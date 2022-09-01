CIBC Mellon Named World's Best Sub-Custodian by Global Finance Magazine 2022

CIBC Mellon awarded #1 spot as best sub-custodian in the world by Global Finance Magazine.

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC Mellon has been named "World's Best Sub-custodian" by Global Finance Magazine. CIBC Mellon was awarded this newly created title as part of Global Finance Magazine's ranking of "The World's Best Banks 2022 – Global Honorees." The award results were announced by Global Finance on August 10, 2022, and will be featured in Global Finance's October print and digital editions, as well as online at GFMag.com.

"With political unrest, growing economic sanctions and supply chains fighting to return to the stability of their pre-pandemic days, the global financial system continues to evolve," said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. "We are pleased to recognize CIBC Mellon as a global honoree, and to congratulate them on their outstanding performance in supporting global investors as they navigate the Canadian market."

"We are proud to hold the inaugural title of World's Best Sub-custodian by Global Finance," said Richard Anton, Chief Operations Officer, CIBC Mellon. "This recognition is a testament to the work of our highly dedicated teams who remain committed to providing excellent client service. For more than 25 years, Canadian institutional investors and global investors into Canada have trusted CIBC Mellon's on-the-ground expertise coupled with in-depth knowledge of the Canadian market to help them succeed in today's complex environment."

About the World's Best Banks 2022 – Global Honorees

Winners were selected based on performance over the past year and other criteria including reputation and management excellence. Global Finance's editorial board made the selections with input from corporate financial executives, analysts and bankers throughout the world. The editors also used entries submitted by banks, in addition to independent research to evaluate a series of objective and subjective factors.

About Global Finance

Global Finance, founded in 1987, has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries, territories and districts. Global Finance's audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions. Its website — GFMag.com — offers analysis and articles that are the legacy of 35 years of experience in international financial markets. Global Finance is headquartered in New York, with offices around the world. Global Finance regularly selects the top performers among banks and other providers of financial services. These awards have become a trusted standard of excellence for the global financial community.

About CIBC Mellon

CIBC Mellon is dedicated to helping Canadian institutional investors and international institutional investors into Canada service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Founded in 1996, CIBC Mellon is 50-50 jointly owned by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC). CIBC Mellon delivers informed investment services for investment funds, pension plans, insurance companies, banks, foundations, endowments, corporations, and global financial institutions whose clients invest in Canada. As at June 30, 2022, CIBC Mellon had more than C$2.3 trillion in assets under administration. CIBC Mellon is part of the BNY Mellon network, which as at June 30, 2022 had US$43 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration. CIBC Mellon is a licensed user of the CIBC trade-mark and certain BNY Mellon trade-marks, is the corporate brand of CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, and may be used as a generic term to refer to either or both companies.

