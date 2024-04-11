Advertisement
Churchill China Full Year 2023 Earnings: In Line With Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Churchill China (LON:CHH) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£82.3m (flat on FY 2022).

  • Net income: UK£7.72m (down 2.3% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 9.4% (in line with FY 2022).

  • EPS: UK£0.70 (down from UK£0.72 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Churchill China Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Consumer Durables industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Consumer Durables industry.

The company's shares are up 2.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Churchill China that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

