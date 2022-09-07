U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.98
    +72.79 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,597.34
    +452.04 (+1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,798.35
    +253.44 (+2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,828.03
    +35.70 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.40
    -4.48 (-5.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    +15.90 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.45 (+2.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0006
    +0.0099 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1527
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.8500
    +1.0930 (+0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,102.26
    +200.32 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.17
    +13.46 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

CIBC raises prime lending rate

·1 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC (TSX: CM) (NYSE: CM) today announced that it is raising its Canadian prime lending rate by 75 basis points from 4.7 per cent to 5.45 per cent, effective Thursday, September 8, 2022.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)
About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html

Cision
