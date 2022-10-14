U.S. markets open in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,666.75
    -15.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,986.00
    -105.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,013.75
    -70.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.00
    -4.80 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    -0.74 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.50
    -15.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    18.66
    -0.26 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9726
    -0.0057 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.09
    -1.48 (-4.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1232
    -0.0099 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7630
    +0.5810 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,593.29
    +578.19 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.89
    +11.35 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,905.32
    +55.05 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.
·14 min read
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc.

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Continued strong net interest income supported increased earnings over the prior quarter, however, third quarter earnings are down compared to the same period in 2021 due to substantially reduced mortgage banking income in the rapidly changing interest rate environment. Net income for the quarter was $1.0 million, or $0.78 basic and $0.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to $2.1 million, or $1.61 basic and $0.94 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2021; and net income for the nine-month period was $2.8 million, or $2.16 basic and $1.57 diluted earnings per share, compared to $5.6 million, or $4.36 basic and $2.53 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2021.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net interest income and margin were $6.4 million and 3.45%, respectively, compared to $5.9 million and 3.21%, respectively, in the same period of 2021; and $17.8 million and 3.25%, respectively, for the nine-month period compared to $17.4 million and 3.23%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. The nine-month period in 2022 has $0.6 million less PPP loan fee accretion income and $0.3 million more subordinated debt interest expense compared to the same period in 2021. Improvements reflect higher earning assets, asset yield increases outpacing liability cost increases, and growth in non-interest bearing checking accounts. All remaining PPP loans were fully repaid in the third quarter of 2022.

  • Net mortgage banking revenues were down $2.5 million and $7.5 million for the quarter and nine-month period, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2021. The change was due to a 54% decline in loan originations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to the same period of 2021, as a result of a substantial increase in residential mortgage rates and the dramatic competitive tightening of pricing margins across the industry.

  • As of September 30, 2022, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.18% and 0.13%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, on December 31, 2021, and 0.25% and 0.18%, respectively, on September 30, 2021.

  • Over the longer-term, improving deposit mix is crucial to our success in managing consistently higher net interest margins. Since December 31, 2021, the Fed has increased their target fed funds rate by 300 basis points putting pressure on deposit mix over the shorter term. Over the year, time deposit balances have increased $20 million, money market accounts have decreased by $37 million, and combined interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts have increased by $30 million.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “Despite declining real gross domestic product, rapidly rising interest rates, and declining asset prices, we have been able to improve our core banking operating revenues with solid lending and deposit activity while maintaining strong asset quality measures. Although residential lending and related earnings have receded dramatically this year, we are positioned for longer-term success as the marketplace continues to consolidate.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices and two mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;

  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;

  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and

  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.

Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the

 

Quarters Ended

 

9 Months Ended

 

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

 

2022

2021

 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Selected Statement of Operations Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and dividend income

$

7,234

 

$

6,411

 

$

5,879

 

$

6,244

 

$

6,311

 

 

$

19,524

 

$

18,815

 

Interest expense

 

823

 

 

517

 

 

413

 

 

387

 

 

417

 

 

 

1,753

 

 

1,409

 

Net interest income

 

6,411

 

 

5,894

 

 

5,466

 

 

5,857

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

17,771

 

 

17,406

 

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

 

34

 

 

40

 

 

(325

)

 

(502

)

 

(413

)

 

 

(251

)

 

(693

)

Net interest income after provision for

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(reversal of) loan losses

 

6,377

 

 

5,854

 

 

5,791

 

 

6,359

 

 

6,307

 

 

 

18,022

 

 

18,099

 

Noninterest income (1)

 

1,313

 

 

1,660

 

 

1,705

 

 

2,718

 

 

4,072

 

 

 

4,678

 

 

12,353

 

Noninterest expense

 

6,311

 

 

6,374

 

 

6,262

 

 

7,641

 

 

7,517

 

 

 

18,947

 

 

22,736

 

Income before income taxes

 

1,379

 

 

1,140

 

 

1,234

 

 

1,436

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

3,753

 

 

7,716

 

Income tax expense

 

352

 

 

251

 

 

334

 

 

336

 

 

788

 

 

 

937

 

 

2,144

 

Net income

$

1,027

 

$

889

 

$

900

 

$

1,100

 

$

2,074

 

 

$

2,816

 

$

5,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per share (2)

$

0.78

 

$

0.68

 

$

0.69

 

$

1.28

 

$

1.61

 

 

$

2.16

 

$

4.36

 

Diluted net income per share (2)

 

0.57

 

 

0.49

 

 

0.50

 

 

0.92

 

 

0.94

 

 

 

1.57

 

 

2.53

 

Dividend

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.00

 

 

0.00

 

Tangible book value per share (3)

 

52.24

 

 

53.68

 

 

54.53

 

 

57.06

 

 

55.60

 

 

 

52.24

 

 

55.60

 

Book value per share (3)

 

49.78

 

 

51.22

 

 

52.07

 

 

54.55

 

 

50.58

 

 

 

49.78

 

 

50.58

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

1,308,752

 

 

1,307,289

 

 

1,295,573

 

 

1,287,438

 

 

1,286,536

 

 

 

1,302,872

 

 

1,278,818

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

1,797,721

 

 

1,798,002

 

 

1,792,181

 

 

1,784,005

 

 

2,208,493

 

 

 

1,794,941

 

 

2,200,867

 

Financial Condition Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

762,965

 

$

774,356

 

$

764,641

 

$

745,393

 

$

775,912

 

 

$

762,965

 

$

775,912

 

Loans

 

564,841

 

 

549,175

 

 

529,212

 

 

543,819

 

 

559,079

 

 

 

564,841

 

 

559,079

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(8,061

)

 

(8,010

)

 

(8,011

)

 

(8,352

)

 

(8,699

)

 

 

(8,061

)

 

(8,699

)

Investment securities

 

127,954

 

 

122,483

 

 

109,533

 

 

106,647

 

 

102,243

 

 

 

127,954

 

 

102,243

 

Deposits

 

633,234

 

 

642,500

 

 

631,953

 

 

618,991

 

 

624,579

 

 

 

633,234

 

 

624,579

 

Borrowings

 

37,168

 

 

37,693

 

 

36,789

 

 

27,049

 

 

34,577

 

 

 

37,168

 

 

34,577

 

Stockholders' equity

 

87,228

 

 

89,111

 

 

89,931

 

 

91,780

 

 

108,984

 

 

 

87,228

 

 

108,984

 

Financial Ratios and Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin (4)

 

3.45

%

 

3.23

%

 

3.05

%

 

3.18

%

 

3.21

%

 

 

3.25

%

 

3.23

%

Net interest spread (5)

 

3.29

%

 

3.14

%

 

2.98

%

 

3.10

%

 

3.12

%

 

 

3.13

%

 

3.14

%

Noninterest income to average assets (6)

 

0.72

%

 

0.91

%

 

0.97

%

 

1.43

%

 

2.13

%

 

 

0.87

%

 

2.20

%

Noninterest expense to average assets

 

3.24

%

 

3.34

%

 

3.35

%

 

3.98

%

 

3.92

%

 

 

3.31

%

 

4.03

%

Efficiency ratio (7)

 

80.73

%

 

83.52

%

 

85.98

%

 

88.87

%

 

75.34

%

 

 

83.35

%

 

76.28

%

Earnings on average assets (8)

 

0.53

%

 

0.47

%

 

0.48

%

 

0.57

%

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.49

%

 

0.99

%

Earnings on average equity (9)

 

4.52

%

 

3.96

%

 

3.98

%

 

4.47

%

 

7.59

%

 

 

4.15

%

 

6.95

%

Asset Quality Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)

 

0.13

%

 

0.22

%

 

0.13

%

 

0.14

%

 

0.18

%

 

 

0.13

%

 

0.18

%

Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

loans 90 days or more past due and still

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

accruing to total loans (10)

 

0.17

%

 

0.28

%

 

0.20

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.27

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

0.27

%

Nonperforming assets, restructured loans

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and loans 90 days or more past due and still

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

accruing to total assets (10)

 

0.18

%

 

0.25

%

 

0.19

%

 

0.21

%

 

0.25

%

 

 

0.18

%

 

0.25

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)

 

1.43

%

 

1.46

%

 

1.51

%

 

1.54

%

 

1.56

%

 

 

1.43

%

 

1.56

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

restructured loans and loans 90 days or

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

more past due and still accruing (10)

 

852.11

%

 

512.48

%

 

742.45

%

 

726.26

%

 

575.33

%

 

 

852.11

%

 

575.33

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

to average loans (10)

 

-0.01

%

 

0.03

%

 

0.01

%

 

-0.11

%

 

0.04

%

 

 

0.01

%

 

-0.07

%

Capital Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity to total assets

 

11.43

%

 

11.51

%

 

11.76

%

 

12.31

%

 

14.05

%

 

 

11.43

%

 

14.05

%

Total risk-based capital ratio

 

16.42

%

 

16.85

%

 

17.52

%

 

15.53

%

 

18.14

%

 

 

16.42

%

 

18.14

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

 

13.48

%

 

13.85

%

 

14.43

%

 

14.28

%

 

16.89

%

 

 

13.48

%

 

16.89

%

Leverage capital ratio

 

10.16

%

 

10.20

%

 

10.27

%

 

10.22

%

 

12.44

%

 

 

10.16

%

 

12.44

%

Other Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of employees (full-time equivalent)

 

166

 

 

159

 

 

172

 

 

177

 

 

179

 

 

 

166

 

 

179

 

Number of banking facilities

 

10

 

 

10

 

 

10

 

 

10

 

 

10

 

 

 

10

 

 

10

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.

(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.

(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.

(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.

(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.

(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.

(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.

(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.

(10) Excludes loans held for sale.

 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

 

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

 

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

36,454

 

$

68,097

 

$

88,605

 

$

59,184

 

$

69,217

 

Reverse repurchase agreements

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Securities available for sale

 

125,830

 

 

120,265

 

 

107,237

 

 

104,240

 

 

99,813

 

Equity securities at fair value

 

2,124

 

 

2,218

 

 

2,296

 

 

2,407

 

 

2,430

 

Loans held for sale

 

6,471

 

 

7,519

 

 

9,567

 

 

9,859

 

 

18,258

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

 

564,841

 

 

549,175

 

 

529,212

 

 

543,819

 

 

559,079

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(8,061

)

 

(8,010

)

 

(8,011

)

 

(8,352

)

 

(8,699

)

Net loans

 

556,780

 

 

541,165

 

 

521,201

 

 

535,467

 

 

550,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank Stock

 

1,897

 

 

2,897

 

 

3,140

 

 

3,140

 

 

3,140

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

4,159

 

 

4,138

 

 

4,226

 

 

4,200

 

 

3,979

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

1,807

 

 

1,644

 

 

1,611

 

 

1,605

 

 

1,813

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

16,977

 

 

16,142

 

 

15,758

 

 

14,731

 

 

15,193

 

Other real estate owned, net

 

403

 

 

403

 

 

403

 

 

403

 

 

403

 

Bank owned life insurance

 

6,040

 

 

6,002

 

 

5,966

 

 

5,930

 

 

5,894

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

92

 

 

98

 

 

103

 

 

109

 

 

115

 

Other assets

 

3,931

 

 

3,768

 

 

4,528

 

 

4,118

 

 

5,277

 

Total Assets

$

762,965

 

$

774,356

 

$

764,641

 

$

745,393

 

$

775,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

134,765

 

$

129,457

 

$

124,724

 

$

120,479

 

$

122,441

 

Interest-bearing demand

 

79,306

 

 

66,495

 

 

67,362

 

 

63,693

 

 

62,414

 

Savings

 

254,146

 

 

287,159

 

 

294,255

 

 

289,943

 

 

287,609

 

Time

 

165,017

 

 

159,389

 

 

145,612

 

 

144,876

 

 

152,115

 

Total deposits

 

633,234

 

 

642,500

 

 

631,953

 

 

618,991

 

 

624,579

 

Short-term borrowings

 

27,480

 

 

28,013

 

 

27,117

 

 

27,049

 

 

34,577

 

Long-term borrowings

 

9,688

 

 

9,680

 

 

9,672

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Accrued interest payable

 

227

 

 

287

 

 

144

 

 

100

 

 

111

 

Other liabilities

 

5,108

 

 

4,765

 

 

5,824

 

 

7,473

 

 

7,661

 

Total liabilities

 

675,737

 

 

685,245

 

 

674,710

 

 

653,613

 

 

666,928

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 20,463 shares and 40,690 shares of series A and 1,610 shares and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $22.1 million and $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference, respectively

 

18,762

 

 

18,762

 

 

18,762

 

 

18,762

 

 

37,308

 

Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,323,547 and 1,306,660 issued shares; 1,309,478 and 1,292,591 outstanding shares at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (1)

 

1,324

 

 

1,324

 

 

1,318

 

 

1,307

 

 

1,302

 

Capital surplus

 

180,664

 

 

180,544

 

 

180,431

 

 

180,360

 

 

179,557

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(106,081

)

 

(107,108

)

 

(107,997

)

 

(108,897

)

 

(109,997

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

 

(6,907

)

 

(3,877

)

 

(2,049

)

 

782

 

 

1,348

 

Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (2)

 

(534

)

 

(534

)

 

(534

)

 

(534

)

 

(534

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

87,228

 

 

89,111

 

 

89,931

 

 

91,780

 

 

108,984

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

762,965

 

$

774,356

 

$

764,641

 

$

745,393

 

$

775,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 59,676 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at June 30, 2022 and 66,299 shares at December 31, 2021.

(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.

 

 

 

 

 

 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At or for the

 

Quarters Ended

 

9 Months Ended

 

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

 

September 30,

September 30,

 

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

 

2022

2021

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans

$

6,029

 

$

5,542

 

$

5,254

 

$

5,572

 

$

5,646

 

 

$

16,825

 

$

16,753

 

Loans held for sale

 

96

 

 

90

 

 

58

 

 

131

 

 

135

 

 

 

244

 

 

405

 

Securities

 

826

 

 

683

 

 

537

 

 

516

 

 

509

 

 

 

2,046

 

 

1,615

 

Other investments

 

283

 

 

96

 

 

30

 

 

25

 

 

21

 

 

 

409

 

 

42

 

Total interest income

 

7,234

 

 

6,411

 

 

5,879

 

 

6,244

 

 

6,311

 

 

 

19,524

 

 

18,815

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

662

 

 

384

 

 

350

 

 

379

 

 

409

 

 

 

1,396

 

 

1,368

 

Short-term borrowings

 

40

 

 

12

 

 

7

 

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

 

59

 

 

41

 

Long-term borrowings

 

121

 

 

121

 

 

56

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

 

298

 

 

0

 

Total interest expense

 

823

 

 

517

 

 

413

 

 

387

 

 

417

 

 

 

1,753

 

 

1,409

 

Net interest income

 

6,411

 

 

5,894

 

 

5,466

 

 

5,857

 

 

5,894

 

 

 

17,771

 

 

17,406

 

Provision for (reversal of) loan losses

 

34

 

 

40

 

 

(325

)

 

(502

)

 

(413

)

 

 

(251

)

 

(693

)

Net interest income after provision for

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(reversal of) loan losses

 

6,377

 

 

5,854

 

 

5,791

 

 

6,359

 

 

6,307

 

 

 

18,022

 

 

18,099

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposit service charges

 

86

 

 

92

 

 

88

 

 

95

 

 

97

 

 

 

266

 

 

271

 

Other service fees

 

18

 

 

71

 

 

25

 

 

23

 

 

35

 

 

 

114

 

 

118

 

Mortgage banking revenue, net

 

1,126

 

 

1,268

 

 

1,430

 

 

2,300

 

 

3,626

 

 

 

3,824

 

 

11,372

 

Other income

 

147

 

 

141

 

 

212

 

 

185

 

 

186

 

 

 

500

 

 

658

 

Net gains on sale of securities available for sale

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities

 

(93

)

 

(78

)

 

(112

)

 

(23

)

 

(12

)

 

 

(283

)

 

(48

)

Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans

 

0

 

 

126

 

 

31

 

 

120

 

 

151

 

 

 

157

 

 

151

 

Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)

 

29

 

 

40

 

 

31

 

 

18

 

 

(11

)

 

 

100

 

 

(169

)

Total noninterest income

 

1,313

 

 

1,660

 

 

1,705

 

 

2,718

 

 

4,072

 

 

 

4,678

 

 

12,353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and employee benefits

 

4,240

 

 

4,175

 

 

4,229

 

 

5,334

 

 

5,436

 

 

 

12,644

 

 

16,491

 

Equipment

 

396

 

 

439

 

 

442

 

 

446

 

 

390

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

1,153

 

Occupancy and premises

 

390

 

 

408

 

 

422

 

 

400

 

 

395

 

 

 

1,220

 

 

1,272

 

Data Processing

 

205

 

 

171

 

 

166

 

 

167

 

 

105

 

 

 

542

 

 

471

 

Federal deposit insurance

 

58

 

 

51

 

 

52

 

 

51

 

 

46

 

 

 

161

 

 

141

 

Professional services

 

244

 

 

284

 

 

224

 

 

353

 

 

227

 

 

 

752

 

 

808

 

Telephone and data communication

 

61

 

 

60

 

 

61

 

 

67

 

 

70

 

 

 

182

 

 

186

 

Insurance

 

74

 

 

74

 

 

85

 

 

72

 

 

66

 

 

 

233

 

 

198

 

Other expense

 

643

 

 

712

 

 

581

 

 

751

 

 

782

 

 

 

1,936

 

 

2,016

 

Total noninterest expense

 

6,311

 

 

6,374

 

 

6,262

 

 

7,641

 

 

7,517

 

 

 

18,947

 

 

22,736

 

Income from operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

before income taxes

 

1,379

 

 

1,140

 

 

1,234

 

 

1,436

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

3,753

 

 

7,716

 

Income tax expense

 

352

 

 

251

 

 

334

 

 

336

 

 

788

 

 

 

937

 

 

2,144

 

Net income

 

1,027

 

 

889

 

 

900

 

 

1,100

 

 

2,074

 

 

 

2,816

 

 

5,572

 

Preferred stock dividend

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Discount from repurchase of preferred stock

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

 

546

 

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

0

 

Net income allocated to

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 common stockholders

$

1,027

 

$

889

 

$

900

 

$

1,646

 

$

2,074

 

 

$

2,816

 

$

5,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com



Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Over 40% This Year

    Everyone is hoping the market might be bottoming and by the recent actions of Bank of America clients, some evidently think the lows must be in sight. Last week, BofA customers splashed out $6.1 billion on US stocks, in what amounted to the third largest inflow since 2008. While the bank has stated it is not as confident the bottom is quite so close, it’s not hard to see why investors feel the time is right to lean into equities. The widespread losses have left scores of beaten-down stocks looki

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were skyrocketing 31.6% this week as of 3:18 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Monday, Swiss regulators recommended the use of Novavax's Nuvaxovid COVID-19 vaccine as a booster in adults ages 18 and older. Novavax's partner, SK Bioscience, also filed for South Korean approval of Nuvaxovid as a booster.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • FTSE and Wall Street on rollercoaster ride as US inflation hits 40-year high

    Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy components, jumped to 6.6% over the period, higher than forecast, and the highest since 1982.

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Here's Why InMode Stock Soared Today

    Shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) soared on Thursday after the medical device company released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2022. As a result, InMode stock was up 13% as of 11:45 a.m. ET. InMode habitually releases preliminary numbers weeks before announcing official results.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments

    In this article, we discuss the 10 top stock picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. If you want to skip reading about Gavin Abram’s investment strategy and his hedge fund’s performance, you can go directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Gavin Abrams’ Abrams Bison Investments. Based out of Bethesda, Abrams Bison Investment […]

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Stocks Extend Gains, Defying Rates, Earnings Gloom: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extend a rebound that saw US stocks roar back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading. The dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantHot Inflation Torches Bears in a Stock Reversal for

  • Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 43% stake

    A look at the shareholders of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc ( LON:BOR ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Selling AMC Stock Could Be a Genius Move

    If you bought $1,000 worth of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) stock at its all-time high of $62 in June 2021, you would have roughly $100 today -- a decline of 90%. While the movie theater operator seems to be recovering nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, massive levels of equity dilution could leave investors holding the bag. At the height of the crisis in 2020, AMC's revenue collapsed by 77% to $1.24 billion against the prior year, and it lost $4.59 billion.