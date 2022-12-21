CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for December 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the December 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly.

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2023. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF Ticker

Symbols Exchange Cash Distribution

Per Unit ($) CIBC Active Investment Grade

Corporate Bond ETF CACB TSX $0.0398 CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating

Rate Bond ETF CAFR TSX $0.1075 CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged) CFLX TSX $0.1165 CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Poo

l ETF CCNS TSX $0.0869 CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF CCRE TSX $0.0276 CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool CPLS TSX $0.0269 CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF CCBI TSX $0.0141 CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF

(CAD-Hedged) CGBI TSX $0.0178 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus

Bond Fund CSCP NEO $0.0777 CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility

Dividend ETF CQLC NEO $0.000 CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend

ETF CQLU NEO $0.7109 CIBC Qx International Low Volatility

Dividend ETF CQLI NEO $0.000 CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF CCEI TSX $0.2681 CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF CUEI TSX $0.0579 CIBC International Equity Index ETF CIEI TSX $0.0404 CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced

Solution (ETF Share Class) CSCB NEO $0.1754 CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution

(ETF Share Class) CSBA NEO $0.0468 CIBC Global Growth ETF CGLO TSX $0.0674 CIBC International Equity ETF CINT TSX $0.2111 CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index

ETF CEMI TSX $0.2520 CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund

(ETF Share Class) CSCE NEO $0.3196 CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund

(ETF Share Class) CSGE NEO $0.0253

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2022.

