U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,249.25
    -34.75 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,877.00
    -279.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,871.25
    -95.25 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.30
    -18.20 (-0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.00
    -0.81 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,907.70
    -18.60 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.46 (-1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1179
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +0.02 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3382
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4750
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,616.54
    +3,606.03 (+10.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.36
    +80.23 (+10.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.77
    +146.39 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

CIBC Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CM

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended January 31, 2022.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

First quarter highlights


Q1/22

Q1/21

Q4/21

YoY

Variance

QoQ Variance

Reported Net Income

$1,869 million

$1,625 million

$1,440 million

+15%

+30%

Adjusted Net Income (1)

$1,894 million

$1,640 million

$1,573 million

+15%

+20%

Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

$4.03

$3.55

$3.07

+14%

+31%

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1)

$4.08

$3.58

$3.37

+14%

+21%

Reported Return on Common Shareholders' Equity (ROE) (2)

17.4%

17.0%

13.4%


Adjusted ROE (1)(2)

17.6%

17.2%

14.7%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) Ratio (2)

12.2%

12.3%

12.4%

"In the first quarter, the continued execution of our strategy and ongoing investments in our bank enabled us to deliver strong financial results," said Victor G. Dodig, CIBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our highly connected and engaged team is guided by our purpose of helping make our clients' ambitions a reality each and every day, which is attracting new business to our bank, deepening existing relationships, and driving strong top line growth across all of our businesses. To support our clear momentum and long-term growth, we continue to invest in our technology and talent to create a modern and exceptional experience for our clients and team, and we're activating our resources to create positive change for our stakeholders as we contribute to a more sustainable, inclusive future."

Results for the first quarter of 2022 were affected by the following items of note aggregating to a negative impact of $0.05 per share:

  • $20 million ($15 million after-tax) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; and

  • $13 million ($10 million after-tax) in transaction and integration-related costs(3) associated with the acquisition of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio.

Our CET1 ratio(2) was 12.2% at January 31, 2022, compared with 12.4% at the end of the prior quarter. CIBC's leverage ratio(2) at January 31, 2022 was 4.3%.

Core business performance
Canadian Personal and Business Banking reported net income of $687 million for the first quarter, up $35 million or 5% from the first quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $1,044 million, up $105 million from the first quarter a year ago, mainly due to higher revenue driven by volume growth and higher fee income, partially offset by higher expenses.

Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $462 million for the first quarter, up $108 million or 31% from the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $624 million, up $108 million from the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to strong volume growth and higher fee revenue in commercial banking, while wealth management revenue benefitted from significant growth in asset balances driven by market appreciation, net sales, and an increased level of investment activity by clients. Higher expenses were primarily driven by revenue-based variable compensation reflecting favourable business results and spending on strategic initiatives.

U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management reported net income of $226 million (US$178 million) for the first quarter, up $38 million (up US$32 million) from the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and lower provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were $308 million (US$242 million), up $10 million (up US$10 million) from the first quarter a year ago due to higher revenue, primarily driven by volume growth and higher fees, partially offset by higher employee-related expenses.

Capital Markets reported net income of $543 million for the first quarter, up $50 million or 10% from the first quarter a year ago, primarily due to higher revenue and a reversal of loan loss provisions, partially offset by higher expenses. Adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings(1) were up $56 million or 9% from the first quarter a year ago, due to higher revenue from our global markets, corporate and investment banking and direct financial services businesses, partially offset by higher expenses.

(1)

This measure is a non-GAAP measure. For additional information, see the "Non-GAAP measures" section.

(2)

For additional information on the composition of these specified financial measures, see the "First quarter financial highlights" section of our Report to Shareholders for the first quarter of 2022.

(3)

Transaction and integration costs are comprised of direct and incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery and communication costs.

Credit quality
Provision for credit losses was $75 million, down $72 million or 49% from the same quarter last year. Provision reversal on performing loans was down as the same quarter last year included a higher degree of favourable change in the overall economic outlook. Provision for credit losses on impaired loans was down due to lower net impairments across all strategic business units.

Share split subject to shareholder approval
In February 2022, CIBC's Board of Directors approved a two-for-one share split (Share Split) of CIBC's issued and outstanding common shares to be effected through an amendment to CIBC's by-laws. The Share Split is subject to the approval of CIBC shareholders at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on April 7, 2022 and to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. If approved by CIBC shareholders and the stock exchanges and implemented by CIBC's Board, each shareholder of record at the close of business on May 6, 2022 (Record Date) will receive one additional share on May 13, 2022 (Payment Date) for every one share held on the Record Date.

Non-GAAP measures
We use a number of financial measures to assess the performance of our business lines as described below. Some measures are calculated in accordance with GAAP (International Financial Reporting Standards), while other measures do not have a standardized meaning under GAAP, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Investors may find these non-GAAP measures, which include non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios as defined in National Instrument 52-112 "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure", useful in understanding how management views underlying business performance.

Management assesses results on a reported and adjusted basis and considers both as useful measures of performance. Adjusted measures, which include adjusted total revenue, adjusted provision for credit losses, adjusted non-interest expenses, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted income taxes, adjusted net income and adjusted pre-provision, pre-tax earnings, remove items of note from reported results to calculate our adjusted results. Adjusted measures represent non-GAAP measures.

Certain additional disclosures for these specified financial measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-GAAP measures" section of our Report to Shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.
















U.S.




Canadian

U.S.








Commercial



Canadian

Commercial

Commercial








Banking and



Personal

Banking and

Banking and







Wealth



and Business

Wealth

Wealth

Capital

Corporate

CIBC


Management

$ millions, as at or for the three months ended January 31, 2022

Banking

Management

Management

Markets

and Other

Total


(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported
















Total revenue

$

2,183

$

1,297

$

609

$

1,304

$

105

$

5,498


$

479

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses


98


(4)


28


(38)


(9)


75



22

Non-interest expenses


1,152


673


318


596


284


3,023



250

Income (loss) before income taxes


933


628


263


746


(170)


2,400



207

Income taxes


246


166


37


203


(121)


531



29

Net income (loss)


687


462


226


543


(49)


1,869



178


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


-


-


-


-


5


5



-


Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders


687


462


226


543


(54)


1,864



178

Diluted EPS ($)











$

4.03




Impact of items of note (1)
















Non-interest expenses

















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

$

-

$

-

$

(17)

$

-

$

(3)

$

(20)


$

(13)


Transaction and integration-related costs (2)


(13)


-


-


-


-


(13)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses


(13)


-


(17)


-


(3)


(33)



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income


13


-


17


-


3


33



13

Income taxes

















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


-


-


4


-


1


5



3


Transaction and integration-related costs (2)


3


-


-


-


-


3



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes


3


-


4


-


1


8



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income


10


-


13


-


2


25



10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)











$

0.05




Operating results – adjusted (3)
















Total revenue – adjusted (4)

$

2,183

$

1,297

$

609

$

1,304

$

105

$

5,498


$

479

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted


98


(4)


28


(38)


(9)


75



22

Non-interest expenses – adjusted


1,139


673


301


596


281


2,990



237

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted


946


628


280


746


(167)


2,433



220

Income taxes – adjusted


249


166


41


203


(120)


539



32

Net income (loss) – adjusted


697


462


239


543


(47)


1,894



188


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted


-


-


-


-


5


5



-


Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders – adjusted


697


462


239


543


(52)


1,889



188

Adjusted diluted EPS ($)











$

4.08





















(1)

Items of note are removed from reported results to calculate adjusted results.

(2)

Transaction and integration costs are comprised of direct and incremental costs incurred as part of planning for and executing the integration of the Canadian Costco credit card portfolio, including enabling franchising opportunities, the upgrade and conversion of systems and processes, project delivery and communication costs.

(3)

Adjusted to exclude the impact of items of note. Adjusted measures are non-GAAP measures.

(4)

CIBC total results excludes a taxable equivalent basis (TEB) adjustment of $59 million (October 31, 2021: $48 million; January 31, 2021: $54 million). Our adjusted efficiency ratio and adjusted operating leverage are calculated on a TEB.

The following table provides a reconciliation of GAAP (reported) results to non-GAAP (adjusted) results on a segmented basis.
















U.S.




Canadian

U.S.








Commercial



Canadian

Commercial

Commercial








Banking and



Personal

Banking and

Banking and







Wealth



and Business

Wealth

Wealth

Capital

Corporate

CIBC


Management

$ millions, as at or for the three months ended October 31, 2021

Banking

Management

Management

Markets

and Other

Total


(US$ millions)

Operating results – reported
















Total revenue

$

2,128

$

1,240

$

562

$

1,012

$

122

$

5,064


$

448

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses


164


(5)


(51)


(34)


4


78



(40)

Non-interest expenses


1,152


646


296


528


513


3,135



235

Income (loss) before income taxes


812


599


317


518


(395)


1,851



253

Income taxes


215


157


61


140


(162)


411



49

Net income (loss)


597


442


256


378


(233)


1,440



204


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


-


-


-


-


4


4



-


Net income (loss) attributable to equity shareholders


597


442


256


378


(237)


1,436



204

Diluted EPS ($)











$

3.07




Impact of items of note (1)
















Non-interest expenses

















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

$

-

$

-

$

(16)

$

-

$

(3)

$

(19)


$

(13)


Transaction and integration-related costs (2)


(12)


-


-


-


-


(12)



-


Charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio


-


-


-


-


(109)


(109)



-


Increase in legal provisions


-


-


-


-


(40)


(40)



-

Impact of items of note on non-interest expenses


(12)


-


(16)


-


(152)


(180)



(13)

Total pre-tax impact of items of note on net income


12


-


16


-


152


180



13

Income taxes

















Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets


-


-


4


-


-


4



3


Transaction and integration-related costs (2)


3


-


-


-


-


3



-


Charge related to the consolidation of our real estate portfolio


-


-


-


-


29


29



-


Increase in legal provisions


-


-


-


-


11


11



-

Impact of items of note on income taxes


3


-


4


-


40


47



3

Total after-tax impact of items of note on net income


9


-


12


-


112


133



10

Impact of items of note on diluted EPS ($)











$

0.30




Operating results – adjusted (3)
















Total revenue – adjusted (4)

$

2,128

$

1,240

$

562

$

1,012

$

122

$

5,064


$

448

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses – adjusted


164


(5)


(51)


(34)


4


78



(40)

Non-interest expenses – adjusted


1,140


646


280


528


361


2,955



222

Income (loss) before income taxes – adjusted


824


599


333


518


(243)


2,031



266

Income taxes – adjusted


218


157


65


140


(122)


458



52

Net income (loss) – adjusted


606


442


268


378


(121)


1,573



214


Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – adjusted


-


-


-


-


4


4



-...

Recommended Stories

  • Why Putin didn’t flinch in the face of an onslaught of financial sanctions

    In the months leading up to the invasion, Vladimir Putin has steadily girded Russia against the bite of economic reprisals.

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Russian Billionaires Lose $39 Billion in a Day on Ukraine Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wealthiest individuals were already feeling the squeeze from escalating tensions between the nation and Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of UkraineIt got much worse for their net worth after

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Russia 'headed for economic stagnation, if not even worse': Brookings Institution senior fellow

    Brookings Institution Senior Fellow and Director of Research in Foreign Policy Michael O'Hanlon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. issuing new sanctions on Russia and the market plunge following Russia's attack on Ukraine.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • SEC Probes Tesla Stock Sales by Elon Musk and Brother Kimbal

    (Bloomberg) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal violated securities laws when selling shares in the company late last year, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Par

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Bracing For Refugees; Propaganda Crackdown: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president said Moscow-led forces were continuing attacks on military and civilian targets on the second day of their invasion after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions on Moscow and U.S. President Joe Biden warned of “a dangerous moment for all of Europe.”Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateS

  • Russian Oil Offered at Record Discount as Buyers Hit Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s flagship crude oil was offered for sale at a record discount as some buyers and shipping companies fretted over potential sanctions by the West following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil freight transportation costs boomed.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisBiden Cites Turmoil for Russia’s Ruble, Markets: Ukraine UpdateRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Bi

  • Why Boeing, GE, and Ingersoll Rand Stocks Dropped Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces attacked neighboring Ukraine and a full-scale invasion is now in progress. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. In particular, three big U.S. industrial giants -- two of which are also major defense contractors -- are trading lower today as well.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Biden Ramps Up Russia Sanctions; Tesla Stock Stuns As Alibaba Stalls; Cybersecurity Stocks Jump

    The Dow Jones rallied after President Joe Biden increased sanctions on Russia. Tesla stock shot higher but Alibaba stock slumped.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Powerful Market Rebound On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Stocks Rebound as Buyers Tiptoe Back; Futures Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed Friday, crude oil advanced and U.S. equity futures slipped as the Ukraine conflict and Western sanctions on Russia muddied the outlook for markets and the global economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts