Churchill China's (LON:CHH) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 13th of October to £0.11, which will be 4.8% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.105. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.4%.

Churchill China's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, Churchill China's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 12.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.142 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.315. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.3% a year over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Churchill China might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Churchill China has only grown its earnings per share at 3.3% per annum over the past five years. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 3.3% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. While this isn't necessarily a negative, it definitely signals that dividend growth could be constrained in the future unless earnings start to pick up again.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Churchill China will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 2 warning signs for Churchill China you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

