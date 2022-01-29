U.S. markets closed

CIBT Education Group Inc. Reports Director Election Results

·2 min read
In this article:
  • MBAIF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 28, 2022 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX.V:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT") reports the director election voting results from its annual general meeting held today. All of the director nominees, as listed in the management information circular dated December 9, 2021, were elected. Proxy voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Morris Chen

99.73%

0.27%

Toby Chu

91.57%

8.43%

Tony David

99.41%

0.59%

Derek Feng

99.41%

0.59%

May Hsu

99.41%

0.59%

Troy Rice

99.41%

0.59%

Shane Weir

99.43%

0.57%

Please see the report of voting results filed today under CIBT's profile on SEDAR for the results of the other matters voted on by shareholders at the meeting.

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of Canada's largest education and student housing investment companies focused on the domestic and the global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College Career Campus and CIBT School of Business. CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, cyber-security, hotel management, and language training through these schools. In 2021, CIBT provided educational and housing services to over 10,000 students through its various subsidiaries.

CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Holdings"), an investment holding and development company focused on education-related real-estate such as student-centric rental apartments, hotel and education super-centres. Under the GEC® brand, Global Holdings provides accommodation service to 90 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 1,500 students from 71 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceed $1.5 billion.

CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance Inc. ("GEA") and Irix Design Group Inc. ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students for many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

For more information, contact:
Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
CIBT Education Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@cibt.net

SOURCE: CIBT Education Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/685966/CIBT-Education-Group-Inc-Reports-Director-Election-Results

