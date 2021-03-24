Cielo Announces Management Team Additions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (CSE:CMC), (OTCQB:CWSFF), (CNSX:CMC.CN), (WKN:C36) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of new members to its management team as well as changes to the management team of Renewable U Energy Inc. ("RUEI"). RUEI is the company with which Cielo has entered into previously announced memorandums of understanding (the "MOUs") with respect to joint ventures (the "JVs") to be formed to build and operate multiple facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, and the United States.

Cielo is pleased to announce that its director, Lionel Robins, has resigned from his role of CEO with RUEI and will be appointed Chief Operating Officer of Cielo effective April 1, 2021. Cielo is also pleased to announce the appointment of Raphael Bohlmann as Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Bohlmann was the President of RUEI and has resigned from this position and remains only as Director of RUEI. (see attachment)

Mr. Robins started his 1st Automotive Dealership in 2006 which have since grown to 6 locations across Northern Alberta. His other business holdings have included oil and gas industry service companies, hotel properties, a professional education and development business, and several commercial real estate holdings. Mr. Robins served 2 terms on the STARS Air Ambulance Board of Directors, and also served as Chair of the 2018 Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie, Alberta. His experience in commercial finance and business development will suit him well in this new role.

Mr. Bohlmann is a Red Seal Journeyman electrician and has owned several franchise restaurants. Mr. Bohlmann was Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Human Resources for Revolution Auto Group. Here, he developed and implemented a multi-million-dollar rebranding of the company, negotiating the naming rights to the local arena and events center. He also initiated a successful staff and management leadership model which inspired him to develop Motivate U Performance Education in 2015, a company that focused on business training development and leadership at all levels. Mr. Bohlmann gained tremendous knowledge of "Strategic Marketing Management" from attending Stanford University in Palo Alto CA, USA in 2016. Mr. Bohlmann established a marketing company, Brand U Agency, which strategizes company brand development, logo creation, websites, and software development.

Don Allan, President and CEO of Cielo, stated, "The appointment of these two gentlemen brings a tremendous amount of experience and passion to our leadership team and reduces my workload so I may focus on the further growth of the company.

As well, RUEI has advised Cielo that, as of March 6, 2021, Ryan Jackson has been named new CEO of RUEI and Murray Trollope has been named CFO. Jeff Seymour, principal of Seymour Capital Ltd., which has been acquired by RUEI as previously announced, also joins the board of directors of RUEI.

Update on Joint Ventures

RUEI has advised Cielo that it is working on the draft agreement(s) to form the JVs with its legal team and will present initial drafts to Cielo in the near term. RUEI also confirms it is funding current engineering costs at the facility in Dunmore, Alberta and will continue to advance funds as required as the parties negotiate the terms of the JVs.

Mr. Allan further states "I look forward to working with newly appointed RUEI CEO Ryan Jackson on the JVs and all the facility locations. It is also great news to have Medicine Hat (Dunmore) advancing full speed ahead as planned!"

About Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. is a publicly traded company with its shares listed to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CMC", the OTC Markets Group, on the OTCQB, under the symbol "CWSFF" and the Frankfurt Securities Exchange under the symbol WKN: C36. Cielo is a waste to renewable fuel company with a game changing technology engineered to help solve the world's garbage crisis. Cielo's technology transforms landfill garbage into renewable high-grade diesel and kerosene (aviation jet and marine fuel). Cielo's proven and patented technology is currently being deployed in the Company's Aldersyde Facility, Alberta, where wood waste is currently being converted into renewable fuels.

Cielo is headquartered in Alberta, Canada with plans to build and operate green facilities across North America as well as globally.

Cielo has already begun expanding its footprint by signing multiple Memorandums of Understanding pursuant to which third parties are in negotiation with Cielo to build, at no cost to Cielo, Joint Venture Renewable Fuel Facilities in Grande Prairie, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Lethbridge, Alberta, as well as in Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Kamloops B.C., Toronto ON and at a location to be determined in the U.S. Each JV Facility is projected to cost, depending on throughput approximately $50 million to build, commission and place on production. Cielo will be the general contractor and operator of all the proposed JV Facilities. The feedstock that will be used in the Company's green facilities is the world's most available and inexpensive feedstock - garbage; including household, commercial/ construction/demolition garbage, used tires, railway ties and telephone poles as well as all types of plastic that currently cannot be recycled.

