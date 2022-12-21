CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for December 2022
TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the December 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly.
Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2023. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:
CIBC ETF
Ticker
Exchange
Cash Distribution
CIBC Active Investment Grade
CACB
TSX
$0.0398
CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating
CAFR
TSX
$0.1075
CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CFLX
TSX
$0.1165
CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Poo
CCNS
TSX
$0.0869
CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF
CCRE
TSX
$0.0276
CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool
CPLS
TSX
$0.0269
CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF
CCBI
TSX
$0.0141
CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF
CGBI
TSX
$0.0178
CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus
CSCP
NEO
$0.0777
CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility
CQLC
NEO
$0.000
CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend
CQLU
NEO
$0.7109
CIBC Qx International Low Volatility
CQLI
NEO
$0.000
CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF
CCEI
TSX
$0.2681
CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF
CUEI
TSX
$0.0579
CIBC International Equity Index ETF
CIEI
TSX
$0.0404
CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced
CSCB
NEO
$0.1754
CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution
CSBA
NEO
$0.0468
CIBC Global Growth ETF
CGLO
TSX
$0.0674
CIBC International Equity ETF
CINT
TSX
$0.2111
CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index
CEMI
TSX
$0.2520
CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund
CSCE
NEO
$0.3196
CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund
CSGE
NEO
$0.0253
CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.
Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).
About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.
About CIBC Asset Management
CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2022.
SOURCE CIBC
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c5220.html