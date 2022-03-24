U.S. markets open in 1 hour 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.25
    +28.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,415.00
    +165.00 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,560.75
    +113.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.80
    +13.40 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.45
    -0.48 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    +10.20 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.18 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.21
    +0.27 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3204
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5510
    +0.4380 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,947.91
    +958.96 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    991.78
    +25.17 (+2.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.18
    +17.55 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for March 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CACB
  • CCBI
  • CM
  • CIEI

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the March 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly and quarterly.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

Unitholders of record on March 31, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on April 5, 2022. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker
Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.052

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

$0.017

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

$0.061

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCNS

TSX

$0.037

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCRE

TSX

$0.043

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool

CPLS

TSX

$0.048

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.043

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.028

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund

CSCP

NEO

$0.036

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

NEO

$0.050

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

NEO

$0.036

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

NEO

$0.059

CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF

CMCE

TSX

$0.129

CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF

CMUE

TSX

$0.066

CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF Hedged

CMUE.F

TSX

$0.066

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

$0.132

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

$0.048

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

$0.099

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution ETF

CSCB

NEO

$0.075

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution ETF

CSBA

NEO

$0.060

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution ETF

CSBG

NEO

$0.045

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Certain trademarks of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and/or certain of its affiliates (collectively "CIBC") have been licensed by CIBC Asset Management Inc. for use in connection with the CIBC Multifactor Canadian Equity ETF and CIBC Multifactor U.S. Equity ETF (the "CIBC Equity ETFs"). The securities of the CIBC Equity ETFs are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by CIBC or by the index calculation agent, Solactive A.G. ("Solactive") nor do CIBC or Solactive offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Indices on which the CIBC Equity ETFs are based, or the index prices at any time or in any other respect. The prospectus of the CIBC ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship CIBC and Solactive have with CIBC Asset Management Inc. and the CIBC Equity ETFs.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CADHedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, and CIBC International Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of February 2022.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c7174.html

Recommended Stories

  • Voyager names former Biogen executive Alfred Sandrock as CEO

    Shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. gained 2.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the gene therapy company said it hired former Biogen Inc. executive Dr. Alfred Sandrock Jr. as its CEO. Sandrock replaces interim CEO Michael Higgins, who will remain board chair. Sandrock is the former chief medical officer at Biogen; he left that company in November. Voyager's stock has soared 208.8% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 6.4%.

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers have found 183 pieces of wreckage from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including the engine and one part discovered in farmland more than 6 miles from the main point of impact, officials said. Some human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Put

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening as foreigners banned from selling

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash

  • TipRanks: Analysts With Great Track Records Are Recommending These 3 Stocks

    The cliché says, 'May you live in interesting times.' We certainly are, as far as the stock markets are concerned. The strong bull market of 2021 turned into a full-on correction as 2022 got underway, but an upturn this month has moderated the year-to-date losses. The main takeaway for investors is volatility; it remains to be seen if the March gains are here to stay, or just transitory. No matter which way the market goes, investors can always find a clear path forward in the stock reviews from