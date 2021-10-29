U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,575.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,598.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,671.75
    -93.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.70
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.79
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.20
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1681
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3797
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6210
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,567.54
    +2,676.66 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,500.02
    +80.64 (+5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,974.35
    +154.26 (+0.54%)
     

Cielo Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held virtually by telephone conference (the "Meeting") on October 21, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the board of directors and management of Cielo.

The following five (5) director nominees were elected at the Meeting: Don Allan (Chair), Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal, Hon. Peter MacKay, Ryan Jackson, and Larry Schafran. Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

In addition, shareholders voted in favour of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan") and the Company's fixed non-option incentive plan (the "Non-Option Plan", together with the Stock Option Plan, collectively the "Incentive Plans"). The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") had previously approved the Incentive Plans, subject to the approval of the disinterested shareholders of the Company (insiders or associates of insiders eligible to participate in the Incentive Plans). Under the Stock Option Plan, a maximum of 65,212,991 stock options (representing 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as at the date of the Meeting) may be granted (excluding any outstanding options). Under the Non-Option Plan, a maximum of 25,807,096 incentive awards other than stock options (representing 4% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as at the date of approval of the Non-Option Plan by the TSXV) may be granted. The Incentive Plans replace all prior incentive plans of the Company.

Trading Activity

The Company also confirms that its management is not aware of any other corporate development or undisclosed material change to the Company or its operations at this time that would account for recent market activity.

Operational Update

The Company anticipates a subsequent press release prior to November 15, 2021, in which the Company will provide an update on the timeline associated with the activities at its facility in Aldersyde, Alberta and at its proposed research and development facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Gregg Gegunde"
Gregg Gegunde, CEO and COO




Company Contact:
Chris Sabat
Email: csabat@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972
Website: www.cielows.com

For further information please contact:

Cielo Investor Relations
Email: investors@cielows.com
Telephone: 1-(403)-348-2972
Website: www.cielows.com

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):
Trevor Brucato, Managing Director
Email: cielo@rbmilestone.com
New York, NY & Stamford, CT

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo is a publicly traded company with a proprietary technology that transforms certain types of landfill garbage into high-grade diesel, kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel) and naphtha. Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde, Alberta facility, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels. Cielo's experienced management team is well positioned with strategic partners in place to expand aggressively across Canada, into the US and then globally. The waste/feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's widely available and inexpensive feedstock, including household, commercial, construction garbage, used tires, railway ties, telephone poles, as well as all types of plastic, some of which currently cannot be recycled or deposited into landfills. Cielo's goal is to manufacture waste to fuel while ridding the world of unwanted and problematic garbage.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This News Release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements are subject to both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. CIELO is making forward looking statements, with respect to, but not limited to: operational updates to be provided by the Company in the future with respect to its facilities in Aldersyde, Alberta and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and the timing and content thereof. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, neither the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor OTCQB nor WKN, have reviewed, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of, the content of this Press Release.

SOURCE: Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670295/Cielo-Announces-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Google, Nike, Apple are some big brands that changed their names

    Take a look at some of the biggest companies that have undergone a brand change.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Why Shopify Stock Surged Today

    Investors breathed a sigh of relief following the e-commerce specialist's latest earnings report.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.