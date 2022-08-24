CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for August 2022
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- CQLC.NE
- CACB.TO
- CM
- CAFR.TO
- 0P0001MOYP.TO
- 0P0001MOYR.TO
- CSCP.NE
- 0P0001IMXJ.TO
- 0P0001IMXL.TO
- CCNS.TO
- 0P0001IMXM.TO
- 0P0001IMXO.TO
- CCRE.TO
- CCBI.TO
- CQLI.NE
- CQLU.NE
- 0P0001IMXP.TO
- 0P0001IMXR.TO
- CPLS.TO
- CFLX.TO
- CGBI.TO
TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the August 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly.
Unitholders of record on August 31, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on September 6, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
CIBC ETF
Ticker
Exchange
Cash Distribution
CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
CACB
TSX
$0.046
CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF
CAFR
TSX
$0.023
CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CFLX
TSX
$0.056
CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCNS
TSX
$0.033
CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCRE
TSX
$0.037
CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool
CPLS
TSX
$0.038
CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF
CCBI
TSX
$0.040
CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CGBI
TSX
$0.022
CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
CSCP
NEO
$0.037
CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLC
NEO
$0.04
CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLU
NEO
$0.036
CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLI
NEO
$0.051
CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.
Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc. and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.
About CIBC Asset Management
CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $150 billion in assets under administration as of July 2022.
SOURCE CIBC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/24/c4831.html