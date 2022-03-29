U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,609.36
    +33.84 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,238.71
    +282.82 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,531.89
    +176.99 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,111.19
    +33.13 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.60
    -5.36 (-5.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.60
    -43.20 (-2.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.27
    -0.93 (-3.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1132
    +0.0143 (+1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4150
    -0.0620 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3132
    +0.0035 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.2580
    -1.6160 (-1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,613.78
    +29.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.99
    +10.62 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.47
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

Churpy raises $1 million to help enterprises reconcile and manage payments across Africa

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

Churpy, a fintech startup based in Kenya, is looking to expand across Africa by setting up hubs in Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa for a planned continent-wide growth, driven by the $1 million in seed funding it has just raised.

The account receivables automation startup is out to change how businesses manage the debt owed to them by their customers through its SaaS product, which automates the processes of reconciling incoming payments and invoices, a labor-intensive process that is still predominantly manual for most local companies.

The startup is connected with some of the largest banks in the region--including Citibank, Sidian, Stanbic and NCBA - through its API, which gives businesses using its SaaS product access to real-time statements and transaction data that can be used to reconcile pending invoices from enterprise resource planning systems (ERPs) -- used to tract daily company activities like accounting and supply chain operations.

“We are hiring more people as we plan to enter Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, which are the hubs into their [respective] regions. We are also putting finances into product development as we plan to scale our offering,” Churpy co-founder and CEO, John Kiptum, told TechCrunch.

Churpy’s partner banks have a presence across Africa, which Kiptum said, will make it easier for the startup to scale its operations.

Kiptum co-founded Churpy last year, together with Kennedy Mukuna whom he had met a year earlier at an accelerator program by Antler East Africa. Both Kiptum and Mukuna have extensive experience in data analytics, banking and risk management having worked for organizations such as the World Bank and Citibank. Their experience in the banking sector, they said, made them familiar with the pain-points for customers in the sector. The founding team has since been joined by James Kanyangi, who has vast experience in payment operations, AI and robotics.

“It was really not hard for us to unlock a lot of ideas, products, innovation and tech around the financial industry space. We've been there, we've seen how it works or why it doesn't work, why it's slow, why it is ineffective, and why customers are not happy. And so, what we are building is inspired by real experiences,” said Kiptum.

The startup is conducting a pilot programme with some of the major manufacturing and service enterprises in Kenya, including Unga Limited and Chandaria Industries.

“On the dashboard, these companies are able to see who owes them money, how efficient they are at collecting and how liquid they are, and other operational metrics. This allows the chief financial officers and their teams of accountants to get into more strategic roles of the business and follow up on those that haven’t paid,” said Kiptum.

Embedded finance product for SMEs

Churpy is also set to roll out a working capital financing product targeting small medium enterprises supplying to the enterprise customers signed up to the startup’s SaaS product.

The SMEs benefit from immediate payment for goods delivered to these enterprises, instead of waiting the usual period – of up to two months – to receive their money.

“SMEs have a huge financing gap. They are the suppliers to these big companies and need capital to keep taking raw materials to their other clients. Usually, they need collateral to access loans from banks and wait for approval to access capital to keep their business going. What we are doing is ensuring that they get paid not long after they deliver goods to partner enterprises for a 0.5% origination fee. Once their invoice matures, we get paid,” said Mukuna, also the startup's head of product.

The startup has partnered with a number of banks to roll out the service as part of its strategy of unlocking other services around accounts reconciliation. To begin extending financing to SMEs, Trade Development Bank has made available $15 million to Churpy (to be disbursed through its banking partners) for onward lending.

Its recent seed round was led by Unicorn Growth Capital with participation from Antler East Africa (following on after a $100,000 pre-seed), Nairobi business angel network and some Rally Cap’s LPs including senior executives from Stripe.

Unicorn Growth Capital founding partner and CEO Barbara Iyayi said, “It is clear that B2B payment operations are significantly under-penetrated and ripe for modernization and disruption globally. We are excited to partner with the Churpy team as the first mover in the market."

“Churpy is the only available end-to-end platform that provides accounts receivable automation, an invoice marketplace and reconciliation with integrated B2B payments specific to its markets. They are well positioned to be a critical partner to businesses and lenders in Africa, and can effectively address the significant credit gap faced by SMEs for supplier finance and working capital,” said Iyayi.

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria's CredPal secures $15M in debt and equity to scale its BNPL product across Africa

    The adoption of buy now, pay later (BNPL) in Nigeria as a payment option both online and at the point of sale is expected to record a CAGR of 20% from 2021 to 2028, per this report. Key to this growth is the activities of providers whose platforms encourage consumers to make instantaneous purchases and pay over time. To that effect, CredPal, one of the earliest pioneers of buy now, pay later in Nigeria, has closed a bridge round of $15 million in equity and debt -- the latter constituting a very large chunk of the financing -- to expand its consumer credit offerings across Africa.

  • Ethiopian court orders journalist to be released on bail

    An Ethiopian court has ordered Ethiopian journalist Amir Aman Kiyaro to be released on bail after being imprisoned for four months without charges. A judge in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday granted bail to Kiyaro while prosecutors determine whether or not to press charges against him. Kiyaro remained in custody while bail procedures were being followed before his expected release.

  • Tesla is one of only 11 stocks in the S&P 500, excluding energy, that enjoys this critical support

    DEEP DIVE A stock split for a rapidly growing company can be a catalyst for its shares. Even though the split doesn’t really change anything, a lower price can make a stock more attractive to some investors and make it eligible to be included in certain indexes and funds that track them.

  • 7 Things Every Nio Investor Must Know

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on March 22, and it said it expects to deliver only about 25,000-26,000 vehicles in the first quarter. Nio's Q4 earnings conference call, in fact, revealed so much about the company's moves and plans that they should form a key part of your investing thesis in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) stock. Here are seven such things about Nio you must know.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • Carnival Corporation's (NYSE:CCL) Cash Burn Might Resolve as Early as Q3

    After a rather volatile 2021, Carnival Corporation(NYSE: CCL) stock trended down, pressured by the slower than anticipated recovery. Although the company has been missing earnings estimates, revenue is gradually climbing back up as the company is a few weeks away from operating at full capacity.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Up 20%-Plus in Tuesday's Premarket

    The stock market has bounced sharply from its lows last month, and the gains looked poised to continue on Tuesday morning. As of 8:15 a.m. ET, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) were up 187 points to 35,040, while S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had gained 25 points to 4,593 and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures had risen 98 points to 15,083. A couple of stocks did even better, rising more than 20% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • We Think HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common...

  • Apple Stock Is on Its Hottest Winning Streak Since 2003. What Happens Next.

    Apple's past performances give few clues as to how a rally of this size will play out—but Wall Street is turning more bullish on the company's earnings.

  • Academy Sports stock jumps after profit and sales beat

    Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc. stock soared 7.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The retailer posted net income of $141.8 million, or $1.57 per share, up from $91.5 million, or 97 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.61 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales of $1.808 billion were up from $1.597 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.762 billion. Comparable sales were up 13.1%, beating

  • Here's What We Like About Nucor's (NYSE:NUE) Upcoming Dividend

    Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Nucor...

  • 2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Technology stocks were the key to the stock market's 13-year bull run that began to stall in November. Starting in late 2009 following the collapse of the financial markets, the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite index returned almost 1,000% compared to a 610% gain by the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 550% rise by the S&P 500. It's been a different story since November, however, as rampant inflation, a Federal Reserve intent on raising interest rates to thwart rising prices, and a malfunctioning supply chain system have conspired to send high-flying tech stocks lower.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise amid reports of progress on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks pushed higher Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid reports Russia promised at peace talks in Istanbul to scale down its military operations around Kyiv and northern Ukraine.

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • This Big Warehouse Operator Took in Nearly $1 Billion in Membership Fees Last Quarter Alone

    The company is performing 'exceptionally well, but valuation remains a concern for Real Money columnist Stephen 'Sarge' Guilfoyle

  • Ford Stock Has Slumped. Executive Chair Bill Ford Buys Large Block of Shares.

    Henry Ford’s great-grandson bought a block of Ford Motor stock worth $4.5 million. The stock has slid 30% so far this year.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Nielsen to Be Bought for $16 Billion by Private-Equity Group. The Stock Soars.

    The deal comes after the TV ratings company company turned down a $25.40-a-share proposal just last week.

  • Stock split may further fuel Tesla stock bubble: strategist

    Tesla shares are rallying after the company disclosed plans for a stock split on Monday. One strategist isn’t convinced the fanfare will last among investors for long.