The CIEF 2022 opens, and nearly 9,000 projects from all over the world participate online

·6 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair 2022 (CIEF 2022) with the theme of "Science and Technology Innovation for Smart Future" kicked off in Guangzhou on September 2. This year's CIEF will last three days from September 2 to 4.

The CIEF 2022 is co-hosted by China Association for Science and Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, the People's Government of Guangdong Province, and the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and co-organized by the People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and Asia Digital Group. Held both online and offline, the CIEF 2022 has set up more than 20 exhibition areas for new-generation information technology, biomedicine and health, etc. It has established a high-quality and efficient digital display matchmaking platform through technical means such as AI, metaverse and immersive interaction to achieve data sharing, information exchange and accurate matchmaking.

Nearly 9,000 projects from all over the world participate in the CIEF 2022. During the CIEF 2022, more than 100 events such as innovation competition and achievement auction will be held offline to promote the commercialization and trading in scientific and technological achievements.

The value of projects for commercialization this year is expected to be no less than 12 billion yuan

"We must improve the mechanism for the transfer and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, and pursue a path that integrates the innovation chain, industrial chain, talent chain, policy chain and capital chain," stressed General Secretary Xi Jinping.

As a brand event for showcasing the achievements of the widespread innovation and entrepreneurship strategy and a key service platform for the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, the CIEF is committed to covering the "last mile" in the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, providing services for innovation and entrepreneurship, promoting the agglomeration of factors of innovation, and facilitating the integration of government, enterprises, university, research institutes, financial support, intermediary service and users.

Since 2015, the CIEF has exhibited over 16,000 pieces of innovation and entrepreneurship achievements, and over 23,000 projects have been released on the achievement trading platform. The value of commercialized projects exceeds 60 billion yuan.

The CIEF 2022 focuses on the fields such as new-generation IT, intelligent and new energy vehicles, biomedicine and health, AI and digital economy. Livestreaming studios on online exhibition hall have been launched. Special events such as auction of achievements, technology transfer, project roadshow, and forum summit will be held to assist in the commercialization of more innovation and entrepreneurship achievements in Guangzhou and even China as a whole.

During the CIEF 2022, more than 2,700 exhibitors will participate in the online exhibition, and nearly 9,000 pieces of achievements will be involved in online display and matchmaking. It is expected that the value of commercialized achievements for the year will be no less than 12 billion yuan.

The functions of the online platform increase

This year's CIEF has extensively upgraded the online platform to create a higher-level "online" CIEF. The new platform highlights the new model and new experience for digital exhibition. It builds exclusive 3D booths and livestreaming studios for exhibitors through new technology use scenarios, virtual metaverse and immersive interaction at the online exhibition halls. It also fulfils functions such as online analysis of enterprise demands, intelligent matching, evaluation of achievements, signing of contract for intended cooperation, and service tracking.

The online platform of the CIEF will be connected with "Innovation China" platform. It provides services such as "expert pool", "project pool" and "demand pool" to bring together innovative resources such as enterprises, talents, services and finance. The CIEF will carry out more than 100 online and offline roadshows and matchmakings every year as a CIEF that "stays open throughout the year".

The increase in the functions of the online platform promotes the integration of online and offline CIEF. "Online" and offline functions will further complement each other, so that achievements will be used in more areas in a targeted manner, and more scientific and technological achievements will be commercialized, generate benefits in a market-oriented manner, and empower economic and social development.

Give full play to unique advantages and implement Nansha Plan

In June this year, the State Council issued the Master Plan of Guangzhou Nansha on Deepening Comprehensive Cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao with Global Perspective  (hereinafter referred to as the "Nansha Plan"), which is another major decision and plan made by the central government on the building of the Greater Bay Area from an overall and strategic perspective. According to the Nansha Plan, active efforts will be made to undertake the transfer and commercialization of innovation achievements in the fields such as electronic engineering, computer science, marine science, AI and smart cities in Hong Kong, and build a high ground for the transfer and commercialization of scientific and technological achievements in South China.

In order to promote the implementation of the Nansha Plan, the CIEF will leverage its unique advantages to help Nansha accelerate the building of an industry cooperation base for scientific and technological innovation, build a major strategic platform that keeps its foothold in the Bay Area and is oriented to Hong Kong and Macao with a global vision, and help Guangdong build a strategic fulcrum for a new development pattern.

The CIEF 2022 has set up the Nansha District Achievements Exhibition Area, an online platform for the CIEF, to introduce Nansha District policy on science and technology innovation, industrial policies as well as technological achievements, promote the gathering of national technological innovation resources in Nansha, and promote the establishment of a routine liaison mechanism for collaborative technological innovation with Hong Kong and Macao.

Exhibition area for popular science products and technologies set up for the first time

In a speech delivered at the National Science and Technology Innovation Conference, the Conference of the Academicians of Chinese Academy of Sciences and Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Ninth National Congress of China Association for Science and Technology, General Secretary Xi Jinping stressed that "technological innovation and scientific popularization are important for pursuing innovative development. Equal importance should be attached to science popularization and technological innovation."

Without a general improvement in scientific literacy, it will be difficult to cultivate innovation personnel of a higher caliber and rapidly commercialize scientific and technological achievements. The CIEF 2022 set up an exhibition area for popular science products and technologies for the first time in order to aid the commercialization of scientific and technological achievements.

At exhibition area, nearly 200 exhibitors showcase a wide range of popular science projects. A "close" contact with popular science resources and knowledge can stimulate the general public's interest and enthusiasm in science and technology, and then help them develop scientific quality and embrace scientific thinking.

The CIEF 2022 is committed to the domestic commercialization of scientific and technological achievements, and also works to expose more people to science and technology, so as to lay the foundation for innovative development, and maintain the country's innovation capacity.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-cief-2022-opens-and-nearly-9-000-projects-from-all-over-the-world-participate-online-301617439.html

SOURCE Asia Digital Group

