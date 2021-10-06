U.S. markets close in 1 hour 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,353.32
    +7.60 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,336.76
    +22.09 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,480.91
    +47.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,216.12
    -12.24 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.23
    -1.70 (-2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.10
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1555
    -0.0046 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5280
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3585
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4370
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,610.89
    +4,116.99 (+8.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,320.38
    +57.28 (+4.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

CIBC Bank USA Leads 6 Bank Syndicate; NADG NNN REIT Successfully Closes $202.5 Million Line of Credit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / NADG NNN REIT, a private real estate investment trust, announced that it has successfully closed on a $202.5 million revolving credit facility. CIBC Bank USA served as Administrative Agent for the closing, which included a syndicate of 6 other banks. The proceeds from the credit facility will be used primarily to fund future acquisitions.

"This transaction represents a significant milestone for the NADG NNN REIT," said Stephen Preston, its Founder and Executive Chairman. "The exceptionally robust reception from the lending community serves as a strong validation of the REIT's niche acquisition strategy, market leading performance throughout Covid-19, and diversified national portfolio of high-quality outparcel properties leased to household name, service industry tenants."

The NADG NNN REIT's portfolio now includes over 225 assets, diversified across 32 states and 51 metro areas. The REIT's enterprise value exceeds $650 million and is expected to approach $1 billion over the next 12 months through continued acquisition growth. The REIT successfully closed on $264 Million of Asset Backed Security Bonds in 2019 which were rated investment grade "A" by Standard & Poor's and Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

"2021 is shaping up to be a year of continued vibrant growth for the REIT," said Randall Starr, its President & CEO. "The closing of this transaction, coupled with our growing equity commitments, provide a substantial capital war chest to take advantage of attractive acquisition opportunities."

Founded in 2016, the REIT was formed to assemble a national portfolio of hand-selected outparcel properties. Outparcels are freestanding buildings, situated directly on busy roads with the best access and visibility, triple net leased (NNN) to service oriented, internet proof, household name tenants, under long-term lease agreements.

NADG NNN Media Contacts

Stephen Preston, spreston@nadgus.com
Randall Starr, rstarr@nadg.com
Website: www.nadgnnn.com

Instagram: nadg_nnn

About CIBC

CIBC (NYSE:CM) (TSX:CM) is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services in the United States, across Canada and around the world. In the U.S., CIBC Bank USA provides commercial banking, private and personal banking and small business banking solutions and CIBC Private Wealth offers investment management, wealth strategies and legacy planning. Visit us at cibc.com/US.

SOURCE: North American Development Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667055/CIBC-Bank-USA-Leads-6-Bank-Syndicate-NADG-NNN-REIT-Successfully-Closes-2025-Million-Line-of-Credit

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • Why Affirm Stock Jumped 15% Today

    Over the past few months, buy now, pay later specialist Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) has struck up partnerships with Amazon, with Shopify, and with Walmart. USA Today broke this story, reporting today that Target has inked partnerships with Affirm and with Australian BNPL company Sezzle to help its customers "take advantage of our best deals." Affirm will be offered as an option for customers spending more than $100 on a purchase at Target.

  • Retail traders follow Nancy Pelosi's husband's stock moves to find winners

    When in doubt, pick the same stocks that lawmakers' spouses are buying? That's what young investors have been doing when it comes to trades made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi.

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • How Cloudflare Will Disrupt Amazon

    The innovative cloud network and security specialist announced some new products. One of them could shake Amazon.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Constellation Brands' earnings miss, Palantir wins major army contract, NFLX closes at all-time high

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers including Netflix, Constellation Brands, and Palantir.&nbsp;

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Is Plummeting After a 21% Jump in September

    Lordstown Motors' (NASDAQ: RIDE) trucks might still be months away from hitting the roads, but the once-hot electric vehicle stock has shifted into reverse again: Shares have slumped by 34.8% so far in October after rallying by 21.3% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lordstown Motors entered September on a strong note after the company announced the appointment of new CEO, Daniel Ninivaggi, in late August. Investors had high hopes that Ninivaggi would get things moving in the right direction again after Lordstown Motors' founder and chief financial officer left abruptly in June following an investigation into allegedly inflated preorder numbers for the Endurance pickup, and the company said it was running severely short of cash.

  • Why MercadoLibre's Stock Declined 10.1% in September

    The e-commerce company recently listed a special purpose acquisition company that is on the lookout for promising acquisition targets.

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks that billionaire Rob Citrone is selling. You can skip our detailed analysis of Citrone’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, and go directly to Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 5 Stocks. Rob Citrone is an American hedge fund manager and the co-founder of […]

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slip Fourth Day in a Row. Here’s Why.

    Markets were still responding to Merck's news that its Covid-19 antiviral pill significantly reduced hospitalization and death, but the reaction may have been overblown, analysts say.

  • Why is Intuitive Surgical Trending?

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has been in the spotlight lately, with its 3:1 stock split taking effect on October 5. Also, ISRG received a downgrade from a renowned Wall Street firm on October 1, which sent the shares spiraling down. Shares were down 1.3% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Intuitive Surgical manufactures minimally invasive robotic-assisted products to improve the clinical outcomes of patients, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system. ISRG has a market cap of

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on SoFi Stock

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) has only been on the public markets since the end of May, when it went public via the SPAC route. Although the company was founded in 2011 and specialized at first in student loans, it has since expanded its remit to include a wide array of services, and if offers credit cards, investing through its online platform, mortgages, personal loans, and finance tools and services. So, a pretty varied business proposition. That said, following a chat with CEO Anthony Noto, Oppen

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Departs NYC With Shift to Florida Office

    (Bloomberg) -- ARK Investment Management, the firm run by Cathie Wood, is joining the financial industry’s shift south to Florida.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeARK is closing its New York office permanently at the end of October a

  • Palantir Stock Got a Lift From an Army Contract. Bears Say Not So Fast.

    Palantir got a lift after the software firm won an Army contract. Analysts with Sell ratings on the stock are unmoved.

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • U.S. Steel Gets Hammered After Goldman Says Sell

    The investment bank rejiggered its list of favorite steel names. Even the new winners were having a down day.