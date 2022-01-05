U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,779.50
    -4.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,659.00
    -16.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,206.25
    -69.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,264.70
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.69
    +0.70 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.50
    +10.90 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.15 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    -0.0080 (-0.48%)
     

  • Vix

    17.08
    +0.48 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.7610
    -0.3650 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,358.95
    -484.98 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.66
    +11.31 (+0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.20
    +15.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

CIBC adds Equipment Finance to their Commercial Banking services

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CIBC today announced its new Equipment Finance team within its US Commercial Banking group, its 16th specialty banking area.

"At CIBC, we know how important machinery and equipment are in order to successfully deliver products and services to our clients," says Bruce Hague, president, US Commercial Banking. "We're pleased to offer client-centric solutions that are applicable to all business profiles in order to help our clients achieve their ambitions."

The experienced Equipment Finance team is led by industry veteran, Matthew Green. Green, who recently joined the bank as managing director and group head, brings 20 years of banking industry experience to CIBC. Previously, he led the Equipment Finance business at J.P. Morgan, where he also co-founded the middle market loan syndication group. His team will be supported by Austin Daniels, who will lead Equipment Finance capital markets, and Jaime Clesceri, who will serve as head of documentation and operations.

The Commercial Banking team's new specialty group offers clients solutions to match requirements for capital expenditure acquisitions and sale-leasebacks, with an advisory-first approach designed to help clients weigh the pros and cons of a financing structure and its impacts on their financial profile. They provide equipment solutions across the following product sets:

  • Secured loans

  • Finance leases

  • $1 buyout leases

  • Fair market value leases

  • Terminal Rental Adjustment Clause (TRAC) leases

  • Split-TRAC leases

  • Synthetic leases

"We build lasting business partnerships—focused on our clients' successes—by taking the time to understand them, their company, and objectives," says Hague.

About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the US, CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

All loans subject to credit approval. The CIBC logo is a registered trademark of CIBC, used under license. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibc-adds-equipment-finance-to-their-commercial-banking-services-301454071.html

SOURCE CIBC

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • 3 Reasons Salesforce Is a Buy After 21% Stock Price Drop

    Salesforce is paving the way for companies to transform operations digitally, and the stock drop offers a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Better Buy: General Electric vs. Honeywell

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) and Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) had a disappointing 2021 and underperformed the S&P 500. Then again, the list of companies with heavy exposure to commercial aviation in the midst of a global pandemic that beat the market was pretty short.

  • 'China is uninvestable,' says Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach

    DoubleLine founder Jeffrey Gundlach sends a warning to those looking to put money to work in China.

  • Charlie Munger’s Firm Doubles Down on Alibaba Investment. Again.

    Daily Journal, chaired by Berkshire Hathaway’s Charlie Munger, doubled its investment in Alibaba in the fourth quarter, a period when shares fell 20%.

  • Ignore Tesla and Apple for Massive Returns in Tech, Says UBS. Look Here Instead.

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and others will continue to have significant influence on indexes. But look elsewhere for outsize tech returns, UBS says.

  • AT&T exceeds HBO Max subscriber outlook

    Shares of AT&T Inc. are up about 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the telecommunications company offered some fourth-quarter metrics ahead of an investor conference.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 65% to 77% That Could Soar in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Volatile technology stocks aren't for the fainthearted, but they could deliver big rewards for investors as part of a balanced portfolio.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays up to $125,000 a year — and has 10,000 job openings

    Is there a job that comes with the prospect of a six-figure income, high job satisfaction and has enough job openings to make it a real possibility? Companies are always keen to use intel to improve efficiency and learn more about their customers and, so, computer scientists are in high demand. Java developers are No. 1 on Glassdoor’s “50 Best Jobs in America” for 2021.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    Starting rich isn't a requirement to become rich from investments in the stock market. A simple $5,000 stock purchase in the right company can be all that it takes -- if it's the right company. Twenty years ago, it wasn't obvious to everyone that Amazon would become the company is it before it became, well, Amazon.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Short Seller Who Bet Against Wirecard Wagers Tesla Is Overpriced

    (Bloomberg) -- Fraser Perring, the short seller who accused Wirecard AG of fraud years before the German payment processing company’s collapse, is betting Tesla Inc.’s stratospheric valuation will come back down to earth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHong Kong Scraps Flights, Shuts Bars, Gyms on Omicron ThreatHow Safe Is Flying With

  • Why Nio Stock Slumped Today

    News from Nio's home market and archrival are putting some investors in the electric vehicle stock on edge.

  • Ford Stock Beat Tesla Last Year. Here’s What It Will Do Next.

    Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and a big start to 2022, here's what could happen next.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te