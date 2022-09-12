U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

CIBC donates $50,000 in response to James Smith Cree Nation tragedy

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced that following consultation with the community, it is donating $30,000 to the James Smith Cree Nation and $20,000 to the Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service Foundation (STARS), in response to the recent tragic events in James Smith Cree Nation and surrounding communities, including Weldon, Saskatchewan.

CIBC logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

Funds will support the immediate needs of the families directly impacted by these events in James Smith Cree Nation and STARS, an air ambulance service in Saskatchewan whose crews provided critical care to the injured while en route to hospitals throughout the province via helicopter.

"We stand united with our clients, team members and communities impacted by the devastating tragedy in James Smith Cree Nation. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost loved ones and those injured," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs.

About CIBC 
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Through the CIBC Foundation and the genuinely caring culture of Team CIBC, we are committed to helping people and our communities make their ambitions a reality. Learn more about our community impact. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision

