Churchill Downs Incorporated 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation

Churchill Downs Incorporated
·1 min read
In this article:
LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or “the Company”) announced today that the Company will release third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, and host a related conference call to discuss the quarter on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9 a.m. ET.

Investors and other interested parties may listen to the teleconference by accessing the online, real-time webcast of the call at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm or by calling (877) 372-0878 and entering the conference ID number 7085106 at least 10 minutes before the appointed time. International callers should dial (253) 237-1169. An online replay of the call will be available at http://ir.churchilldownsincorporated.com/events.cfm by noon ET on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

A copy of CDI’s news release announcing quarterly results and relevant financial and statistical information about the period will be accessible at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have eight retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. www.churchilldownsincorporated.com

Contact: Nick Zangari
(502) 394-1157
Nick.Zangari@kyderby.com


