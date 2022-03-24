CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for March 2022
TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.
Unitholders of record on March 31, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on April 5, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
CIBC ETF
Ticker
Exchange
Cash Distribution
CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
CACB
TSX
$0.052
CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF
CAFR
TSX
$0.017
CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CFLX
TSX
$0.061
CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCNS
TSX
$0.037
CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCRE
TSX
$0.043
CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool
CPLS
TSX
$0.048
CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF
CCBI
TSX
$0.043
CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CGBI
TSX
$0.028
CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund
CSCP
NEO
$0.036
CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLC
NEO
$0.050
CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLU
NEO
$0.036
CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF
CQLI
NEO
$0.059
CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF
CMCE
TSX
$0.129
CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF
CMUE
TSX
$0.066
CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF Hedged
CMUE.F
TSX
$0.066
CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF
CCEI
TSX
$0.132
CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF
CUEI
TSX
$0.048
CIBC International Equity Index ETF
CIEI
TSX
$0.099
CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution ETF
CSCB
NEO
$0.075
CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution ETF
CSBA
NEO
$0.060
CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution ETF
CSBG
NEO
$0.045
CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.
Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the "CIBC Equity ETFs"). The securities of the CIBC Equity ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Equity ETFs.
Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CADHedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, and CIBC International Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.
About CIBC Asset Management
CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of February 2022.
SOURCE CIBC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c7174.html