Cibona Foods Makes Healthy Home Eating Deliciously Affordable

·2 min read

As Families Cut Costs Due to Inflation, This Family-Friendly Food Brand Makes It Easier to Prepare Food Right on the Homefront

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As inflation continues to bite down on American households, consumers are cutting spending and looking for ways to save money. Reuters reported in late July that consumer confidence had dropped to one-and-a-half-year lows, largely fueled by persistent concerns surrounding areas like higher inflation and, consequentially, rising interest rates.

As the world continues to grapple with an ongoing economic crisis, individuals must find ways to make ends meet on the home front. During times of budgetary restraint, many opt to cut out discretionary spending, including eating out. This leaves them with no other option but to prepare food on the home front.

"We understand that people are hurting right now," says Cibona Foods Inc founder and president Ljuban Ljubisic, "As families prepare food in their own homes to cut down on costs, Cibona is ready to help them maintain a healthy, delicious, and affordable lifestyle right in their own kitchens."

Cibona Foods has been one of Canada's premiere food brands for over three decades. The company has a reputation in the food industry as a provider of consistently high-quality products. These started with jarred olives, vegetables, and maraschino cherries. However, over the course of the last decade, it's the brand's wide selection of mayonnaises that has stolen the spotlight. From options made with traditional ingredients to others prepared with avocado oil, olive oil, and even plant-based alternatives, Cibona has a mayo for every dietary need and eating occasion.

"Most people don't realize just how diverse mayo is," says Ljuban, "Along with its uses as a condiment, the eggs and oil make it great for baking. It's also useful in cold salads, sauces — you can even use it on the grill." Ljuban also addresses the importance of empowering consumers with the ability to prepare healthy, affordable food at home when budgets are tight, "We have always been committed to having a positive and lasting impact on the environment, economy, and social well-being of everyone connected with Cibona. As families stop eating takeout and focus on keeping food on the table, our products offer a versatile and affordable way to make each meal exciting, healthy, and on budget."

About Cibona Foods: Cibona Foods Inc. was established in Montreal, Canada in 1988 and began working on its signature marinades the following year. In 2009 it began manufacturing its flagship line of mayonnaise products. The Cibona™ brand has experienced steady growth over the years and imports and exports globally, including India, Spain, Greece, Italy, and the USA. Learn more at cibonafoods.com.

Contact:
Mario Maillet
343364@email4pr.com 
1-514-333-0196

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cibona-foods-makes-healthy-home-eating-deliciously-affordable-301612694.html

SOURCE Cibona Foods

