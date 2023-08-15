Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 58%

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

52% of the business is held by the top 11 shareholders

Insider ownership in Churchill Capital Corp VI is 20%

A look at the shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 58% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Churchill Capital Corp VI.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Churchill Capital Corp VI?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Churchill Capital Corp VI does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Churchill Capital Corp VI, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Our data indicates that hedge funds own 12% of Churchill Capital Corp VI. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's CEO Michael Klein is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 6.4% and 5.3% of the stock.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 52% of the ownership is controlled by the top 11 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Churchill Capital Corp VI

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. It has a market capitalization of just US$429m, and insiders have US$86m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Churchill Capital Corp VI that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

