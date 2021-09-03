U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,832.63
    +57.05 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

CIBC donates US$50,000 to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts

·1 min read
In this article:
TORONTO and CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today it is donating US$50,000 to support Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

"We join our clients and team members across North America in supporting efforts to help those affected by Hurricane Ida, which has caused devastation across several states," says Michael Capatides, CIBC Group Head, U.S. Region, and President & CEO, CIBC Bank USA. "Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by the hurricane's destruction."

Individuals and companies that want to help with the disaster relief efforts are invited to donate to the American Red Cross. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to provide immediate and ongoing relief activities in response to the disaster.

About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/03/c0895.html

