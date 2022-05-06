CIBC's leadership in client experience recognized with two awards from The Digital Banker

Annual awards highlight the world's best financial service institutions and their contributions to innovative customer experiences

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - CIBC has won two client experience (CX) leadership awards in The Digital Banker's 2022 Global Digital CX Banking Awards: Outstanding Digital CX, Mobile Banking and Outstanding Implementation of Digital CX Initiative by a Team, for the bank's use of in-house research and customer feedback to create solution-based tools and programs to enhance digital client journeys.

CIBC Logo (CNW Group/CIBC)

The Digital Banker's Digital CX Awards is the world's only program dedicated to recognizing and benchmarking innovation in digital customer experiences across the financial services sector, making it the industry's most comprehensive and competitive assessment program globally. There were over 600 submissions from 127 banks worldwide.

"We're focused on building smart, easy-to-use and modern digital experiences to support our clients' everyday banking," said David Attard, Senior Vice-President, Digital Banking & Enablement, CIBC. "These awards demonstrate our commitment to digital transformation and innovation across every client touchpoint."

CIBC offers a variety of tools and features to support clients' digital banking experiences, including:

CIBC Insights, a mobile banking feature offering clients personalized and actionable recommendations based on their financial transactions;

CIBC's AI-based Virtual Assistant, which can help clients perform banking transactions and answer questions about everyday banking;

CIBC's Digital ID Verification, which offers fast, easy and secure onboarding for new CIBC clients through the CIBC website or mobile banking app; and,

CIBC's instant digital card replacement, available to most clients holding a CIBC personal or business credit cards which in the event their card is lost or stolen, allows clients to get immediate access to a replacement card which can be used with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

