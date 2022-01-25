U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Ciba Health-New Harmony Joint Venture Officially Launched in China

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen-based Ciba Harmony, a joint venture between Ciba Health and New Harmony, has officially launched its operations in China. Ciba Harmony is a digital therapeutics and virtual care platform focused on Type 2 and prediabetes reversal. Approximately 100 million Chinese patients suffer from Type 2 diabetes and another 300 million are prediabetic.

Since the partnership between Ciba Health and New Harmony was announced in the third quarter of 2021, the joint venture team has been tailoring and localizing the Type 2 diabetes reversal protocol developed in the United States. "We are very proud of the advancements made by our partners in China in such a short period of time," said Dr. Innocent Clement, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ciba Health. Clement added that, "Our plan from the beginning was to enter the Chinese market with a targeted strategy centered around high-level hospitals and medical centers of excellence, using this as a blueprint for our global expansion strategy. Our partners have already engaged in advanced partnership talks with Peking University International Hospital, as well as Peking University People's Hospital!"

Chairman Hurry Wang of New Harmony stated, "We are approaching the market with a clear understanding of the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead of us. We understand that Ciba's precision medicine and holistic approach encompass not only reversal, but also prevention. With this in mind, we developed a go-to-market strategy that will offer both prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes reversal programs to the people who need it."

Ciba Harmony has started treating an initial cohort of B2C patients with the objective of reproducing the same positive results obtained in the United States by Ciba Health. The company is also moving forward with its B2B offering and is in advanced negotiations with a regional aircraft manufacturer to extend care to its 20,000+ employees.

About Ciba Health
Ciba Heath (cibahealth.com) was established in 2019, with the mission of improving health through precision, holistic and personalized medicine. Initially focused on Type 2 diabetes reversal, Ciba has grown its portfolio to address a variety of chronic conditions and comorbidities, such as depression and anxiety and digestive disorders. Offering tailored health programs to its patients, Ciba addresses the root cause of a disease with its team of doctors, psychiatrists, health coaches and registered dietitians.

Media Contact:
Leila Quinn
328304@email4pr.com
310-307-6101

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ciba-health-new-harmony-joint-venture-officially-launched-in-china-301467494.html

SOURCE Ciba Health

