CIBC Asset Management launches new Index ETFs

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) — Today CIBC Asset Management Inc. (CAM) announced the launch of two new index exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to cover the core exposures in a typical asset allocation strategy. These CIBC ETFs aim to replicate the performance of broad market equity and fixed income indices by Morningstar, an independent investment research and index provider. This launch builds upon the core Index ETFs CAM launched on March 31, 2021 and rounds out CAM's initial suite of index ETFs.

"We are pleased to leverage the high-calibre index construction capabilities of Morningstar to deliver low-cost, diversified solutions to meet our clients' evolving investment needs," says David Scandiffio, President and CEO, CIBC Asset Management.

The following ETFs have closed their initial offerings of units and begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today.

TSX ticker ETF name Index name Annual management fee* CGBI CIBC Global Bond ex-Canada Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) Morningstar® Global ex-Canada Core Bond Hedged CAD Index™ 0.19% CEMI CIBC Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF Morningstar® Emerging Markets Target Market Exposure Index™ 0.22%

*The management fee is equal to the fee paid by the CIBC ETF to CAM and doesn't include applicable taxes or other fees and expenses of the CIBC ETF.

These new CIBC ETFs will be among the lowest-cost ETFs currently available in the Canadian market and allow investors to gain exposure to the global fixed income and emerging markets. These solutions draw upon the knowledge, indexing capabilities and deep experience that CAM has successfully built and demonstrated over the past three decades. With the launch of these products, CAM offers a range of active, strategic beta and competitively priced index ETFs.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

About CIBC Asset Management (CAM)

CAM, the asset management subsidiary of CIBC, provides a range of high-quality investment management services and solutions to retail and institutional investors. CAM's offerings include: a comprehensive platform of mutual funds, strategic managed portfolio solutions, discretionary investment management services for high-net-worth individuals, and institutional portfolio management. CAM is one of Canada's largest asset management firms, with $171 billion in assets under administration as of August 2021.

