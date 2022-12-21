U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

CIBC Asset Management announces final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for CIBC ETFs and ETF Series

·5 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) – CIBC Asset Management Inc. today announced the final 2022 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the CIBC ETFs and ETF Series.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

These amounts are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, and do not include cash distributions for December 2022. The annual capital gains distributions will be reinvested in additional units of the CIBC ETF or ETF Series. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

Unitholders of record as of December 30, 2022 will receive the 2022 annual reinvested distributions. The actual taxable amounts of cash and reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported in 2023.

Details of the per-unit estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution amounts are as follows:

CIBC ETF

Ticker Symbols

Exchange

Final annual
capital gain per
unit 2022 ($)

CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF

CCBI

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CGBI

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCEI

TSX

0.0000

CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF

CUEI

TSX

0.0000

CIBC International Equity Index ETF

CIEI

TSX

0.0130

CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

CEMI

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF

CCLN

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Qx Canadian Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLC

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Qx U.S. Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLU

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Qx International Low Volatility Dividend ETF

CQLI

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF

CAFR

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

CACB

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Flexible Yield ETF (CAD-Hedged)

CFLX

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Global Growth ETF

CGLO

TSX

0.0000

CIBC International Equity ETF

CINT

TSX

0.0000

ETF Series




CIBC Conservative Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series

CCNS

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Core Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series

CCRE

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Core Plus Fixed Income Pool – ETF Series

CPLS

TSX

0.0000

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

CSCP

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Sustainable Conservative Balanced Solution – ETF Series

CSCB

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Solution – ETF Series

CSBA

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Sustainable Balanced Growth Solution – ETF Series

CSBG

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Sustainable Canadian Equity Fund – ETF Series

CSCE

NEO

0.0000

CIBC Sustainable Global Equity Fund – ETF Series

CSGE

NEO

0.0000


CIBC ETFs and ETF Series of the Fixed Income Pools are managed by CIBC Asset Management Inc., a subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) and are offered by registered dealers. The ETF Series of the CIBC Sustainable Investment Solutions are managed by CIBC and distributed by CIBC Securities Inc. and CIBC Investor Services Inc., each wholly-owned subsidiaries. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. To obtain a copy, call 1-888-888-3863, ask your advisor or visit www.cibc.com/etfs. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Morningstar® Canada Core Bond Index™, Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™, Morningstar® Canada Domestic Index™, Morningstar® US Target Market Exposure Index™, Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index™, and Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ are trademarks or service marks of Morningstar, Inc., and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by CIBC Asset Management. CIBC Canadian Bond Index ETF, CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged), CIBC Canadian Equity Index ETF, CIBC U.S. Equity Index ETF, CIBC International Equity Index ETF and CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF (collectively, the CIBC Index ETFs) are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar, and Morningstar makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Index ETFs.

CIBC Private Wealth Advisors, Inc. ("CIBC PWA") is the index provider for the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy Select Index (the "Index") and is an affiliate of CIBC Asset Management Inc.  However, CIBC PWA does not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote the CIBC Clean Energy Index ETF (the "CIBC Clean Energy ETF") and further makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the CIBC Clean Energy ETF.  CIBC PWA does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance with regard to the results of using the Index on which the CIBC Clean Energy ETF is based or the index prices at any time or in any other respect, and will not be liable with respect to the use or accuracy of the Index or any data included therein. The CIBC ETF prospectus contains more details on the limited relationship of CIBC PWA and CIBC Asset Management Inc. related to the CIBC Clean Energy ETF.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

About CIBC Asset Management

CIBC Asset Management, Inc. (CAM), the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with over $170 billion in assets under administration as of November 2022.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c9280.html

