CIBC Asset Management announces CIBC ETF cash distributions for December 2022

·3 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the December 2022 cash distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the CIBC Fixed Income Pools, which distribute monthly.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022, will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2023. Details of the final "per unit" distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker
Symbols

Exchange

Cash Distribution
Per Unit ($)

CIBC Active Investment Grade
Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

$0.0398

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating
Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

$0.1075

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)    

CFLX

TSX

$0.1165

CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Poo
l ETF

CCNS

TSX

$0.0869

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool ETF

CCRE

TSX

$0.0276

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool

CPLS

TSX

$0.0269

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

$0.0141

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF
(CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

$0.0178

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus
Bond Fund

CSCP

NEO

$0.0777

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility
Dividend ETF

CQLC

NEO

$0.000

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend
ETF

CQLU

NEO

$0.7109

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility
Dividend ETF

CQLI

NEO

$0.000

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

 

$0.2681

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

 

$0.0579

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

 

$0.0404

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced
Solution (ETF Share Class)

CSCB

NEO

 

$0.1754

 

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution
(ETF Share Class)

 

CSBA

NEO

 

$0.0468

CIBC Global Growth ETF

CGLO

TSX

 

$0.0674

CIBC International Equity ETF

CINT

TSX

 

$0.2111

CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index
ETF

CEMI

TSX

 

$0.2520

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund
(ETF Share Class)

CSCE

NEO

 

$0.3196

CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund
(ETF Share Class)

CSGE

NEO

 

$0.0253

 

CIBC ETFs are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the CIBC ETFs prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. CIBC ETFs are offered by registered dealers.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™ and Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD Hedged), are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF and CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged).

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2022.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c5220.html

