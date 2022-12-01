U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,077.50
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,543.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,013.00
    -29.25 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.40
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.04
    +0.49 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    +31.60 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    +0.51 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0423
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.90
    -0.99 (-4.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2145
    +0.0084 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4350
    -1.6450 (-1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,100.90
    +215.69 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.14
    +4.44 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.54
    +9.49 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

CIBC Increases Dividends for the Quarter Ending January 31, 2023

·1 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.85 per share on common shares for the quarter ending January 31, 2023, an increase of two cents from the previous quarter. This dividend is payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

Class A Preferred Shares
The Board of Directors also declared the following dividends per share:

For the period ending January 31, 2023 payable on January 27, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2022:

Series 39 - $0.232063
Series 41 - $0.244313 
Series 43 - $0.196438
Series 47 - $0.281250
Series 49 - $0.325000
Series 51 - $0.321875

About CIBC
CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/01/c8100.html

Recommended Stories