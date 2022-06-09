U.S. markets closed

CIBC to Issue NVCC AT1 Limited Recourse Capital Notes

·3 min read
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced an offering of $800 million of 7.150% Limited Recourse Capital Notes Series 3 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (Subordinated Indebtedness) (the "LRCNs"). The LRCNs will be sold through a dealer syndicate led by CIBC Capital Markets.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC) (CNW Group/CIBC)
CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC) (CNW Group/CIBC)

The LRCNs will bear interest at a rate of 7.150% annually, payable semi-annually, for the initial period ending on, but excluding, July 28, 2027. Thereafter, the interest rate on the LRCNs will reset every five years at a rate equal to the prevailing 5-year Government of Canada Yield plus 4.000%. The LRCNs will mature on July 28, 2082. The expected closing date of the offering is June 15, 2022.

In connection with the issuance of the LRCNs, CIBC will issue Non-Cumulative 5-Year Fixed Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series 55 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Series 55 Shares") to be held by Computershare Trust Company of Canada as trustee of CIBC LRCN Limited Recourse Trust (the "Limited Recourse Trust"). In case of non-payment of interest on or principal of the LRCNs when due, the recourse of each LRCN holder will be limited to that holder's proportionate share of the Limited Recourse Trust's assets held in respect of the LRCNs, which will consist of Series 55 Shares except in limited circumstances.

CIBC may redeem the LRCNs during the period from June 28 to and including July 28, commencing on June 28, 2027 and every five years thereafter with the prior written approval of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (Canada), in whole or in part on not less than 10 nor more than 60 days' prior notice.

The net proceeds from this transaction will be used for general banking purposes of CIBC.

The LRCNs have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 11 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at https://www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

