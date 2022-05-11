U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,019.14
    +18.09 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,379.66
    +218.92 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,675.31
    -62.36 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,781.30
    +19.51 (+1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.04
    +5.28 (+5.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.60
    +10.60 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    +0.32 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    -0.0250 (-0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2316
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2030
    -0.2270 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,009.38
    -351.74 (-1.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.77
    -17.92 (-2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

CIBC Mellon and CAAT Pension Agree to 10-Year Asset Servicing and Digital Services Mandate

·4 min read

CIBC Mellon earns long term trust from one of Canada's most sustainable and fastest-growing modern defined benefit plans

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today CIBC Mellon announced it has earned a 10-year mandate to provide asset servicing and digital solutions to Colleges of Applied Arts and Technology Pension Plan (CAAT) and its DBplus offering to welcome private and non-profit employers. CIBC Mellon and its global enterprise partners CIBC and BNY Mellon provide an array of investment and pension servicing solutions to CAAT, including custody, accounting, securities lending, foreign exchange processing and settlement, pension benefit payment disbursements, investment information data access, performance measurement, attribution, analytics, and investment compliance monitoring.

CAAT is an independent, jointly governed plan serving more than 75,000 plan members across 200 participating employers. One of Canada's most sustainable, well-funded and fastest-growing pension plans, CAAT is 124% funded on a going-concern basis, with a market value of $18 billion, including $4.4 billion in funding reserves, as of January 1, 2022, with continuous funding improvement for the past 11 consecutive years. CAAT projects significant growth over the next decade as it welcomes more employers to DBplus, its simple, secure and cost-predictable DB plan offering for both private sector and not-for-profit Canadian organizations.

"Our aim is to provide pension solutions that meet the dynamic needs of Canadian workplaces, and provide more Canadians with secure workplace pensions and retirement income for life. Through our award-winning DBplus offering, CAAT is attracting more employers and plans in Canada to join us and provide a sustainable defined benefit pension plan," said Michael Dawson, Chief Financial Officer of CAAT."As we welcome new employers to our plan and provide a guaranteed lifetime income in retirement to more Canadians, we know we can rely on CIBC Mellon's highly scalable infrastructure as we expand our operations and deliver on our commitments to our sponsors and members."

"We are pleased to continue to support CAAT Pension Plan as they deliver on their pension promises to current and future members, and proud to position CAAT for its future growth," said Ash Tahbazian, Chief Client Officer, CIBC Mellon. "Leading Canadian pension plans face an array of rising demands, including complex markets, growing competition for opportunities, requirements to execute at the highest standards, and a need to build advanced data and digital operations to help them achieve their plans' long-term investment and operations objectives – all while delivering a great member experience. We look forward to empowering CAAT Pension Plan for many years to come."

About the CAAT Pension Plan

Established in 1967, the CAAT Pension Plan is an independent, jointly governed plan that offers two highly desirable designs of a defined benefit pension. CAAT's award-winning DBplus plan design is leading an extraordinary pace of growth for the Plan. Originally created to support the Ontario college system, the CAAT Plan now proudly serves more than 200 participating employers in 11 industries including the for-profit, nonprofit, and broader public sectors. It currently has more than 75,000 active and retired members. The CAAT Plan is respected for its pension and investment management expertise and focus on stability and benefit security. At January 1, 2022, the Plan was 124% funded on a going-concern basis.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is a Canadian company exclusively focused on the investment servicing needs of Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon's investment servicing solutions for institutions and corporations are provided in close collaboration with our parent companies, and include custody, multicurrency accounting, fund administration, recordkeeping, pension services, exchange-traded fund services, securities lending services, foreign exchange processing and settlement, and treasury services. As at March 31, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.5 trillion of assets under administration on behalf of banks, pension funds, investment funds, corporations, governments, insurance companies, foreign insurance trusts, foundations and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at March 31, 2022, had US$45.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

For more information – including CIBC Mellon's latest knowledge leadership on issues relevant to institutional investors active in Canada – visit www.cibcmellon.com or follow us on social media @CIBCMellon.

SOURCE CIBC Mellon

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c4971.html

Recommended Stories

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Moderna fires new CFO after one day

    Moderna Inc.'s new chief financial officer is gone after about a day on the job, following a disclosure by his previous employer involving an internal financial investigation.

  • Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 21% to an all-time low on May 9 after the analytics firm posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.

  • Returns On Capital At Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Paint A Concerning Picture

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform company, were falling this morning after the company missed Wall Street's consensus revenue estimate for the first quarter. The financial technology stock was down by 10.7% as of 10:48 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Several things disappointed Paysafe investors this morning, including the fact that the company's first-quarter sales of $367.7 million dropped 3% from the year-ago quarter and missed analysts' average estimate of $371.6 million.

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Bargain Hunting? These REITs Are on Sale

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has cooled off considerably this year. Shares of the average REIT ended April down more than 8% on the year, weighed down by higher interest rates and the overall sell-off in the stock market. Shares of Stag Industrial have tumbled more than 28% this year.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • Coinbase stock slides after disappointing first-quarter revenue

    Coinbase shares are moving downward after beating on earnings but missing on revenue and monthly transacting users for its first quarter.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Why Draftkings Stock Was Down Again Today

    Shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were trading down 3% as of 1:02 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Although there was no company-specific news to explain the fall, unprofitable companies continue to get hammered in this bear market. While the stock is off 82% from its all-time high in 2021, Draftkings continues to draw support from famed investor Cathie Wood.

  • 10 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend achievers to buy in 2022. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Achievers to Buy in 2022. Dividend achievers are companies that have consistently raised their dividend payouts for at least 10 years. While it may not be as robust a dividend […]

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • Coinbase stock is trading as if the crypto platform 'will burn through all of its cash'

    Coinbase shares get slaughtered after a weak quarter and outlook.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn higher after inflation comes in hotter-than-expected

    U.S. stocks fell Wednesday as investors digested a key report on the state of inflation in the U.S., which came in hotter-than-expected across most major metrics.

  • Plug Power Needs a New Financial Dictionary

    It almost felt like someone knew Plug Power's (NASDAQ: PLUG) news would be bad. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power plunged more than 14% in daily trading Monday morning, ahead of the company's Q1 2022 earnings report released after market close. Once the news came out, Plug stock proceeded to sink a further 6% in after-hours trading.

  • Crypto: TerraUSD stablecoin drops below peg value amid sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what TerraUSD's price falling below its fixed value means for stablecoins.