CIBC ranked #1 in Canada for gender equality by Equileap for third consecutive year

·2 min read

TORONTO, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC has once again been named the top company in Canada for gender equality in Equileap's sixth annual Gender Equality Global Report & Ranking and was recognized as one of the top 20 companies globally this year.

"We are proud to be recognized as the leading company for gender-balanced leadership in Canada for the third consecutive year, and as the leader across North America this year. This recognition reflects our belief that when you prioritize inclusion and remove barriers to access, you build a stronger and more dynamic team," said Sandy Sharman, Group Head of People, Culture and Brand at CIBC. "CIBC is committed to creating a workplace where our team members reflect the clients and communities we serve, and fosters an environment where everyone can achieve their ambitions."

Among the highlights of CIBC's commitment to inclusion:

  • CIBC's Board of Directors is gender-balanced (7 out of 15 Directors are women, including the Chair of the Board).

  • 38 per cent of global Board-approved executive roles are held by women.

  • CIBC is a signatory of the UK Women in Finance Charter, the Catalyst Accord, the 30% Club Canada Investor Statement of Intent and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles; are supporters of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and the 30% Club Canada; and partner with Women in Capital Markets and 100 Women in Finance.

  • CIBC has been named to Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for eight consecutive years.

  • Over the last year, CIBC enhanced the health and wellbeing benefits available to employees. Childcare leave in Canada and in the US was extended to 17 weeks, and coverage for fertility treatments and medication was enhanced in Canada.

More information about CIBC's commitment to gender-balanced leadership can be found in the most recent Sustainability Report.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network and locations across Canada, with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at  www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

