to retain its value, he said. The Bitcoin purchase represents less than 2% of the firm’s cash and equivalents.“The technology underlying BTC and other cryptocurrencies is beginning to creep into many areas of day-to-day use, such as payments, digital collectibles and other areas that are increasingly relevant for companies like ours,” Mahoney wrote.Embracing CryptoOther big names in the gaming industry have also embraced cryptocurrencies and related blockchain technologies.Kakao Games Corp., a subsidiary of South Korea’s most popular mobile-messenger operator Kakao Corp., added to its holdings in blockchain technology company Way2Bit Co. last year, becoming the largest shareholder. Mobile game publisher Gamevil Inc. invested last month in crypto exchange Coinone Inc.“As finance and payment systems are quite important in games, developers are thinking of ways to integrate blockchain technology to improve what they have now,” said Lee Seung-hoon, an analyst at IBK Securities Co. in Seoul. “Their investments are more like R&D efforts at this stage.”Square Enix Holdings Co., the Japanese publisher of popular role-playing games such as Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, was among the investors that injected $2 million in cash and cryptocurrency into Ethereum-based game developer TSB Gaming Ltd. in 2019.‘Significant Presence’“Games using blockchain are no longer in their infancy and are gradually coming to represent a more significant presence,” Yosuke Matsuda, the Japanese firm’s president, said in a New Year’s letter last year.Kim founded Nexon in South Korea in 1994 after majoring in computer science and engineering at Seoul National University. In 2011, Nexon listed in Japan.Two years ago, he considered selling his stake in the company, held through NXC, triggering discussions with major players including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Hillhouse Capital. He scrapped the plan when he couldn’t find a suitable buyer, according to local media reports.Nexon, famous for hit titles such as MapleStory and KartRider, posted net income attributable to its parent’s owners of 69.7 billion yen ($639 million) in the first six months of 2020 as lockdowns forced people to spend more time at home. For the same period this year, it forecast a range from 55 billion yen to 58.3 billion yen. The high end of the range would represent a 16% drop from last year.Kim said in a rare interview with South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo in 2012 that worrying about keeping up with new technological trends can even disrupt his sleep.“In order to survive, I have to accept new things,” Kim said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Financial advisers aren’t scared of Biden’s retroactive capital-gains tax hike — but they’re definitely not thrilled about it either

    For millionaires rushing to take advantage of lower capital-gains tax rates, the Biden administration’s budget proposal says they’ve already missed the boat. On Friday, the Treasury Department’s detailed explanations of President Biden’s $6 trillion budget confirmed the administration is seeking a retroactive effective date on a capital-gains tax rate hike from 20% to 39.6% for the sliver of households making at least $1 million. “This proposal would be effective for gains required to be recognized after the date of announcement,” according to Treasury Department materials released Friday afternoon.

  • Billionaire George Soros Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Some investors achieve legendary status, rising far above their peers on a combination of luck and success. Perhaps no one exemplifies this more than George Soros, the Holocaust survivor who, after the war, earned a doctorate from the London School of Economics and went into the banking industry to make his mark. He was wildly successful. The hedge fund he founded, Soros Fund Management, earned an average annualized return of 33% from 1970 to 2020, making it the most successful hedge fund in history. Soros’s biggest single success came on September 16, 1992, when he ‘broke the Bank of England.’ He had taken a short position on the pound sterling, leveraged to $10 billion, and when the pound fell in response to changing politics, he personally made $1 billion in a single day. Soros hasn’t always been right in his financial calls, but he’s right more often than he’s wrong. He’s also well-known for his bon mots when it comes to talking about trading. “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong,” Soros has been quoted saying, “but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Soros Fund Management's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks the fund picked up during Q1 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Farfetch, Ltd. (FTCH) We’ll start with an online retail stock, Farfetch, a company specializing in the sale of luxury goods and brands. Farfetch is a truly international company, founded in Portugal, headquartered in London, and boasting offices in New York and LA, Tokyo and Shanghai, and Brazil. Like many tech-oriented companies, Farfetch has been running at a loss – but in Q1 of this year, the company made an abrupt turnaround to profitability. The 1Q21 earnings report showed an after-tax profit of $516.7 million, compared to a year-ago quarterly loss of $79.2 million. The company disclosed that this gross profit included a one-time $660 million non-cash benefit “arising from lower share price impact on items held at fair value and remeasurements.” Total revenues from operations was reported at $485 million, up 46% year-over-year, and higher than the $457 million analysts had expected. One key metric, the gross merchandise value of orders processed over the company’s platform, rose 49% year-over-year, to $915.6 million. Farfetch’s success grows from a strong user base. The company boasts more than 3 million active customers, and operations in 190 countries. Sellers on the platform have made available over 1,300 luxury brands. Even after a pullback in share value during the first half of 2021, the stock is still up an impressive 234% in the last 12 months. Among FTCH's fans is Soros. In his most recent disclosure, Soros revealed that his fund purchased 125,000 shares of FTCH, a holding now valued more than $5.5 million. Turning to the analyst community, Credit Suisse's 5-star analyst Stephen Ju rates FTCH an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $78 price target. Investors stand to pocket ~88% gain should the analyst's thesis play out. (To watch Ju’s track record, click here) “We have a favorable view toward the company maintaining the adjusted EBITDA guidance as Farfetch will reinvest the higher top line contributions toward customer acquisition – supporting long term adoption rates. We model ~700k new customers for 2021, ~600k for 2022 and beginning in 2023 our expectations are also unchanged at ~1.2 million to 1.5 million,” Ju opined. The analyst summed up, "Our investment thesis points remain: 1) large $300 billion addressable market remains fragmented and underpenetrated, 2) relative protection from competition from larger cap online competitors, 3) exposure to rising adoption of luxury goods in APAC as well as emerging markets." Most analysts back Ju's confident take on the online fashion firm, as TipRanks analytics showcase FTCH as a Strong Buy. Based on 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 6 rate the stock a Buy, while 2 give it a Hold. The 12-month average price target stands at $60.63, marking ~37% upside from current levels. (See FTCH stock analysis on TipRanks) Coursera (COUR) The next stock we’re looking at, Coursera, is a MOOC company – a massive open online course provider. This niche leverages the size and reach of the internet to make a wide range of top-line university courses available to the masses. Coursera is a leader in the field, and since its founding in 2012 it has made available more than 4,000 courses from over 200 universities, in more than 30 degree programs, and at lower cost than in-person classes. Through Coursera, students can take classes at such top-level schools as Imperial College London, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Michigan, and Johns Hopkins. The company boasts that over 77 million students have used its services. While the company is 9 years old, it is new to the public markets; Coursera held its IPO at the end of March this year. It made 15.73 million shares available on the NYSE, at an opening price of $33. This was the high end of the initial pricing range, which has been set between $30 and $33. Overall, the IPO raised $519 million, before expenses. At the beginning of May, Coursera released its first quarterly report since going public. The report showed $88.4 million in total revenue, a 64% gain year-over-year. The company’s gross profit, at $49.5 million, was up 71% from the year-ago quarter. George Soros saw an opportunity in this IPO, and his fund picked up 105,000 shares of the company. This new position is valued at ~$4 million at current share prices. Among the bulls is 5-star analyst Ryan MacDonald, of Needham, who lays out a clear, upbeat case for Coursera shares. “Given the increasing role of automation, the widening skills gap, and the shift to online learning, we believe Coursera's comprehensive platform will help it gain share in a large TAM that we size between $47B-$50.6B. While the COVID-driven tailwind to registered learner growth in FY20 creates a difficult consumer segment comp in FY21, we believe Coursera's efficient GTM motion and shift towards higher value enterprise and degrees offerings can drive durable 25%+ growth and gross margin expansion,” MacDonald noted. To this end, MacDonald rates COUR shares a Buy and his $56 price target indicates confidence in a 47% upside over the next 12 months. (To watch MacDonald’s track record, click here) In its short time on the stock exchange, COUR has picked up 14 analyst reviews, with a breakdown of 12 Buys to 2 Holds to back the Strong Buy consensus rating. Shares are trading for $38 and their $54.67 average price target implies a one-year upside of 44%. (See COUR stock analysis on TipRanks) Sotera Health (SHC) Last up on our list of new positions from George Soros is Sotera Health, a holding company whose subsidiaries offer a range of advisory services, lab testing, and sterilization services in the healthcare industry. Sotera’s businesses cate to more than 5,800 health industry customers in over 50 countries. The company boasts 13 labs capable of carrying out more than 800 tests, and 50 sterilization facilities. Sotera’s customer base includes 75 of the top 100 medical device makers and 8 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies. SHC shares went public on November 24 of last year, in an IPO that sold 53.6 million shares and raised $1.2 billion. The capital raised was used to pay down existing debt. The company has been working assiduously to bring down debt levels, and in the 1Q21 report stated that it had a total debt of $1.87 billion and available cash of $108 million. Net revenue in Q1 was $212 million, up 13% from the year before. Net income showed a strong gain, turning around from a 1-cent per share loss a year ago to a 4 cent EPS profit. In Q1, Soros took a new position in Sotera, buying 179,274 shares in the stock. At current share prices, this holding is worth over $4.3 million. Tycho Peterson, 5-star analyst with JPMorgan, likes SHC, and rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy). His price target of $35 suggests an upside of 45% from current trading levels. (To watch Peterson’s track record, click here) Backing his stance, Peterson writes, “1Q results were generally strong, and although guidance remains unchanged, it should provide a pathway to upside for the balance of 2021, as we continue to be fans of the company’s diversified operating platform, sticky multi-year contracts, an efficient pricing strategy and high regulatory oversight, altogether supporting its wide competitive moat, with FCF to support de-leveraging…” Overall, the Street in unanimous in its outlook on Sotera shares; the stock has 8 recent positive reviews supporting its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are trading for $24.06 and their average price target of $31.75 implies a one-year upside of ~32%. (See SHC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin holders have no choice but to trust in Chinese crypto miners

    Two-thirds of the world’s bitcoin mining power is based in China, leaving the cryptocurrency potentially vulnerable.

  • AMC Flywheel Effect Hits a Snag Despite Record Call Volume

    (Bloomberg) -- An attempted gamma squeeze by Reddit-inspired traders on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. quickly unraveled as shares in the movie theater operator turned lower Friday.This week’s scorching surge looked to have been fueled in part by a massive push into bullish options. When there’s a run on calls during a rapid stock rally, it can force additional stock-buying in a potential feedback loop. But by Friday afternoon, the stock’s gains had been significantly pared back.A record 2 million AMC calls were purchased on Thursday as the stock soared 36%. And then on Friday when the stock opened 20% higher, another 2 million calls were bought by 2 p.m. The shares last traded up 3.3% after briefly turning negative earlier.The traders’ gamma hedging may not have had a lasting flywheel effect due simply to the fact that the U.S. is facing a three-day weekend, and most of the enthusiasm around AMC is coming from day traders, according to Susquehanna International Group.“Once the rally was underway, the increase in option volume exacerbated the momentum,” Susquehanna co-head of derivatives strategy Chris Murphy said. However, “All of this trading is very short-term, so a three-day weekend is like an eternity.”AMC was also caught in the initial day-trader frenzy earlier this year, which swept up the likes of GameStop Corp. to dizzying heights as retail investors mobilized. Now another surge in retail trading has emerged with AMC as the main focus: #AMCSTRONG has been trending on Twitter, and it was the most-cited company on the forum Stocktwits for four consecutive days this week.Earlier this year options were also a compounding factor in January’s meme-stock frenzy, with all-time high levels of GameStop calls bought. Bullish contracts on AMC had also reached a record in February, which has now been dwarfed by the current levels.“You can’t have people buy 2 million call options on an almost bankrupt stock without making it go up,” said Benn Eifert, chief investment officer of QVR Advisors. “Dealers were short a lot of gamma and bought stock, accelerating the rally.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Must be a 'professional investor' to do well picking stocks: Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald

    Legendary investor Bruce Greenwald says success in stock trading requires professional skills and specialized knowledge. Most investors are "not equipped" with the discipline to fully understand the details of each trade they make, he added.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Fund Is Rebounding. Here’s What ARK Bought During the Dip.

    The fund manager stood firm after the ETF dropped 37%, repeatedly insisting that innovation stocks were on sale. She made good on her word.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Creating an Opportunity for These 2 Stocks

    As U.S. companies search for scarce chips, investors have an easier task: find the arms dealers tasked with helping the industry catch up.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • AT&T Stock Tumbled, and Director Stephen Luczo Scooped Up Shares

    AT&T director Stephen Luczo bought $3 million of shares of the telecom giant. The stock tumbled after AT&T announced a restructuring that includes slashing the dividend.

  • Education Department revokes Trump-era rules that protected student loan servicers

    The Education Department (ED) is throwing out Trump-era guidance that blocked state consumer protection agencies from obtaining data about student debtors from student loan servicers.

  • Costco is reopening its popular food courts and bringing back churros and free samples in bid to juice profits

    Welcome back, Costco food courts.