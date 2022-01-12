U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.78
    +1.56 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.00
    +8.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1456
    +0.0083 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    +0.0075 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5160
    -0.7940 (-0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,976.75
    +1,197.43 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.74
    +38.41 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Ciaq announces the departure of Mario Hébert as Ciaq Executive Director as of March 2022 - Johanne Chartier, Assistant Executive Director, will become the new Executive Director

·2 min read

SAINT-HYACINTHE, QC, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - After 15 years of service with Ciaq, as the external member of the board of directors from 2005 to 2010, then as executive director from 2012 until today, Mario Hébert has announced that he will leave his functions as of March 11, 2022. Johanne Chartier, Assistant Executive Director, will become the new Executive Director as of that date.

Johanne Chartier will become the new Executive Director as of March 11, 2022 (CNW Group/CIAQ)
Johanne Chartier will become the new Executive Director as of March 11, 2022 (CNW Group/CIAQ)

"On behalf of the members of the board of directors, the owners, our employees and clients, I would like to thank Mario Hébert warmly for his exceptional work within our organization," said Jean-François Morin, Ciaq president. Under his leadership, Ciaq has undertaken an in-depth transformation that has enabled it to adapt to the new reality of our marketplace and, above all, to strengthen its position as the leader in bovine genetics in Québec. His visionary leadership, his profound knowledge and his deep respect for the collective organizations owned by producers have been assets for him to ensure Ciaq's sustainability and its positioning as we look to the future."

Involved for more than 30 years in agricultural syndicalism and cooperation, Mario Hébert has always felt an immense pride in serving the agricultural producers of Québec.

"I am very happy to have made a humble contribution to this great organization that will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023. Owned by producers, co-owned with EastGen and WestGen, and a part of Semex, one of the world leaders in bovine genetics, Ciaq is still the point of reference within its market. It is with a sense of accomplishment that I will soon leave my position. I will leave an organization that has the means to continue to serve producers with the best genetics and, above all, a team of professionals offering an unparalleled quality of service. I am immensely grateful for the confidence of my colleagues, the members of the board of directors and especially the three presidents who have guided and supported me throughout these years. To all of you, THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart."

The appointment of Johanne Chartier - consolidation and continuity

"I would like to congratulate Johanne Chartier on her appointment as Executive Director. Johanne has the full confidence and support of the members of the board of directors. With her leadership, her contagious enthusiasm, and her outstanding skills, we are counting on her to help Ciaq achieve its future vision, which is to remain number one in bovine genetic services in Québec. Her professionalism, her in-depth knowledge of the organization, her management skills and her rigor, which has been her trademark for the 26 years she has been within our organization, are all fundamental qualities necessary to achieve our mission of being an efficient organization and to reach our objectives of always meeting the needs of producers and contributing to the development of Semex," says Jean-François Morin.

"It is with great enthusiasm and pride that I will assume my new duties," says Johanne Chartier. I am honoured by the confidence shown in me by the board of directors. First, I would like to express my gratitude to Mario Hébert for the trust he has placed in me and all the knowledge he has passed on to me. Throughout my career at Ciaq, I have had the privilege of working under the leadership of five executive directors and with many colleagues who have made a significant contribution to the evolution and development of Ciaq. I will begin my new mandate, surrounded by a competent team, with an eye on exceeding producers' expectations and ensuring that Ciaq's status remains as number one in bovine genetics in Québec."

About Ciaq
A leader in bovine genetics and reproduction, Ciaq has been in existence for 73 years and employs nearly 250 people throughout Québec. Ciaq's mission is to support the profitability of dairy and beef producers by distributing world-class bovine genetic products and services, adapted to the evolving needs of Québec producers, as well as on-farm products to improve the profitability of their herds in the dairy and beef sectors. Ciaq is owned by three Québec producer groups: Les producteurs de lait du Québec (PLQ), the Conseil québécois des races laitières inc. (CQRL) and the Conseil provincial des cercles d'amélioration du bétail inc. (CPCAB).

Biography of Ms. Johanne Chartier

After completing a bachelor's degree in industrial relations at the Université de Montréal and an MBA at the HEC, Johanne Chartier worked in the hotel industry in both operations and human resources before joining a small parcel delivery company. In 1996, she joined the Ciaq team as Director of Human Resources and then became Assistant Director of Finance and Administration. In 2012, she was appointed assistant director general and in addition to her duties as manager of administration, she was responsible for ensuring compliance with the strategic orientations and objectives of the general management and the board of directors. She was responsible for the administration, finance, information technology, human resources departments. Since 2018, the direction of order processing and shipping and farm products was added to her governance. Over the years, Ms. Chartier has been responsible for numerous projects such as ISO certification, the renovation of the head office building in St-Hyacinthe and most recently, the implementation of an online store.

Ciaq logo (CNW Group/CIAQ)
Ciaq logo (CNW Group/CIAQ)

SOURCE CIAQ

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c9010.html

Recommended Stories

  • Intel names new CFO and top client computing executive

    Two big leadership changes are coming out of Intel Corp. today. Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has been with the company since 1996, was named head of the Client Computing Group. New to the company is David Zinsner, who was named executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Meow Wolf names former ViacomCBS exec CEO

    "This unique and pivotal moment in the company’s history is an opportunity to seek sustainable, thoughtful growth, expanding our exhibitions and engaging beyond the four walls."

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Have Generated $179 Billion in Free Cash Flow in 12 Months

    These businesses are in great positions to raise their dividends, buy back shares, or grow their operations.

  • Broistas Go Public: Hear From CEO of Dutch Bros in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) to discuss […]

  • Facebook Parent Meta Names DoorDash CEO Tony Xu as a Director

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu to its board, adding a technology-company founder with significant commerce experience to the group advising CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S.

  • Intel Stock Jumped Because It Named a Micron Exec as Its New CFO

    Chip giant Intel named David Zinsner its new chief financial officer. Zinsner is currently CFO of Micron Tech, which has already named an interim CFO.

  • Key events leading up to Rogers Communications' court hearing, CEO appointment

    Here is a timeline of the key events leading up to the Canadian telecom and media company's court battle based on various affidavits submitted in the Supreme Court of British Columbia and public statements. Sept. 15 - Former Rogers Chairman Edward Rogers and lead independent director John MacDonald speak on phone, where Edward says he has lost confidence in CEO Joe Natale and sees former CFO Tony Staffieri as his replacement. Sept. 18 - Natale tells MacDonald he (the CEO) inadvertently overhears a conversation in which Staffieri is discussing a secret plan plotted by Edward to shake up the company board and senior leadership.

  • Truist names two new executives to key leadership positions

    Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE: TFC) is adding two new executives to the team. Denise DeMaio will take over as chief audit officer on Feb. 28. DeMaio will join Truist's executive leadership team, reporting to CEO Bill Rogers and the board of directors' audit committee.

  • Bark co-founder returns as CEO, Petal raises $140M and other NYC tech news

    Manish Joneja resigned as Bark CEO, credit card company Petal raised $140 million in a Series D round, plus other news.

  • Cushman & Wakefield's new Seattle-area leader is a change agent with a passion for the brand

    "We've got some projects that are going to be coming out that we've just been awarded that will put us on the map," said Cushman & Wakefield's new managing principal in the Seattle region.

  • NeuBase Therapeutics hires new chief financial officer

    NeuBase Therapeutics, a Pittsburgh-based developer of genetic medicines, announced that it has hired Todd Branning as its new chief financial officer.

  • After acquiring a managed care firm, Centene appoints one of its executives chief transformation officer

    Clayton-based managed health care provider Centene has named a former Magellan Health executive as its chief transformation officer.

  • Credit Suisse hires investment banking advisory heads in Britain, France

    Credit Suisse has appointed heads of its new investment banking advisory in Britain and France, the bank said on Tuesday, a business the lender is aiming to boost as part of a wider restructuring announced in November. Oliver Tucker will be joining the bank as head of its Investment Banking Advisory in Britain from Thursday, a spokesperson told Reuters, while Philippe Guez took up the equivalent role in France earlier in January. Switzerland's second-largest lender announced a restructuring in November which involved paring back its investment bank and all but shuttering its prime brokerage business - a part of the division blamed for racking up $5.5 billion in losses when a client defaulted in March.

  • Hedge Fund Verition Hires Nomura’s U.S. Trading Boss Who Left After Archegos

    (Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s top trading executive in the U.S., who stood down from his role in the aftermath of losses linked to Archegos Capital Management, has taken up a senior position at hedge fund Verition Fund Management. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell

  • CubicFarms Welcomes G. David Cole to the Company's Board of Directors

    CubicFarm® Systems Corp. ("CubicFarms" or the "Company") (TSX: CUB), a leading local chain agricultural technology company, announced today that G. David Cole, a high-profile banking executive, has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors.

  • Endo Appoints Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced the appointment of Dr. James P. Tursi as Executive Vice President, Global Research & Development effective January 18, 2022. He will join the Company's Senior Executive Team and report directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Endo, Dr. Tursi held the role of Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Development at Ferring Pharmaceuticals U.S.

  • Home Chef names Erik Jensen as CEO

    Home Chef has named Eric Jensen its new CEO, replacing founder Pat Vihtelic. The Chicago food delivery company said Jensen, who currently is the company's president and who has worked for Home Chef for six years, will take over on Feb. 1. Home Chef was purchased by supermarket giant Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) in May 2018 in a deal that was worth up to $700 million.

  • Re/Max shakes up leadership team with new CEO roles

    The CEO of Re/Max Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RMAX) is stepping down, effective March 31. Re/Max Holdings Inc. is the Denver-based parent company of Re/Max LLC, one of the world’s leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and of Motto Mortgage, the first national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S. Adam Contos, who has served as CEO since 2018, will leave the company at the end of the quarter to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors and spend more time with his family. Stephen Joyce, a board member, will serve as interim CEO upon Contos’ departure.

  • Facebook parent company Meta names DoorDash CEO Xu to board

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Tony Xu to its board, effective immediately. "Tony has built a great service for millions of people to get food and more from hundreds of thousands of restaurants and small businesses," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a

  • The North Face Appoints 16-Year Nike Veteran Nicole Otto as Next Global Brand President

    VF Corp. confirmed Otto will succeed Steve Murray, who is set to retire this year.