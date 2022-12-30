CIBC Announces Dividend Rates for NVCC Preferred Shares Series 47 and NVCC Preferred Shares Series 48

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced the dividend rates applicable to its Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 47 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 47 Shares") and Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class A Preferred Shares Series 48 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 48 Shares").

The fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series 47 Shares, should any remain outstanding after January 31, 2023, for the five-year period from and including January 31, 2023 to but excluding January 31, 2028 is 5.878%, payable quarterly as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC.

The floating dividend rate applicable to the Series 48 Shares, should any be issued, for the three-month period from and including January 31, 2023 to but excluding April 30, 2023 is 6.753%, payable for the period as defined as and when declared by the Board of Directors of CIBC. CIBC has designated the Series 48 Shares as eligible to participate in the CIBC Shareholder Investment Plan.

Beneficial owners of Series 47 Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should instruct their broker or other nominee to exercise such right during the conversion period, which runs from January 1, 2023 until 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on January 16, 2023. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.

