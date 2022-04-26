U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,175.20
    -120.92 (-2.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,240.18
    -809.28 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,490.74
    -514.11 (-3.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,890.47
    -63.73 (-3.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.71
    +3.17 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.40
    +10.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.55
    -0.12 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0639
    -0.0078 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7720
    -0.0540 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2580
    -0.0166 (-1.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2150
    -0.9240 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,282.70
    -1,845.90 (-4.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.96
    -56.91 (-6.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.19
    +5.65 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Churchill Mortgage Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Full-Service Mortgage Lending

·5 min read

Firm's journey from humble beginnings to nationwide lender rooted in financial freedom, debt-free homeownership for all clients

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Mortgage, an industry leader providing conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 48 states, today celebrates 30 years of the company's mission to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership. The full-service and financially sound mortgage lender has carved a unique role in the industry over the past three decades and looks to continue growing its people, presence and services by providing a seamless lending experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Churchill Mortgage)
(PRNewsfoto/Churchill Mortgage)

Since Churchill's inception in 1992, the firm has expanded from a singular office with 2 employees in Brentwood, Tennessee to over 800 workers in 62 corporate offices across the country. Originally a small, privately held startup, Churchill is now a wholly employee-owned company, the longest standing company of this type in the industry and one of the few that prioritizes financial freedom and debt-free homeownership for all clients. The full-service lender has surpassed $5 billion in total loan volume, further solidifying its position as a trusted industry leader. Additionally, Churchill has built a company culture that is consistently recognized through reputable nominations, including "National Top Workplace" from Energage, "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean eight years in a row, and one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News.

"I'll never forget opening the door and hitting the light switch on that first day 30 years ago. It's been a memorable journey over the last three decades and I couldn't have done it without every single one of our team members by my side," said Mike Hardwick, founder and CEO of Churchill Mortgage. "The mortgage industry is never easy – it ebbs and flows with the housing market conditions and it can be a bumpy ride, but we've built a community of strong people and strong minds that are ready to weather any storm. I'm immensely proud of the progress we've made, but more importantly, how we've been able to enrich the lives of both our clients and our team members."

"Thirty years ago I was hoping and praying that I would make it through college graduation, let alone land a job, and now I find myself surrounded by the best in the business – incredibly talented leaders, mentors and friends," said Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage. "The culture that Mike built can't be replicated anywhere else and has positioned the company for continual growth year after year, decade after decade. Now more than ever, buyers need clarity, flexibility and speed of services throughout the homebuying process. Churchill has developed industry-leading platforms to meet this demand and put the next generation of buyers on the path to debt-free homeownership."

As the company commemorates three decades, Churchill also looks to the future and ways to stay ahead of the curve in the mortgage industry. A key driver has been the continued expansion of Churchill Next, a fully digitized platform that implements technologies such as AI and robotics to provide lower costs on loans with the highest level of efficiency, customer satisfaction and engagement. The platform is powered by strategic partnerships that have enabled Churchill to achieve a 13% increase in total loan volume while doubling initial decisions per business day in just one year.

Throughout the year, Churchill expects digitization, the supply and demand imbalance and inflation's impacts on the market to be major points of discussion for the industry. The company has prioritized education, expert industry hires and best-in-class practices to differentiate itself in the playing field and offer borrowers the most seamless experience possible given the ultra competitive marketplace.

This year, Churchill plans to build off of the current market trends and the firm's recent rapid growth and expansion across the country. Over the last 12 months, Churchill's Pacific Northwest division grew to 24 locations across seven states and surpassed $1 billion in annual loan volume just two years after opening its first branch. The company also added 279 new employees in 2021, highlighting its commitment to recruiting best-in-class talent that create value and cultivate a better overall experience for both employees and customers.

About Churchill Mortgage
Founded in 1992, Churchill Mortgage is a privately-owned company by its more than 800 teammates. A full-service and financially sound leader in the mortgage industry, the company provides conventional, FHA, VA and USDA residential mortgages across 48 states. As heard on personal finance expert and author Dave Ramsey's nationally syndicated radio show, the lender's mission is to help borrowers achieve debt-free homeownership and build wealth through a smarter mortgage plan, regardless of their starting point. Churchill Mortgage is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Holdings, Inc.

Churchill Mortgage's notable achievements include recognitions as a "National Top Workplace", "Top Lender" by Scotsman Guide: Residential, an eight-time "Top Workplace" by The Tennessean, one of the "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by National Mortgage News and a "Fast 50" company, "Top 100 Private Company" and "Best in Business" by the Nashville Business Journal. For more information about Churchill Mortgage, visit churchillmortgage.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @ChurchillMtg, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

Media contact
Megan Hackworth
The Wilbert Group
mhackworth@thewilbertgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/churchill-mortgage-celebrates-30th-anniversary-of-full-service-mortgage-lending-301533665.html

SOURCE Churchill Mortgage

