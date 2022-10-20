U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

Ciara Anfield Elected To TMCF Board of Directors

Thurgood Marshall College Fund
·2 min read

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) announced the election of Ciara Anfield to the TMCF Board of Directors recently.

Anfield serves as senior vice president and chief member and marketing officer for Sam’s Club. In this role, Anfield oversees a broad portfolio of responsibilities that collectively make up Sam’s Club’s end-to-end member strategy, including membership, marketing and member experience.

Anfield joined Walmart in 2008 and has built a broad-ranging career with experiences in marketing, strategy and field Operations. In 2013, she transitioned from marketing to Walmart’s Leverage Strategy team where she completed a two-year rotational program focused on expanding her view of the Walmart enterprise.

Following the program, Anfield transitioned to market manager, Walmart Neighborhood Markets, in North Alabama, Murfreesboro, Tennessee., and the Chattanooga, Tennessee, metro-area, where she successfully opened eight new stores, including one new to company omni-channel format, Pickup with Fuel.

Anfield returned to marketing in 2018 as senior director, Retail Experience, with a transformed view of the company. This enabled her to effectively implement marketing strategies that immersed the customer in our products and brands, including Walmart’s first Black Friday Retailtainment event and various Visual Merchandising, Demo, Associate Engagement and In-Store Media programs. Following that role, she served as vice president, Retail Marketing, Walmart U.S., where she led cross-category and seasonal strategic marketing.

Anfield joined Sam’s Club in 2020 as vice president, Marketing, where her team developed and executed cross-channel strategies designed to build passion for Sam’s Club. She helped elevate the Sam’s Club brand through a variety of innovative programs and events, including Sam’s Club’s first-ever Big Game spot. Earlier in her career, Anfield worked at JPMorgan Chase & Company.

Anfield holds a bachelor’s degree from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

###

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities.  Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

 

 

CONTACT: Rob Knox Thurgood Marshall College Fund 6108001044 robert.knox@tmcf.org


