Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Cidara Therapeutics Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. When Cidara Therapeutics last reported its balance sheet in June 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$50m. In the last year, its cash burn was US$1.3m. So it had a very long cash runway of many years from June 2023. Even though this is but one measure of the company's cash burn, the thought of such a long cash runway warms our bellies in a comforting way. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Cidara Therapeutics Growing?

Given our focus on Cidara Therapeutics' cash burn, we're delighted to see that it reduced its cash burn by a nifty 98%. Arguably, however, the revenue growth of 206% during the period was even more impressive. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Cidara Therapeutics Raise Cash?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Cidara Therapeutics has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$77m, Cidara Therapeutics' US$1.3m in cash burn equates to about 1.7% of its market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Cidara Therapeutics' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Cidara Therapeutics is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash burn reduction stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even its cash burn relative to its market cap was very encouraging. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cidara Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

